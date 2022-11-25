ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Putin decries media ‘lies’ at meeting with soldiers’ mothers

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday hit out at what he said were skewed media portrayals of Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine as he met with mothers of Russian soldiers fighting there. “Life is more difficult and diverse that what is shown on TV screens...
Trial begins for 2 Swedes charged with spying for Russia

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Two Iranian-born Swedish brothers were on trial in Sweden Friday, charged with spying for Russia and its military intelligence service GRU for a decade. Peyman Kia, 42, and Payam Kia, 35, appeared before the Stockholm District Court to face charges of having worked jointly to pass information to Russia between Sept. 28, 2011, and Sept. 20, 2021.
Iran bolsters border security to prevent ‘infiltration’

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iran has sent additional units of special forces to fortify its northern border with Iraq and clamp down on what it says is infiltration by Kurdish opposition groups, Iranian state media reported on Friday. Gen. Mohammad Pakpour, chief of ground forces of the paramilitary Iranian Revolutionary...

