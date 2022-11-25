Read full article on original website
2-term mayor got defeated by a 23-year-old in a city in Louisiana
Tyrin Truong, the elected mayorPhoto byBuzzFeed News. America doesn't cease to surprise us with the things going on there. We see and listen to a lot of weird stuff in the United States.
Director: Federal government will force Mississippi to repay misspent TANF money
JACKSON — The federal government will force Mississippi officials to repay millions of dollars in misspent welfare funds, according to Mississippi Department of Human Services Director Bob Anderson.
Sen. John Kennedy mulls Louisiana governor's race, releases poll showing him as favorite
LAFAYETTE, La. – Republican U.S. Sen. John Kennedy said Monday he is giving "serious consideration" to entering the 2023 Louisiana governor's race and released a poll showing him far ahead of a potentially crowded GOP field. Kennedy's announcement comes less than a week after he won reelection to a...
Report: Lawyer says Cantrell's image consultant followed rules
The report says the attorney declined to discuss specifics about the consultant’s arrangement with Cantrell or the federal investigation surrounding the purchases. However, he did say the consultant has “not been told that she’s a target.”
Where’s the paperwork? Sheriff goes to court to defend against accusations
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson is reacting to complaints that her department lacks transparency. Hutson has taken to court documents and interviews that the Sheriff’s Department shares information and data with defense attorneys.
Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10
(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
NOLA.com
Quin Hillyer: How and why Louisiana will gain from Steve Scalise’s leadership post
While it is assumed to be a good thing for Louisiana that one of its congressmen, Steve Scalise, will be House majority leader in the new Congress, most people are somewhat vague about why his position will help the state. In truth, the advantages lie as much in the ability...
