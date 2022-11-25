Read full article on original website
College basketball: Mark Sears, Alabama upset No. 1 North Carolina in 4OTs
Junior guard Mark Sears made seven 3-pointers in a 24-point performance to lead Alabama to an upset win over No. 1 North Carolina in quadruple overtime in the third-place game at the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational.
Where Titans stand in AFC south, playoff picture going into Week 13
Texans (1-9-1) According to the New York Times playoff predictor, Tennessee has a 93 percent chance to win the division, and a 94 percent chance to make the playoffs as a whole. Regardless, the Titans cannot become overly reliant on their sizable lead or things could get unnecessarily close as...
