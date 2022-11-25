This year is the deadliest year yet of mass shootings in the U.S., according to a professor who has tracked mass killings for 40 years. There have been 36 fatal mass shootings in 2022 so far, including 15 since Oct. 3, said James Alan Fox, a professor of Criminology, Law and Public Policy at Northeastern University. That figure surpasses the record broken in 2019 when there were 33, said Fox, who defines mass shootings as shootings that result in four or more deaths. There is no standard, federal definition for what constitutes a mass shooting in the U.S., which makes it difficult to track mass shooting-related data. Fox said he specifically focuses on shootings resulting in mass loss of life.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO