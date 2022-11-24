Read full article on original website

Damage at Historic American Landmark Has Left Officials Asking Public For HelpDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day OnlyDianna CarneyHingham, MA
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to MissDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
belmontonian.com
Help Wanted, Please! Belmont DPW Director Says Finding Workers Tougher Than Ever Before
Once, it was nearly every child’s dream job was to drive a big truck including a snow plow. Today, Belmont and about every city and town across the country can’t find someone/anyone to drive a municipal truck. In fact, the Belmont DPW can’t get people to join the department, period.
Wayland police chief Sean Gibbons to resign, had history of complaints
Wayland police chief Sean Gibbons is set to resign from his position on Dec. 20 as part of an employment settlement agreement with the town, according to officials. The terms of the agreement have been signed off by both Gibbons and the Select Board. On March 31, the former acting...
Wilmington Apple
Middlesex Sheriff’s Office Recognizes The Graduates Of The 46th Basic Training Academy
MELROSE, MA — Twenty-three (23) members of the 46th Basic Training Academy were formally sworn-in as correction officers with the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office (MSO) during a ceremony held Friday, November 4, 2022. The newest members of the MSO took the oath at Melrose’s Memorial Hall surrounded by family,...
Wayland’s Police Chief to resign after reaching ‘settlement agreement’ with the town
WAYLAND, Mass. — Wayland’s Police Chief Sean Gibbons will resign from his position effective on December 20 after reaching an ‘employment settlement agreement’ with the town. Gibbons was placed on administrative leave in March, just four months after he was appointed chief of police, according to...
Boston Globe
On a Cape Cod golf course, the region’s housing crisis comes to a head
BARNSTABLE — A sense of peace permeates the air here, in the wind that swirls over shaded greens, through the brilliant orange leaves that line the fairways, and under the wings of the shorebirds coasting overhead. Janet Milkman pauses atop a grassy ridge to take it all in, then...
WCVB
How a Massachusetts nonprofit is rescuing food about to be thrown out
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Excess bulk foods from places like Massachusetts hospitals and campus dining services are being reimagined into balanced plates, packaged single servings, ready to heat and eat. Called Heat-n-Eats, the program is just one of many run by Food For Free, based in Somerville. The nonprofit has...
high-profile.com
BPDA Launches South Boston Transportation Action Plan
Boston – The Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) and the Boston Transportation Department (BTD) recently announced the launch of the South Boston Transportation Action Plan (SBTAP), which will be completed in close partnership with the Disabilities Commission (DC) and Boston Public Works Department (PWD). The BPDA is evaluating the unique transportation challenges in the core of South Boston’s residential neighborhood, and through the South Boston Transportation Action Plan planning and engagement process, will improve transportation access, efficiency, and safety.
mediafeed.org
Boston College will cost you this much
Boston College was the first university in Boston, and is well-respected for its liberal arts programs, among other things. Boston College tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $61,706. This is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S. of $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22.
valleypatriot.com
Mayor DePena Calls for “Investigations” Into Police Department Turmoil
Just days after the Lawrence Police Superior Officers’ Union took a vote of no confidence in Chief Roy Vasque, and Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena suspended three Lawrence officers, DePena is now calling for “certain investigations” into the department. DePena did not specify the nature of the “investigations”...
whdh.com
The Enchanted Village at Jordan’s Furniture is back, and officially open for winter fun
AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Snow is falling in Avon, Massachusetts where the annual Enchanted Village has officially reopened for the season at Jordan’s Furniture. A life-size snow village awaits families and children, composed of a variety of displays. Many of pieces were once on display in the store’s Downtown Crossing location in Boston, in the 1960s and 70s. Now, the display is a seasonal tradition where all the proceeds go toward local charities for the holidays.
Attention Royal fans: The Prince and Princess of Wales are coming to Boston
BOSTON — William and Kate are coming to Boston. Yes, THAT William and Kate. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston from Wednesday through Friday, when they’ll attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The event, which honors environmental work to help the planet, will be held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the British Embassy said in a statement.
homenewshere.com
Watson taking his Army of teammates with him for this last battle
WILMINGTON – At 6-feet, 205 pounds, Ryan Watson is certainly not the biggest offensive tackle to suit up for Wilmington High on Thanksgiving Day. He may not be the quickest, and he may not dominate his share of match-ups, but he's extremely scrappy. And when it comes to the...
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $4 million prize won in Norwood
One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts has beaten incredibly slim odds to score a $4 million prize. The $4 million award, the top prize in the “$4,000,000 Spectacular” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at a Shaw’s supermarket location in Norwood. The winnings amount to $2.6 million before taxes. The odds of winning the award are one in 5.04 million.
whdh.com
Police investigation underway on Magnolia Street in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway on Magnolia Street in Boston. Officers were on scene Sunday night surrounding a car stopped in the middle of the road with its doors open. No further details have been released. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
everettleader.com
Casino Expansion Includes Dedicated Card Room Space
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced last week it is carefully discussing whether or not to allow the planned expansion of table gambling from the Encore site on the former Monsanto property. to a site across the street on property not part of the footprint where gaming is allowed by right.
Arriving in style: Santa comes to town in a helicopter
Santa arrived in Quincy Saturday. Not on reindeer back or flying sleigh but by helicopter. Families packed Pageant Field to get a rare glimpse of Ol Saint Nick in the skies. “It’s so great to have a place to take our kids to see Santa,” said Jaclyn Smeaton. “So nice of Santa to visit from the North Pole.”
quincyquarry.com
North Quincy Late Night Stabbing at Restaurant per Police Radio Chatter #transitpolice #quincypolice
North Quincy Late Night Stabbing at Restaurant per Police Radio Chatter. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. After a quiet October in the wake of three local stabbings during September, November is ending the month with yet another local stabbing. Per a Quincy Quarry News Citizen Police...
WBUR
New biography wrestles with Isabella Stewart Gardner's contradicting complexities
Who was Isabella Stewart Gardner? It’s a question that Diana Seave Greenwald and Nathaniel Silver, curators at the museum that bears her name, have heard from visitors countless times. Even for these experts, it hasn’t always been an easy question to answer. “By design, she made herself a mystery,” says Greenwald.
whdh.com
District Attorney: Person arrested in connection with fatal Lowell shooting
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of an individual wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Lowell. The DA’s office said the subject had been arrested in Norton, a week after the shooting happened on Tuesday, Nov. 15, by the intersection of Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue.
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to Miss
WHERE: Brant Rock (278 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA 02050) TIME: Festivities begin at 4:15 & the tree lighting will be at 5 PM. The Jetty, who is hosting this year's event, invites you to the Brant Rock Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 3rd at 4:15 PM! There will be treats and drinks available prior to the main event; the tree lighting will be at 5:00 PM. The family-friendly event has also announced that"Theatre Plus will be performing a great array of Holiday music prior to the tree lighting."
