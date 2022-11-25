Read full article on original website
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
KARE
Flashback: the Minneapolis Thanksgiving fire
The fire broke in the vacant Donaldson's Dept. Store Nov. 25, 1982 and destroyed most of a city block. This story originally aired on the 25th anniversary in 2007.
See 2,000 gingerbread houses on display in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – If you want to walk through a "Gingerbread" Wonderland, head on over to the Norway House in Minneapolis.They have more than 2,000 gingerbread houses set up for the holiday season, all made by people in the community.The event, which has been going on for eight years, is inspired by a tradition in Norway."It's really wonderful, especially when you see little kids with their parents or their grandparents coming in, and just kind of cross-generational sharing in the holiday spirit," said exhibit director Max Stevenson. "Grandparents especially love seeing structures that they recognize throughout the years."The Norway House is closed on Mondays, but will reopen on Tuesday from noon until 4 p.m.It's located off East Franklin Avenue between Elliot and 10th avenues.Click here for more information.
2 dead, 5 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash near Alexandria
Two people were killed and a family of five from Bloomington were injured in a crash on Thanksgiving Day in west-central Minnesota. According to the State Patrol, it happened around 4:30 p.m. in Carlos Township – just north of Alexandria – when two motorists collided at the intersection of Hwy. 29 and County Road 5.
Fire displaces family in Minnetonka on Thanksgiving
MINNETONKA, Minn. — An overnight fire has displaced a Minnetonka family on Thanksgiving. Firefighters responded to a fire in the Linner Ridge cul-de-sac early Thursday morning. Firefighters said the fire likely started in the garage and then spread to the attic. Three people were home at the time of...
Seven Steakhouse in downtown Minneapolis permanently closes
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on Nov. 20, 2022. After a fit of stops and starts that began during the COVID-19 pandemic, downtown Minneapolis fixture Seven Steakhouse and Sushi has closed its doors for good. Managing partner Ken Sherman, who has long...
mprnews.org
Monday snow chance northern Minn.; Plowable snow will slow Tuesday commutes
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has tallied 4.6 inches of snow this November. Most of that snow has melted, except in shady areas. Our lawns and streets will receive a fresh batch of snow on Tuesday. Monday snow potential to the north. There’s a chance of light snow in roughly the...
mprnews.org
A pleasant Sunday; dry in most areas through Sunday night
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported a high of 53 degrees on Saturday. That’s a typical Twin Cities high temperature in late October, not late November. Temps will be closer to normal Sunday afternoon. Sunday highs and winds. Our average Nov. 27 Twin Cities high temperature is 36 degrees. Metro...
Dayton's Santa Bears return with a blast from the past
MINNEAPOLIS — After 15 years, the Dayton's Santa Bears are finally back. There's a universal charm to the fluffy teddy bears. Adults and kids like them so, but the best part for grown ups is that they bring in a rush of nostalgia. "I was so excited," said Andrea...
23-year-old woman critical after shooting in Plymouth
Gunfire Friday evening at a home in Plymouth resulted in a 23-year-old woman being hospitalized in critical condition. According to Plymouth police, the shooting was reported on the 14300 block of 40th Place N. around 7:20 p.m., with police arriving at the residence to find the 23-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was treated by first responders and then taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.
Man waves replica assault weapon at drivers in downtown Minneapolis
A man is in custody after causing a scare in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday night. According to Minneapolis police, the department's new chief, Brian O'Hara, saw a driver "erratically weaving through traffic near the 700 block of Hennepin Ave." before a man got out of the vehicle and "began brandishing the pictured replica assault weapon and waving it at nearby vehicles."
mprnews.org
Hundreds of Minneapolis mourners come together to remember Colorado's Club Q shooting victims
Hundreds of people marked the mass shooting in Colorado Springs with a vigil Wednesday in downtown Minneapolis, and heard speakers both offer comfort and decry the violence that claimed more lives and affects LGBTQ people regularly. People mourned the killing of five and the shooting and injuring of 17 more...
fox9.com
Bloomington restaurant shooting: Nearby business owners react
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - It was chaos and confusion at the Penn Lake Shopping Center on the day before Thanksgiving. "The first thing I saw was a cop running by with his gun out. We don't like it. It's getting tiresome to be honest with you," said Instant Replay Sports manager Andy Knaeble.
MSP parking rates to increase in 2023
MINNEAPOLIS — Travelers will soon see an increase in daily parking prices at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport after the Metropolitan Airports Commissions (MAC) recently approved new rates. The new pricing includes a $2 increase in daily parking at Terminal 1, Terminal 2 and at the Quick Ride Ramp. There...
fox9.com
Man hides in West St. Paul Menards overnight, commits armed robbery in morning
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for armed robbery of a Menards in West St. Paul. Court documents state on Sept. 27, 2021, Cornelius Graham, 61, of Kansas City, Kansas, hid inside the store until it closed. Early the following day, Graham confronted the store manager as he was opening the store for the day. He then brandished a firearm and took cash from the store manager.
fox9.com
No problems for Thanksgiving weekend travelers at MSP Airport
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Sunday after Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days of the year at MSP Airport, but this year inside Terminal 1 around noon on Sunday, most travelers could not tell. "The Sunday after Thanksgiving, you would think it would be kind of a nightmare, but...
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their Doors
As the holiday season approaches many people are once again getting ready to turn toward their favorite discount stores to save a few dollars. Shoppers in Minneapolis, MN, however, are going to have to find a new place to purchase their holiday gifts for loved ones or themselves.
fox9.com
2 seriously hurt, suspect also injured in early morning attack at Kanabec County home
OGILVIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - An attack at a rural Kanabec County home on Sunday morning left two people and the apparent suspect seriously hurt, the sheriff's office reports. Deputies responded around 4:40 a.m. to the attack at a home just south of Ogilvie, Minnesota. At the scene, police found...
Minnesota family has much to be thankful for 1 year after Thanksgiving home explosion
LINWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A Minnesota family is spending Thanksgiving reflecting on how far they've come.Last Thanksgiving, Staci and Geno Christensen lost everything they owned when their home in Linwood Township near Stacy burned down in a devastating fire.They seriously considered skipping the holiday this year."We really, for like the last year, talked about just like ordering Chinese food and just like hanging out," Staci said. "We literally had nothing."The Christensens suspect a gas leak combined with the oil in their turkey fryer to cause the explosion that took off part of their house.Miraculously, no one in their family was...
WOW! 60 Minutes Tonight Will Feature This Minnesota Wolf Sanctuary!
This is pretty darn cool! It appears Minnesota will be in focus, for a portion of CBS's 60 Minutes tonight. Anderson Cooper stopped by this Minnesota Wolf Sanctuary earlier this year for a segment that will focus in on the evolution of dogs from wolves. The sanctuary in focus is based in Stacy, Minnesota.
swnewsmedia.com
Remember When: Nov. 26, 2022
Last Saturday Mathias Berens collected for St. Mark’s church over $700 pew rent, and on Sunday a fourth as much more, making a total of nearly $1,000. This amount in addition to the sums paid during the past year to the same account speaks well for the liberality and prosperity of the parish.
