Manheim Central at Bishop McDevitt District 3 football championship to live stream on PennLive: Here’s how to watch

Wine and Cheese at Southern Market: Traveling The World Through Sweet and Savory DeliciousnessMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
3 Places to Go Ice Skating in and Around Lancaster, PA This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Watch Harrisburg Cougars down Manheim Township 44-6 in District 3 6A Championship - video highlights
The Harrisburg Cougars are the 2022 District 3 6A champions once again after defeating Manheim township 44-6 in convincing fashion. The Cougars came out and played physical and with attitude from the start. The way Harrisburg dominated the game it would be hard to believe that Manheim Township beat the...
Watch Bishop McDevitt score 40 points in the PIAA District 3 4A Championship against Manheim Central - video highlights
Bishop McDevitt successfully defended their District 3 4A title last night against what most considered to be the first real test since the Crusaders faced Imhotep in week one of the season. The Crusaders defense held Zac Hahn and the Manheim Central offense to 64 total yards on the evening. Jaire Rawlison and Tyshawn Russell both were phenomenal in coverage against the Barons star wide receiver Aaron Enterline. Rawlison and Russell both finished with an interception.
Manheim Central shutout for first time this year by prolific Bishop McDevitt defense in District 3 4A final
Bishop McDevitt proved exactly why the saying ‘defense wins championships’ is a true statement after its 40-0 District 3 4A title game win over Manheim Central on Friday night.
Ronald Burnette’s 3 TDs, Jaeion Perry’s TD catch carry Steel-High past Northern Lehigh in state quarterfinal
STEELTON— Andrew Erby’s Rollers played one of their toughest games of the year Saturday against Northern Lehigh in the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinal. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
LIVE: Berks high school football playoffs tonight
There are still two Berks County high school football teams that remain alive in the postseason. Tonight, the Exeter Eagles host the Cocalico Eagles for the District 3 Class 5A football title. Sports editor Brian Smith and reporter Matthew Knaub will be live tweeting the action from Don Thomas Stadium in Reiffton.
Shawn Lee Jr. accounts for four touchdowns, Harrisburg sacks Manheim Township for repeat District 3 6A title
Line them up and knock them down. It’s not catchy but it’s exactly how the Harrisburg Cougars continue to move through the 2022 postseason.
West Perry football falls in District 3 title game
Every great story must come to an end, even if that end is not fully satisfying. For the West Perry football team, its record-breaking story of a season came to an end in a heartbreaking way. On Nov. 19, at Wyomissing’s A-Field for the PIAA District 3 Class 3A championship...
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022
Harrisburg vs Manheim Township in the District 3 6A championship game — Class 6A. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
‘I want to go out with a bang’: Harrisburg’s Terrell Reynolds reaching new level with postseason sack surge
HARRISBURG— As Harrisburg running back Kyle Williams basked in the glow of his team’s second-consecutive District 3 6A title following Saturday’s 44-6 win over Manheim Township, he walked right over to the 6-foot-3, 230-pound No. 2 of. the Cougars and said one word. “Historic.”
Harrisburg goes back to back with dominant win over Manheim Township
Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — The Cougars called it. One main goal for Harrisburg this season was becoming back to back district champions, but they would have to get through one of two teams that beat them this season. Harrisburg welcomed in Manheim Township Saturday afternoon to Severance Field for the 6A District III championship game, […]
Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles football live stream (11/27/22): How to watch, time, channel.
WATCH LIVE: fuboTV (7-day free trial), Sling (half off first month) Green Bay lost its last game to the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 17, 27-17. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers was 24-of-39 passing with 227 yards and two touchdowns. It was Christian Watson that had both receiving scores and he finished with four catches overall and 48 yards.
Heavy rain will cause travel troubles on Sunday in Philly region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Sunday a large storm system will drag a cold front through the area. The same system spawned tornadoes near New Orleans and is expected to bring heavier downpours in the Philadelphia area. Roads will be busy with travelers heading home from the long holiday. Commuting will be slow at times and ponding on roads could lead to hydroplaning. Brief localized flooding is possible with heavier downpours. There may also be delays in air travel. As the Eagles kick off against the Packers on Sunday night at 8:20, brief showers will still be possible at the Linc with mild temperatures hovering around 50 during the game. Carry the rain poncho just in case. Go Birds!
Part of PA 272 closed in Lancaster County due to crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed down a section of Pennsylvania Route 272 in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on PA 272 in both directions between 0772/0531 SH, TO 0772/0520 SH, and OAK ST. All lanes were closed as part of the response.
‘Jurassic World’ Live Tour visits Hershey for Thanksgiving weekend
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — This Thanksgiving weekend, dinosaurs are taking over the Giant Center. The “Jurassic World” Live Tour returns to the Midstate with an exciting and unpredictable prehistoric experience. The story within the live production is connected to the Jurassic Park movie trilogy, so fans of the film will enjoy the show along with […]
TURNPIKE TRAFFIC ALERT | Expect major delays on I-76 due to accident
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are working to clear out the scene of an accident on I-76 West between Reading and Lebanon/Lancaster. According to 511PA, the incident happened around 12:15 p.m. today at milepost 271.4, near Speedwell Forge Rd. Officials say to expect major delays in westbound lanes...
Berks County Mansion With Basketball Court, Movie Theater Listed At $1.67M
A basketball court, swimming pool and movie theater are just some of the luxuries included in a Berks County mansion listed at $1.67 million. The Wyomissing home on Reading Boulevard has nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and spans 10,665 square feet. Built in 1927, the home was designed by Philadelphia architects...
30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Carlisle (PA)
Carlisle is an ancient town situated within Cumberland Valley, in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania, United States. Its population in 2021 was 20,144. Carlisle is Cumberland’s County seat. The town is renowned for its agricultural activities, streets lined with trees, and restored buildings. The town once housed prominent people of early...
Rain, possible storms forecast to start for what appears to be seasonable week
Sunday appears to be the wettest day of the week, which is forecast to be fairly tranquil with the sort of temperatures you’d expect as the calendar transitions to December. Rain is predicted through mid-afternoon across central Pennsylvania, with the potential for thunderstorms from 3 to 7 p.m. Skies are forecast to begin clearing after that, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Rainfall totals could reach a half-inch as many people hit the road bound for home following the long Thanksgiving Day weekend.
Up to half inch of rain expected for today, cool temperatures for tomorrow
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Wet weather will be the rule much of the day today. Much of the area will get between a quarter and a half inch of rainfall with locally higher amounts possible. Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs expected to be around 50. Rain tapers to showers this evening but clouds will remain rather stubborn. Lows will be mild in the mid 40s.
Missing person reported in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a Facebook post from the Silver Spring Township Police Department, a Cumberland County man that is at special risk has been reported missing. Terry “TJ” Sheaffer was last seen this morning at 4 a.m., after walking away from his home in the...
