Boston, MA

WCVB

How a Massachusetts nonprofit is rescuing food about to be thrown out

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Excess bulk foods from places like Massachusetts hospitals and campus dining services are being reimagined into balanced plates, packaged single servings, ready to heat and eat. Called Heat-n-Eats, the program is just one of many run by Food For Free, based in Somerville. The nonprofit has...
SOMERVILLE, MA
high-profile.com

BPDA Launches South Boston Transportation Action Plan

Boston – The Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) and the Boston Transportation Department (BTD) recently announced the launch of the South Boston Transportation Action Plan (SBTAP), which will be completed in close partnership with the Disabilities Commission (DC) and Boston Public Works Department (PWD). The BPDA is evaluating the unique transportation challenges in the core of South Boston’s residential neighborhood, and through the South Boston Transportation Action Plan planning and engagement process, will improve transportation access, efficiency, and safety.
BOSTON, MA
mediafeed.org

Boston College will cost you this much

Boston College was the first university in Boston, and is well-respected for its liberal arts programs, among other things. Boston College tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $61,706. This is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S. of $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22.
valleypatriot.com

Mayor DePena Calls for “Investigations” Into Police Department Turmoil

Just days after the Lawrence Police Superior Officers’ Union took a vote of no confidence in Chief Roy Vasque, and Lawrence Mayor Brian DePena suspended three Lawrence officers, DePena is now calling for “certain investigations” into the department. DePena did not specify the nature of the “investigations”...
whdh.com

The Enchanted Village at Jordan’s Furniture is back, and officially open for winter fun

AVON, MASS. (WHDH) - Snow is falling in Avon, Massachusetts where the annual Enchanted Village has officially reopened for the season at Jordan’s Furniture. A life-size snow village awaits families and children, composed of a variety of displays. Many of pieces were once on display in the store’s Downtown Crossing location in Boston, in the 1960s and 70s. Now, the display is a seasonal tradition where all the proceeds go toward local charities for the holidays.
AVON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Attention Royal fans: The Prince and Princess of Wales are coming to Boston

BOSTON — William and Kate are coming to Boston. Yes, THAT William and Kate. The Prince and Princess of Wales will visit Boston from Wednesday through Friday, when they’ll attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony. The event, which honors environmental work to help the planet, will be held at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the British Embassy said in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Watson taking his Army of teammates with him for this last battle

WILMINGTON – At 6-feet, 205 pounds, Ryan Watson is certainly not the biggest offensive tackle to suit up for Wilmington High on Thanksgiving Day. He may not be the quickest, and he may not dominate his share of match-ups, but he's extremely scrappy. And when it comes to the...
WILMINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winners: $4 million prize won in Norwood

One lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts has beaten incredibly slim odds to score a $4 million prize. The $4 million award, the top prize in the “$4,000,000 Spectacular” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at a Shaw’s supermarket location in Norwood. The winnings amount to $2.6 million before taxes. The odds of winning the award are one in 5.04 million.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Police investigation underway on Magnolia Street in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway on Magnolia Street in Boston. Officers were on scene Sunday night surrounding a car stopped in the middle of the road with its doors open. No further details have been released. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
BOSTON, MA
everettleader.com

Casino Expansion Includes Dedicated Card Room Space

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced last week it is carefully discussing whether or not to allow the planned expansion of table gambling from the Encore site on the former Monsanto property. to a site across the street on property not part of the footprint where gaming is allowed by right.
EVERETT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arriving in style: Santa comes to town in a helicopter

Santa arrived in Quincy Saturday. Not on reindeer back or flying sleigh but by helicopter. Families packed Pageant Field to get a rare glimpse of Ol Saint Nick in the skies. “It’s so great to have a place to take our kids to see Santa,” said Jaclyn Smeaton. “So nice of Santa to visit from the North Pole.”
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

District Attorney: Person arrested in connection with fatal Lowell shooting

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of an individual wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Lowell. The DA’s office said the subject had been arrested in Norton, a week after the shooting happened on Tuesday, Nov. 15, by the intersection of Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue.
LOWELL, MA
Dianna Carney

4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to Miss

WHERE: Brant Rock (278 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA 02050) TIME: Festivities begin at 4:15 & the tree lighting will be at 5 PM. The Jetty, who is hosting this year's event, invites you to the Brant Rock Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 3rd at 4:15 PM! There will be treats and drinks available prior to the main event; the tree lighting will be at 5:00 PM. The family-friendly event has also announced that"Theatre Plus will be performing a great array of Holiday music prior to the tree lighting."
MARSHFIELD, MA

