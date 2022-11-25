Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
theadvocate.com
Tire recycler proposed in Baton Rouge claims it has the economics to aggressively pursue blight
More than three years ago, businesswoman Diane Baum stepped into a then-contentious debate over the cost of a proposed Baton Rouge city-parish tire shredder and offered to run it free-of-charge, after upfront costs, just for the right to the waste tires. Though the Metro Council agreed to let Baum do...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge public schools likely not identifying many children with disabilities
The East Baton Rouge Parish school system currently educates about 4,000 children with disabilities, roughly 10% of the students in the district. A team of outside educators, however, say that number is well below both the state and the nation, suggesting that hundreds, even thousands of children in Baton Rouge are not getting the help they need.
theadvocate.com
Lawsuit: BREC at odds with East Baton Rouge sheriff over tax payments
For the past 30 years, the East Baton Rouge sheriff has served as a provisional collector of the parish’s property tax proceeds, taking in the payments then disbursing them to 40 government agencies that levy tariffs. Since at least 1989, it’s been the top lawman’s practice to skim off...
pelicanpostonline.com
Sitting Judge proposes project to address gun violence in Greater Baton Rouge
Over the past few weeks, Chief Judge Don Johnson has been proposing to a group of elected officials, community members, representatives of organizations, and the business community a pilot project dedicated to ensuring a safer Greater Baton Rouge which respects the constitutional rights of everyone arrested for a gun violence crime in our parish.
theadvocate.com
How deep did the 2016 flood get in your neighborhood? New online maps will show you.
A first-of-its-kind interactive map shows the sheer scale of the 2016 floods that devastated the Baton Rouge region. The online tool, created after years of work by the Amite River Basin Commission, shows how the floods swamped land stretching across more than 67 miles, from as far north as the Mississippi state line to as far south as the swampy fringes of northern Convent, along La. 3125.
Political hopefuls in Louisiana sparring on I-10
(The Center Square) – Criticism of the Department of Transportation and Development’s plans for Interstate 10 by Attorney General Jeff Landry is getting pushback from DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. Landry recently called on DOTD officials to provide more information about plans to reduce the number of travel lanes...
wbrz.com
Large law enforcement response at storage facility after reported shooting on Florida Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - A large law enforcement response was spotted outside a storage facility on Florida Boulevard Sunday afternoon as deputies investigate a reported shooting. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it was alerted of the shooting when a man, driven by his girlfriend, showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Cuts to Medicare providers hurt patients
In 1974, Teche Action Clinic was the first community health center to open its doors in Louisiana, to serve migrant sugar cane farm workers, and later, families living in fishing and bayou communities. As with all people in this state, there is a high incidence of heart disease, obesity, cancer,...
FBI investigating suspicious flyers sent to multiple Baton Rouge businesses in Coursey Boulevard area
Local and federal officials are investigating after three bank employees went to the hospital Monday morning after touching flyers left in a night dropbox.
theadvocate.com
How did Bayou Teche get its name? It's a long and winding tale.
People often take the names of rivers and bayous for granted but some of them — Bayou Teche, for example — have a long and interesting history behind their names. That’s why James Ledbetter asked the question: How did Bayou Teche get its name?. Ledbetter lives in...
theadvocate.com
Around Livingston for Nov. 30, 2022
Holidays have returned to what feels more like normal after the pandemic. Lots of churches, towns and cities are hosting parades and festivals. We'd love to run your photos of those and of your own holiday celebrations. Send the photos to livingston@theadvocate.com along with names of people in the photos...
Holiday travel causing backups in Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said drivers should expect heavier than normal traffic in the Baton Rouge area due to holiday travel. Officials said I-10, I-12, and I-110 could all be affected by the extra vehicles on the road. Please be careful.
KPLC TV
Community petition created demanding change following 16-year-old’s death
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Making our roads a safer place should be a priority for every driver. Another fatal accident has caused members of the community to start a petition to install flashing stop signs at the intersection of LA 397 and Gauthier Road. A two-way stop at an...
theadvocate.com
Citing radio show, attorney wants Kenneth Boudreaux recused from fired cop’s Wednesday hearing
The attorney for fired Lafayette police officer Pablo Estrada is pushing for recently appointed Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board member Kenneth Boudreaux to recuse himself from Estrada’s termination appeal hearing on Wednesday. Estrada, 35, was fired from the department effective Feb. 22, 2021 for use of...
Louisiana man turns himself in after stealing $3,600 worth of saddles
A 21-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly stealing saddles from a barn, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF).
theadvocate.com
Tornado seen over Paradis; residents of multiple parishes warned to take shelter
Residents of most of St. Charles, Jefferson, Washington and St. Tammany parishes were encouraged to take shelter Saturday afternoon when weather forecasters confirmed a tornado over Paradis. The tornado warning was issued initially until 2:45 p.m., for a twister moving northeasterly toward Hahnville at 30 mph. Interstate 10 between mile...
WAFB.com
Car goes into water along I-12
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials responded to a scene after a car was spotted in a waterway along the interstate in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, Nov. 26. The incident happened along I-12 West near Essen Lane, according to investigators. Several agencies are reporting that nobody...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette Parish hairdresser leading new mentorship program to build girls into ‘Resilient Rubies’
A Lafayette Parish hairdresser has made it her mission to build local girls into “Resilient Rubies” by equipping them with the financial knowledge and self-confidence to step into adulthood with assurance. When Tequila Alexander began her styling career almost 30 years ago, she didn’t know what it meant...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette Travel's President & CEO Ben Berthelot strives to better the Acadiana community through tourism
Ben Berthelot is president and CEO of Lafayette Travel, whose job is to promote Lafayette and its surrounding area to tourists worldwide. But even more important to Berthelot is contributing to the overall economic health of the parish and region through tourism promotion. Lafayette Travel was founded in 1974, funded through a 4% occupancy tax, and focuses not only on bringing in conventions but also attracting youth sports.
theadvocate.com
Flack over holiday decorations spark debate at East Feliciana Police Jury meeting
East Feliciana Parish police jurors were handed a last-minute Christmas shopping list at their Nov. 21 meeting, and some jurors were less than pleased. Clinton Mayor Mark Kemp asked the jury to buy lights to decorate a donated 20-foot Christmas tree that will be erected on the courthouse grounds in time for a 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. program on Friday, Dec. 2.
