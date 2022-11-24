Read full article on original website
WBUR
Advocates call for more police oversight after WBUR investigation
Criminal justice advocates are pushing the state to do more to oversee police after a WBUR investigation discovered some officers accused of wrongdoing simply moved to new departments. WBUR found over a dozen current officers have previously been fired or forced to resign over violations like sexual assault, domestic violence,...
3 Big Pizza Chains That are the Most Common in Massachusetts
It goes without saying that Massachusetts residents are big pizza fans. For example, Papa Gino's partners with both the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. It appears that Massachusetts folks are just as rabid about pizza as they are about their home teams and why not? Even when we end up with some okay pizza, it's still not that bad because it's pizza. What's the worst pizza you have ever had?
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Massachusetts residents to see 14% tax refunds by December
Massachusetts residents are set to receive 14% tax refunds by December of this year. The refunds are due to a stipulation in Massachusetts law; when tax revenue collections in a fiscal year exceed an annual tax revenue cap, the excess revenue is given back to taxpayers, according to the Massachusetts website. Such a case occurred this year, with the total exceeding the price cap stipulated by chapter 62F of the Massachusetts General Laws by $2.941 billion.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Breathalyzer scandal could reopen 27,000 drunk driving cases
IN A CASE that has echoes of the notorious drug lab scandals, the state’s highest court will consider whether to make up to 27,000 defendants in drunk driving cases eligible for new trials because of problems with the state’s use of breathalyzer tests. The Supreme Judicial Court is...
Here’s Why it’s Illegal in Massachusetts to Remove Mattress Tags
As we continue to examine some strange Massachusetts laws along with laws that are still on the books even though they are archaic, one law that I always wondered about was the "removing the tag(s)/label from the mattress" law. My friends and I always wondered if the act of removing...
This Oscar, Emmy Winning Celebrity Spent His Thanksgiving in Western Massachusetts
The Berkshires of western Massachusetts are a truly magical place that both locals and visitors enjoy. Tucked in the far west corner of Massachusetts, Berkshire County spans the length of the state, bordering Vermont, New York, and Connecticut. The mountains offer stunning views throughout the year, cultural hubs and historic landmarks provide an abundance of shows, exhibitions, and activities, and the culinary landscape is spectacular. It's no surprise that close to three million people visit on an annual basis.
‘Bowels of hell’: Commission to probe history of Mass. state institutions
Dave Scott sobbed as he stood in the middle of a Waltham cemetery dotted with brick markers — not tombstones — differentiated only by numbers and not names, mourning the loss of his brother who he said was interred there in the absence of human dignity. Scott called...
Mass. orgs want Maura Healey to ban single-use plastic, stop new landfills
As the incoming Healey-Driscoll administration continues to seek feedback from the public about top needs in the commonwealth, a coalition of environmental and climate change advocacy groups want the future leaders to pave a path to a zero waste Massachusetts. Zero Waste Massachusetts — comprised of organizations including MASSPIRG, Community...
nerej.com
Massachusetts Mechanic’s Lien statutory deadlines are strictly enforced, pandemic or not by Nathan Cole & Herling Romero
The Massachusetts Mechanic’s Lien Statute, Mass. G. L. c. 254, has firm deadlines by which notices of contract, statements of account, and certified complaints must be recorded to “perfect” and enforce a lien. Failure to comply with the requirements will likely result in the lien being discharged—and the loss of potentially significant leverage against an owner or general contractor that has not paid for services or materials provided to improve the property.
themainewire.com
ACLU Defends Massachusetts COVID-19 Spyware Hacking in Half-Assed Boston Globe Story
In a bizarre Boston Globe story, the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts expressed skepticism of a lawsuit against the Massachusetts Department of Public Health — a lawsuit that alleges a vast breach of privacy and violation of human rights on the part of the state government. [RELATED: Massachusetts...
WBUR
Mass. will open temporary migrant shelter at former Army base
Massachusetts will open a temporary intake shelter for migrants at the former Army base at Fort Devens next month, prompted by a spike in arrivals. Gov. Charlie Baker said the shelter will be run by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency and will accommodate up to 125 people at a time.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 27, 2022 edition
Adrienne N. Lachappelle, Adrienne N. Brodowski and Michael W. Lachappelle to Campbell Drive LLC, 24 Campbell Drive, $300,000. Campagnari Construction LLC, receiver, Agawam Town and Catherine Carrier to Campagnari Construction LLC, 20 Ottawa St., $151,000.
State DPH offers $75 gift cards for COVID shots in Vaccine Equity Initiative
After two years of encouraging Massachusetts residents to get vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus and its variants, the state Department of Public Health is upping its game and offering $75 gift cards to residents accepting a COVID booster, or in some cases getting their very first vaccine. The DPH, working...
travelawaits.com
12 Quaint Massachusetts Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas
New England has no shortage of towns that could be mistaken for a Currier & Ives print come to life, or, at the very least, the set of Gilmore Girls. All around the Northeast at Christmas, you can find plenty of cozy, light-strung streets to stroll, spiked cocoa in hand, but the largest density of holiday-ready villages is in Massachusetts.
everettleader.com
Electricity price soars as Eversource seeks 43% price hike for Mass users
First came National Grid’s 63% price rise now in effect that was announced on November 1. Now comes Eversource, the Everett electric giant supplier who has just asked for a 43% price rise. In the latest indication of how expensive energy is going to be this winter, the utility...
Boston Globe
On a Cape Cod golf course, the region’s housing crisis comes to a head
BARNSTABLE — A sense of peace permeates the air here, in the wind that swirls over shaded greens, through the brilliant orange leaves that line the fairways, and under the wings of the shorebirds coasting overhead. Janet Milkman pauses atop a grassy ridge to take it all in, then...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Five steps for turning the MBTA around
IN THE WAKE of safety concerns, the unprecedented complete shutdown of the Orange Line, opaque and untimely communications, and service delivery obstacles, the MBTA continues to make quasi-daily headlines for all the wrong reasons. The performance of the MBTA directly impacts the quality of life and business climate in our region. No one disagrees that these challenges deserve our thought and attention—some even see this as an opportunity to create lasting, positive change.
WCVB
Gillette Stadium releases schedule for Massachusetts HS football state championship games
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For many high school football teams in Massachusetts, the season came to an end with thetraditional Thanksgiving Day game. But 16 squads in the state will be playing for a title next week at the home of the New England Patriots. Gillette Stadium will play host...
How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'
You're invited to see massive sculptures that will light up your holiday season!Photo by(Photo by Elina Fairytale) (SANDWICH, MA) If you're looking for an evening of adventure, fun, and lots of lights then you'll want to visit the oldest town on Cape Cod! Since 1998, the town of Sandwich has been home to enormous glowing light sculptures. These stunning designs are created by a local art studio and have become known by the locals as the holiday 'Giants' of Sandwich!
Much-Loved and Well-Known New Hampshire Sports Bar Now on the Market
While New England is filled with great tourist communities, there is no doubt that one of the most iconic is the Mount Washington Valley. Located at the base of Mount Washington, the area is home to attractions like Story Land, the Saco River, the Mount Washington Auto Road, and some of the best skiing east of the Mississippi River.
