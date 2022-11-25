ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pelicanpostonline.com

Sitting Judge proposes project to address gun violence in Greater Baton Rouge

Over the past few weeks, Chief Judge Don Johnson has been proposing to a group of elected officials, community members, representatives of organizations, and the business community a pilot project dedicated to ensuring a safer Greater Baton Rouge which respects the constitutional rights of everyone arrested for a gun violence crime in our parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

How deep did the 2016 flood get in your neighborhood? New online maps will show you.

A first-of-its-kind interactive map shows the sheer scale of the 2016 floods that devastated the Baton Rouge region. The online tool, created after years of work by the Amite River Basin Commission, shows how the floods swamped land stretching across more than 67 miles, from as far north as the Mississippi state line to as far south as the swampy fringes of northern Convent, along La. 3125.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Center Square

Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10

(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Large law enforcement response at storage facility after reported shooting on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - A large law enforcement response was spotted outside a storage facility on Florida Boulevard Sunday afternoon as deputies investigate a reported shooting. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it was alerted of the shooting when a man, driven by his girlfriend, showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Cuts to Medicare providers hurt patients

In 1974, Teche Action Clinic was the first community health center to open its doors in Louisiana, to serve migrant sugar cane farm workers, and later, families living in fishing and bayou communities. As with all people in this state, there is a high incidence of heart disease, obesity, cancer,...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

How did Bayou Teche get its name? It's a long and winding tale.

People often take the names of rivers and bayous for granted but some of them — Bayou Teche, for example — have a long and interesting history behind their names. That’s why James Ledbetter asked the question: How did Bayou Teche get its name?. Ledbetter lives in...
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Nov. 30, 2022

Holidays have returned to what feels more like normal after the pandemic. Lots of churches, towns and cities are hosting parades and festivals. We'd love to run your photos of those and of your own holiday celebrations. Send the photos to livingston@theadvocate.com along with names of people in the photos...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Holiday travel causing backups in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said drivers should expect heavier than normal traffic in the Baton Rouge area due to holiday travel. Officials said I-10, I-12, and I-110 could all be affected by the extra vehicles on the road. Please be careful.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Tornado seen over Paradis; residents of multiple parishes warned to take shelter

Residents of most of St. Charles, Jefferson, Washington and St. Tammany parishes were encouraged to take shelter Saturday afternoon when weather forecasters confirmed a tornado over Paradis. The tornado warning was issued initially until 2:45 p.m., for a twister moving northeasterly toward Hahnville at 30 mph. Interstate 10 between mile...
PARADIS, LA
WAFB.com

Car goes into water along I-12

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a scene after a car was spotted in a waterway along the interstate in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident happened along I-12 West near Essen Lane, according to investigators. Several agencies are reporting that nobody...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette Travel's President & CEO Ben Berthelot strives to better the Acadiana community through tourism

Ben Berthelot is president and CEO of Lafayette Travel, whose job is to promote Lafayette and its surrounding area to tourists worldwide. But even more important to Berthelot is contributing to the overall economic health of the parish and region through tourism promotion. Lafayette Travel was founded in 1974, funded through a 4% occupancy tax, and focuses not only on bringing in conventions but also attracting youth sports.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Flack over holiday decorations spark debate at East Feliciana Police Jury meeting

East Feliciana Parish police jurors were handed a last-minute Christmas shopping list at their Nov. 21 meeting, and some jurors were less than pleased. Clinton Mayor Mark Kemp asked the jury to buy lights to decorate a donated 20-foot Christmas tree that will be erected on the courthouse grounds in time for a 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. program on Friday, Dec. 2.
CLINTON, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy