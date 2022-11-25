ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manheim, PA

Manheim Central at Bishop McDevitt District 3 football championship to live stream on PennLive: Here’s how to watch

By Dan Sostek
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Watch Bishop McDevitt score 40 points in the PIAA District 3 4A Championship against Manheim Central - video highlights

Bishop McDevitt successfully defended their District 3 4A title last night against what most considered to be the first real test since the Crusaders faced Imhotep in week one of the season. The Crusaders defense held Zac Hahn and the Manheim Central offense to 64 total yards on the evening. Jaire Rawlison and Tyshawn Russell both were phenomenal in coverage against the Barons star wide receiver Aaron Enterline. Rawlison and Russell both finished with an interception.
MANHEIM, PA
Mercury

LIVE: Berks high school football playoffs tonight

There are still two Berks County high school football teams that remain alive in the postseason. Tonight, the Exeter Eagles host the Cocalico Eagles for the District 3 Class 5A football title. Sports editor Brian Smith and reporter Matthew Knaub will be live tweeting the action from Don Thomas Stadium in Reiffton.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Heavy rain will cause travel troubles on Sunday in Philly region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Sunday a large storm system will drag a cold front through the area. The same system spawned tornadoes near New Orleans and is expected to bring heavier downpours in the Philadelphia area.  Roads will be busy with travelers heading home from the long holiday. Commuting will be slow at times and ponding on roads could lead to hydroplaning. Brief localized flooding is possible with heavier downpours. There may also be delays in air travel.   As the Eagles kick off against the Packers on Sunday night at 8:20, brief showers will still be possible at the Linc with mild temperatures hovering around 50 during the game. Carry the rain poncho just in case. Go Birds!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27 News

‘Jurassic World’ Live Tour visits Hershey for Thanksgiving weekend

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — This Thanksgiving weekend, dinosaurs are taking over the Giant Center. The “Jurassic World” Live Tour returns to the Midstate with an exciting and unpredictable prehistoric experience. The story within the live production is connected to the Jurassic Park movie trilogy, so fans of the film will enjoy the show along with […]
HERSHEY, PA
local21news.com

TURNPIKE TRAFFIC ALERT | Expect major delays on I-76 due to accident

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are working to clear out the scene of an accident on I-76 West between Reading and Lebanon/Lancaster. According to 511PA, the incident happened around 12:15 p.m. today at milepost 271.4, near Speedwell Forge Rd. Officials say to expect major delays in westbound lanes...
READING, PA
thetouristchecklist.com

30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Carlisle (PA)

Carlisle is an ancient town situated within Cumberland Valley, in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, United States. Its population in 2021 was 20,144. Carlisle is Cumberland’s County seat. The town is renowned for its agricultural activities, streets lined with trees, and restored buildings. The town once housed prominent people of early...
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Rain, possible storms forecast to start for what appears to be seasonable week

Sunday appears to be the wettest day of the week, which is forecast to be fairly tranquil with the sort of temperatures you’d expect as the calendar transitions to December. Rain is predicted through mid-afternoon across central Pennsylvania, with the potential for thunderstorms from 3 to 7 p.m. Skies are forecast to begin clearing after that, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Rainfall totals could reach a half-inch as many people hit the road bound for home following the long Thanksgiving Day weekend.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Up to half inch of rain expected for today, cool temperatures for tomorrow

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Wet weather will be the rule much of the day today. Much of the area will get between a quarter and a half inch of rainfall with locally higher amounts possible. Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs expected to be around 50. Rain tapers to showers this evening but clouds will remain rather stubborn. Lows will be mild in the mid 40s.
abc27.com

Missing person reported in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a Facebook post from the Silver Spring Township Police Department, a Cumberland County man that is at special risk has been reported missing. Terry “TJ” Sheaffer was last seen this morning at 4 a.m., after walking away from his home in the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
194K+
Followers
83K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy