It goes without saying that Massachusetts residents are big pizza fans. For example, Papa Gino's partners with both the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. It appears that Massachusetts folks are just as rabid about pizza as they are about their home teams and why not? Even when we end up with some okay pizza, it's still not that bad because it's pizza. What's the worst pizza you have ever had?

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO