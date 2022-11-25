Read full article on original website
Boston Globe
On a Cape Cod golf course, the region’s housing crisis comes to a head
BARNSTABLE — A sense of peace permeates the air here, in the wind that swirls over shaded greens, through the brilliant orange leaves that line the fairways, and under the wings of the shorebirds coasting overhead. Janet Milkman pauses atop a grassy ridge to take it all in, then...
travelawaits.com
12 Quaint Massachusetts Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas
New England has no shortage of towns that could be mistaken for a Currier & Ives print come to life, or, at the very least, the set of Gilmore Girls. All around the Northeast at Christmas, you can find plenty of cozy, light-strung streets to stroll, spiked cocoa in hand, but the largest density of holiday-ready villages is in Massachusetts.
capecod.com
Barnstable County Announces Human Rights Awards Recipients
HYANNIS – Barnstable County has announced two of the recipients for next month’s Annual International Human Rights Day Award Celebration. The Rosenthal Community Champion Award will be presented to Barnstable Town Council President Matthew Levesque. Co-founder and Curator of the Cape Cod Cape Verdean Museum and Cultural Center...
capecod.com
SUV goes over embankment in Harwich Port
HARWICH PORT – Around 7 PM Sunday, a male driving a Ford Expedition SUV apparently lost control and went over an embankment at Saquatucket Harbor next to Brax Landing Restaurant. The man was not injured, however the Harwich Fire and Rescue transported him to Cape Cod Hospital as a precaution. Harwich Police are investigating the cause.
How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'
You're invited to see massive sculptures that will light up your holiday season!Photo by(Photo by Elina Fairytale) (SANDWICH, MA) If you're looking for an evening of adventure, fun, and lots of lights then you'll want to visit the oldest town on Cape Cod! Since 1998, the town of Sandwich has been home to enormous glowing light sculptures. These stunning designs are created by a local art studio and have become known by the locals as the holiday 'Giants' of Sandwich!
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to Miss
WHERE: Brant Rock (278 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA 02050) TIME: Festivities begin at 4:15 & the tree lighting will be at 5 PM. The Jetty, who is hosting this year's event, invites you to the Brant Rock Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 3rd at 4:15 PM! There will be treats and drinks available prior to the main event; the tree lighting will be at 5:00 PM. The family-friendly event has also announced that"Theatre Plus will be performing a great array of Holiday music prior to the tree lighting."
PHOTOS: Pink sunrise seen across western Massachusetts
22News viewers sent in photos of the sunrise in western Massachusetts Sunday morning.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford man remembered as thoughtful, kind, one who always wished the best for others
“A New Bedford man is being remembered after a fatal motorcycle crash on Thanksgiving. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 7:30 p.m. a Suzuki GSXR10 motorcycle operated by a 49-year-old New Bedford man was traveling north on Route 18 North, in the area of I-195 in New Bedford. As...
capecod.com
Whole Foods Decision to Pull Lobster Divides Groups
PORTLAND, ME (AP) — Environmental groups are once again at odds with politicians and fishermen in New England in the wake of a decision by high-end retail giant Whole Foods to stop selling Maine lobster. Whole Foods recently said that it will stop selling lobster from the Gulf of...
fallriverreporter.com
Major work on Fall River South Coast Rail nearing completion as New Bedford, Taunton, Middleboro construction continues
Officials with MassDOT and South Coast Rail have signaled that major work in Fall River is nearing an end with construction continuing in communities such as New Bedford, Taunton, Middleborough, and Berkley. Major construction on the FRS station structures in Fall River and Freetown will be completed this Fall along...
capecod.com
Driver airlifted, family displaced after car slams into house in Yarmouth
YARMOUTH – A car slammed into a house in Yarmouth just before 1 AM Sunday. The driver was reportedly ejected from the vehicle upon impact at 393 Highbank Road. The driver was rushed to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. The occupants of the house were not injured but the extensive damage left the house uninhabitable. The Red Cross is providing temporary shelter. Yarmouth Police called for The Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction team as part of the investigation into the cause of the crash.
capecod.com
Animal Rescue League Receives $20,000 Grant
BREWSTER – The Animal Rescue League of Boston announced it has received a $20,000 grant to help animals facing behavioral and medical issues at the group’s Brewster facility. The money will support the organization’s efforts to take care of an increasing number of animals with complex health issues....
capecod.com
Two injured in West Barnstable crash
WEST BARNSTABLE – Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in West Barnstable shortly before 3:30 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Route 149 at Osterville/West Barnstable Road. Both victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in...
capecod.com
Falmouth Continues to Question State’s Septic System Proposal
FALMOUTH – More objections were made to the state’s proposed changes concerning septic system regulations at a recent meeting of the Falmouth Select Board. Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran spoke about the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s proposal at the board’s November 21 meeting. In an...
capecod.com
Off-duty Hyannis firefighter injured when car slammed into Hingham Apple store
HINGHAM – Cape Wide News has confirmed that an off-duty Hyannis firefighter was one of 16 people injured when a car slammed into the Apple Store in Hingham this past Tuesday. Hyannis Fire Chief Peter Burke confirmed this information to CWN. The chief added that “Out of respect for the families privacy we’ve only reported that an off duty firefighter was injured in the incident.” No update on the condition of the firefighter was given. A New Jersey man was killed and 16 others were injured in the incident which left a gaping hole in the front of the store.. The driver Bradley Rein, 53, was charged with Reckless Homicide by Motor Vehicle. Apple CEO Tim Cook visited victims in the South Shore Hospital on Saturday.
fallriverreporter.com
Unique Somerset restaurant known for big portions closes its doors
A Somerset restaurant has closed its doors and it is currently unclear what will become of it. The Railway Cafe announced on social media on Wednesday that the restaurant will no longer be in business at 938 Lees River Avenue. “It is with great sadness that we have to share...
capecod.com
Man nearly drowns in Yarmouth hotel pool
YARMOUTH – A man was pulled from a pool at a Yarmouth hotel Thursday afternoon. Rescuers rushed to the Colonial Acres Resort on Standish Way shortly before 4 PM. Bystanders were performing CPR on the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
capecod.com
Barnstable County OK’s Supplemental Budget for Struggling Dredge Fund
HYANNIS – The Barnstable County Board of Commissioners has approved a $650,000 supplemental FY23 Operating Budget for the struggling Dredge Enterprise Fund. Program Director Ken Cirillo said the fund is facing a deficit due to delayed permits at the federal level freezing local projects. “There are expenses on maintaining...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 27, 2022 edition
Adrienne N. Lachappelle, Adrienne N. Brodowski and Michael W. Lachappelle to Campbell Drive LLC, 24 Campbell Drive, $300,000. Campagnari Construction LLC, receiver, Agawam Town and Catherine Carrier to Campagnari Construction LLC, 20 Ottawa St., $151,000.
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts
It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
