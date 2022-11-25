ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Walmart mass shooting: First victim killed at Chesapeake store is identified as 21-year-old employee

The first victim killed in the mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, has been identified as a 21-year-old worker at the store, after her family issued a desperate appeal to find her in the aftermath of the horror attack.Tyneka Johnson died when a coworker opened fire inside the superstore on Sam’s Circle just after 10pm on Tuesday night.In a heartbreaking Facebook post late on Tuesday night, Johnson’s family begged for help in finding out what had happened to her.“We need help locating my lil cousin. She is  an employee at Walmart,” wrote a desperate family member.“Everyone need...
C. Heslop

Ten Year Olds Were Workers in Mississippi

The Library of Congress has a digital album with pictorial evidence children worked. Below is a summary description of the photo collage. (source) Photographs show children involved in seafood, fruit, and vegetable packing. They [shown] both at work and posed outside work sites in Buffalo, New York; Seaford, Delaware; Maine; Indiana; Maryland; South Carolina; Louisiana; Alabama; Mississippi; and Florida. A few images document children's work-related injuries. As well as schools (poorly) attended by child laborers. Also included are a few record photographs of maps and documents, including records made by a New York State factory investigating commission. Album also includes images of Mississippi cotton mill workers (Hine nos. 1967, 2011, 2020A, 2023A, 2024A, 2025A, 2029, 2030-31).
Vice

2022 Is the Deadliest Year Yet for U.S. Mass Shootings, New Data Shows

This year is the deadliest year yet of mass shootings in the U.S., according to a professor who has tracked mass killings for 40 years. There have been 36 fatal mass shootings in 2022 so far, including 15 since Oct. 3, said James Alan Fox, a professor of Criminology, Law and Public Policy at Northeastern University. That figure surpasses the record broken in 2019 when there were 33, said Fox, who defines mass shootings as shootings that result in four or more deaths. There is no standard, federal definition for what constitutes a mass shooting in the U.S., which makes it difficult to track mass shooting-related data. Fox said he specifically focuses on shootings resulting in mass loss of life.
