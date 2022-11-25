ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From the gas tax to 'hero' pay, here's what to know about Monday's special legislative session in CT

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A special one-day, lame-duck session of the Connecticut General Assembly on Monday is expected to extend the gas-tax holiday through December and free bus rides until the end of March, while providing more winter-heating relief for lower-income families, and so-called hero pay for essential workers during the pandemic.
A Message to State Leaders: Hold Out-of-State Energy Generators Accountable

The employees of United Illuminating are dedicated and hardworking members of the communities we serve. That’s why we understand, as well as anyone, that the current inflationary pressures on everything from milk to electricity are causing incredible strain on the pocketbooks of families across Connecticut. Unfortunately, over the past...
New Kelsey Grammer Lifetime Holiday Movie Was Filmed In Connecticut

A couple of months or more ago we pointed out that 'Frasier' himself was in Connecticut filming a holiday movie for Lifetime and that movie has now made its debut. I have to be completely honest with you about this whole Lifetime movie thing. Not a fan and will probably not see a second of this film unless it happens by accident. It's a tough sell to get me to watch anything that doesn't involve football or basketball. Don't get me wrong, I believe I have a good eye when it comes to television and the quality of which I will partake in that is not a live sporting event. That being said, Lifetime movies have an audience, and needless to say, I am not in that group.
State Police Records Problems: Hopes to Simplify Multi-Step Process

Connecticut has pledged to make law enforcement more transparent. NBC Connecticut Investigates put that to the test, seeing what it takes to get the documents and background material associated with three incidents this summer involving state troopers. On July 24, a young woman in Brookfield reported to Connecticut State Police...
Police Arrest Second Robbery Suspect in Connecticut

Police have arrested a second individual in connection with the Rockland Trust armed bank robbery, taking a New Hampshire resident into custody late Friday evening in Connecticut. Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, N.H. has been charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with...
