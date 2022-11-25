Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry's Son Almost Punched Draymond Green, But Ayesha Curry Intervened
Stephen Curry's youngest son Canon Curry wanted to punch Draymond Green but Ayesh Curry stopped him.
The Blockbuster Deal The Warriors Should Accept For Klay Thompson
Golden State Warriors could trade Klay Thompson this season and land a Chicago Bulls star in his prime.
LeBron James Coolly Turned Down A $90 Million Offer And $10 Million Check From Reebok Before He Got To The NBA
LeBron James was offered a $90 million deal by Reebok and a $10 million check on the spot, but he rejected it despite being fresh out of high school.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes The Relationship Between Larsa Pippen And Marcus Jordan
Shaquille O'Neal spoke about the Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan relationship, saying it looks 'bad.'
Larsa Pippen’s Dating History: From Scottie Pippen Marriage To New Romance With Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen, a ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star, was married to NBA superstar Scottie Pippin for almost 20 decades. The former model was known as Kim Kardashian’s BFF until they had a falling out. Larsa has been linked to basketball icon Michael Jordan’s son Marcus Jordan, with...
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Thinks Patrick Beverley Shove Proof Of Team Chemistry
But, you know, he's wrong.
Former NBA Player Explains Why Kyrie Irving Doesn't Celebrate Thanksgiving
Etan Thomas clearly explains why Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving refuses to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.
LeBron James aids bloodied Russell Westbrook as pair keep Lakers rolling
LeBron James rushed to Russell Westbrook's after a flagrant foul as the newly in-sync pair kept the Lakers rolling with a win over the Spurs.
Come home, Kevin Durant
The NBA’s greatest epics have been built around a meteoric star crash landing in a small market, galvanizing the city around their greatness in hopes of delivering glory. Think LeBron James in Cleveland, Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas, Tim Duncan in San Antonio, Isiah Thomas in Detroit, Hakeem Olajuwon in Houston, Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, and Bill Walton in Portland. Kevin Durant deserves to be on that list. But he would be the only one unable to bring a championship to the city that drafted him. Only James can relate to the acrimonious divorce both sides felt when he left in 2016.
Celtics handed worrisome Jayson Tatum injury news
The Boston Celtics are taking a cautious approach to Jayson Tatum’s sprained left ankle, and rightfully so. The team released its injury report for Sunday’s game against the Washington Wizards on Saturday, with the superstar forward listed as out due to his balky left ankle. Tatum was questionable...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Return To The Lakers: "He Needs To Stop Dribbling So Much... All Them Turnovers Hurt The Team."
NBA fans reacted to LeBron James' performance on his return to the Lakers against the Spurs after missing 5 games with an adductor strain.
Video: Lakers’ Russell Westbrook loses it and goes after Spurs’ Zach Collins after catching stray elbow to face
One night after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 105-94, the Los Angeles Lakers got engaged in a shootout with their opponents from Texas. Both teams faced off again on Saturday, and there was a skirmish late in the third quarter when Zach Collins committed a flagrant foul on Russell Westbrook.
Kevin Durant Reveals Ben Simmons Yelled at Him During Recent Game
Ben Simmons yelled at KD during the Brooklyn Nets vs. Portland Trail Blazers game
Ja Morant’s 10-word call-out of Klay Thompson, Ben Simmons haters
Ja Morant may be one of the NBA’s most prominent trash-talkers today. The Memphis Grizzlies star point guard is a menace on the court, due to his trash talking antics. It backfires on him sometimes, but at the end of the day, Morant just wants to talk smack against his fellow competitors.
Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich Commends LeBron James For Dealing With Scrutiny
The life of an NBA superstar comes with money, glamour and prestige but also an unimaginable amount of public scrutiny — all of which Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James has lived with for the majority of his life. The spotlight has pointed at James ever since his high...
Westbrook’s Forehead Splits Open After Hard Foul From Spurs Player
The Lakers guard took a shot to the forehead while going up for a layup during Saturday night’s game.
Anthony Davis Thinks The Los Angeles Lakers Played Well Without LeBron James
Anthony Davis was all praise for the Los Angeles Lakers unit for having punched well above their weight in the absence of LeBron James. The Lakers are 3-3 without the 37-year-old, and while they're yet to hit the .500 mark, his expected return against the San Antonio Spurs comes as welcome news.
NBA roundup: LeBron scores 39 for sizzling Lakers
LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points — 16 of them in a decisive stretch — as the visiting Los
