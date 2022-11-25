ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kremlin guards could be controlled by enemies with 'hypnotic abilities,' according to secret memo from Russia's intelligence agency: report

By Matthew Loh
 3 days ago

A sniper of FSO, a bodyguard service of Russia's top officials, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on May 9, 2012, during Victory Day parade.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images

  • A leaked memo describes Kremlin's fears that its guards could be hypnotized, The Insider reported.
  • It warns of a bizarre list of psychological warfare methods such as "computer psycho-viruses."
  • The memo proposes a plan overseen by a top security official to prepare against such attacks.

According to a leaked memo obtained by Russian investigative outlet The Insider, the Kremlin's security service is concerned that in the event of a coup or heightened military conflict its agents could be compromised by hypnosis and a list of other "psychologically infecting" techniques.

As such, the classified memo covers a set of special measures for the Federal Protective Service , the agency that runs security for the Kremlin's top officials, including President Vladimir Putin.

These measures are laid out in four parts, including in the event that martial law needs to be enforced, and include weekly political training sessions, collective church attendance and identifying officers with "unstable psyche."

The Insider has no affiliation with Insider. A copy of the memo was also published by the Ukrainian magazine Focus.UA on Monday.

The leaked memo contains details that could have easily come from the plot of Marvel's "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" — with everything from theories that soldiers could be hypnotized, to efforts to prevent infection by "psycho-generators."

It describes a plan to bolster officers' mental resilience and outlines how unspecified enemies can use a barrage of clandestine methods to "reduce the psychological stability of personnel" and make them "unprepared for resistance."

Some of the threats are commonly discussed around the world, such as influence from media, social movements, religious organizations, and agents embedded in non-governmental organizations, The Insider reported.

However, the memo also warns of "computer psycho-viruses" that could infect the user, and discusses "psycho-generators" — a Soviet-era urban myth describing devices that can read minds from afar, per The Insider.

The memo mentions enemies "capable of psychologically infecting personnel and possessing hypnotic abilities," without saying who these individuals are, according to The Insider.

It also flags psychoactive chemicals and advertising products as threats, without further details.

Kremlin officials have proposed using "counter-suggestion," "counter-conviction," "initiative interception," and "objection substitution" to tackle influence from outside forces, The Insider reported, citing the memo.

They've also suggested running interviews with Kremlin guards to build their confidence, and pairing more resilient officers with those who are psychologically vulnerable, according to the outlet.

The plan is to be overseen by General Alexander Komov, a deputy director in the Federal Protective Service, with an unnamed source in the Kremlin's security service saying that Komov harbors a deep interest in astrology and pseudo-science, according to The Insider.

Insider was unable to independently verify the authenticity of these claims.

The Russian government's press service and Federal Protective Service did not respond to Insider's requests for a comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Ray Mcleod
2d ago

oboy how crazy some think... there's only one machine that can do that.. it's called the internet. losing touch with your real reality and getting lost in the net. that's why they call it net it's a big net and it's catching every one of us. one day theyll snatch it up.

Lanna Mama
2d ago

sounds like Hitler and his goons love of the occult. it was so ingrained that they introduced its teachers,meetings and practices among its highest govermental officers. weird stuff.

Alby Fuctifino
2d ago

Thought this sort of thing was given up in the 50's....now shaking a chicken bone cross with sage might actually work...

