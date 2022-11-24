ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocates call for more police oversight after WBUR investigation

Criminal justice advocates are pushing the state to do more to oversee police after a WBUR investigation discovered some officers accused of wrongdoing simply moved to new departments. WBUR found over a dozen current officers have previously been fired or forced to resign over violations like sexual assault, domestic violence,...
3 Big Pizza Chains That are the Most Common in Massachusetts

It goes without saying that Massachusetts residents are big pizza fans. For example, Papa Gino's partners with both the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. It appears that Massachusetts folks are just as rabid about pizza as they are about their home teams and why not? Even when we end up with some okay pizza, it's still not that bad because it's pizza. What's the worst pizza you have ever had?
Stimulus update: Massachusetts residents to see 14% tax refunds by December

Massachusetts residents are set to receive 14% tax refunds by December of this year. The refunds are due to a stipulation in Massachusetts law; when tax revenue collections in a fiscal year exceed an annual tax revenue cap, the excess revenue is given back to taxpayers, according to the Massachusetts website. Such a case occurred this year, with the total exceeding the price cap stipulated by chapter 62F of the Massachusetts General Laws by $2.941 billion.
Breathalyzer scandal could reopen 27,000 drunk driving cases

IN A CASE that has echoes of the notorious drug lab scandals, the state’s highest court will consider whether to make up to 27,000 defendants in drunk driving cases eligible for new trials because of problems with the state’s use of breathalyzer tests. The Supreme Judicial Court is...
This Oscar, Emmy Winning Celebrity Spent His Thanksgiving in Western Massachusetts

The Berkshires of western Massachusetts are a truly magical place that both locals and visitors enjoy. Tucked in the far west corner of Massachusetts, Berkshire County spans the length of the state, bordering Vermont, New York, and Connecticut. The mountains offer stunning views throughout the year, cultural hubs and historic landmarks provide an abundance of shows, exhibitions, and activities, and the culinary landscape is spectacular. It's no surprise that close to three million people visit on an annual basis.
Massachusetts Mechanic’s Lien statutory deadlines are strictly enforced, pandemic or not by Nathan Cole & Herling Romero

The Massachusetts Mechanic’s Lien Statute, Mass. G. L. c. 254, has firm deadlines by which notices of contract, statements of account, and certified complaints must be recorded to “perfect” and enforce a lien. Failure to comply with the requirements will likely result in the lien being discharged—and the loss of potentially significant leverage against an owner or general contractor that has not paid for services or materials provided to improve the property.
12 Quaint Massachusetts Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas

New England has no shortage of towns that could be mistaken for a Currier & Ives print come to life, or, at the very least, the set of Gilmore Girls. All around the Northeast at Christmas, you can find plenty of cozy, light-strung streets to stroll, spiked cocoa in hand, but the largest density of holiday-ready villages is in Massachusetts.
Five steps for turning the MBTA around

IN THE WAKE of safety concerns, the unprecedented complete shutdown of the Orange Line, opaque and untimely communications, and service delivery obstacles, the MBTA continues to make quasi-daily headlines for all the wrong reasons. The performance of the MBTA directly impacts the quality of life and business climate in our region. No one disagrees that these challenges deserve our thought and attention—some even see this as an opportunity to create lasting, positive change.
Dianna Carney

How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'

You're invited to see massive sculptures that will light up your holiday season!Photo by(Photo by Elina Fairytale) (SANDWICH, MA) If you're looking for an evening of adventure, fun, and lots of lights then you'll want to visit the oldest town on Cape Cod! Since 1998, the town of Sandwich has been home to enormous glowing light sculptures. These stunning designs are created by a local art studio and have become known by the locals as the holiday 'Giants' of Sandwich!
