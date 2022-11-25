ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
League of Legends World Champion sentenced to four years for dealing cannabis

By Kirk McKeand
 3 days ago

He pleaded guilty to the charges in Taiwan.

Season 2 League of Legends World Champion, Kurtis "Toyz" Lau, has been imprisoned in Taiwan after being accused of selling cannabis online.

He will serve four years and two months for the six charges - four counts of completed second-degree drug trafficking and two attempted drug trafficking crimes.

During trial, Lau pleaded guilty and his lawyer argued that he was more familiar with the laws of Hong Kong, in the hopes that this would get him a lighter sentence.

According to a news article from Yahoo Hong Kong , Lau was arrested in September last year after police seized over 200 marijuana cigarettes. He was allegedly selling them online.

He was released in January this year, ahead of his court appearance, on a bail of approximately $50,000.

Lau previously played for the Taipei Assassins as their mid-lane, but he later stepped back into management and team ownership roles, working for G-Rex as a coach and becoming the owner of the Taiwanese Apex Legends team ANT Esports Club.

