Sporting News

What channel is Argentina vs Mexico on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group C game on TV from Qatar

After their shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia, Argentina now face a must-win clash against familiar World Cup foe Mexico. Whilst things started brightly with La Albiceleste taking a 1-0 lead into the half-time break and having had two further goals disallowed for offside, the South American champions were rocked by two goals in five minutes that they could not overcome.
MassLive.com

Spain vs. Germany: Live stream, TV schedule, how to watch World Cup for free

Spain had a dream opening to its 2022 World Cup. Germany’s? More like a nightmare. Now two of FIFA’s top 11 ranked teams square off in Group E action Sunday. The match will air on TV via FOX in English and Telemundo in Spanish. Fans can also watch World Cup soccer matches for free by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV.
Sporting News

Teams out of World Cup 2022: Updated list of nations eliminated from FIFA Qatar 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off with 32 teams competing to reach the final on Sunday, December 18. Only two will get there, and one will get to hoist the trophy. Over the course of these next few weeks, all the other nations will be packing up and heading home from Qatar after falling short of fulfilling the ultimate dream.
Sporting News

USA vs. Iran prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Group B

Iran and the United States clash in a critical Group B matchup for all the marbles, with a World Cup knockout stage spot on the line. Only one of the two nations can reach the Round of 16. For the United States, the task is simple — they must win to advance. There's no goal differential, goals scored, or fair play tiebreakers to worry about. If Gregg Berhalter and company win, they go through, and if they do not, they are out.
CBS Sports

Cameroon vs. Serbia live stream: How to watch 2022 World Cup live online, TV channel, prediction, odds

After losing the opening matches against Brazil and Switzerland, both Cameroon and Serbia are desperate to get the full three points ahead of the final Matchday as the two meet on Monday. Serbia lost 2-0 against Brazil on Thursday, while the same day Cameroon lost 1-0 against Switzerland. The loser here is likely out of the tournament, while the winner has a lifeline ahead of their final game.
NBC Sports

England vs USA: How to watch live, stream link, team news

England and the USA clash in Group B of the World Cup in a huge game with so many storylines swirling and Gregg Berhalter’s young side need to cause an upset. So many narratives pop up whenever the USA and England meet and this will be no different. After...
The Independent

Brendon McCullum vows England will continue to entertain in Pakistan

Brendon McCullum insisted England will not deviate from the positive attacking cricket they showed over the summer as they look to continue entertaining in their first red-ball series in Pakistan since 2005.England are due to start their first Test on Pakistani soil for 17 years on December 1, having played seven T20I matches in the country during September and October.McCullum’s side are the second of the major cricketing nations to embark on a Test tour of Pakistan after a long absence on security grounds, following Australia’s three-match series in March.On that occasion, the first two Tests ended in high-scoring draws...

