Falmouth, MA

12 Quaint Massachusetts Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas

New England has no shortage of towns that could be mistaken for a Currier & Ives print come to life, or, at the very least, the set of Gilmore Girls. All around the Northeast at Christmas, you can find plenty of cozy, light-strung streets to stroll, spiked cocoa in hand, but the largest density of holiday-ready villages is in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Barnstable County Announces Human Rights Awards Recipients

HYANNIS – Barnstable County has announced two of the recipients for next month’s Annual International Human Rights Day Award Celebration. The Rosenthal Community Champion Award will be presented to Barnstable Town Council President Matthew Levesque. Co-founder and Curator of the Cape Cod Cape Verdean Museum and Cultural Center...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
SUV goes over embankment in Harwich Port

HARWICH PORT – Around 7 PM Sunday, a male driving a Ford Expedition SUV apparently lost control and went over an embankment at Saquatucket Harbor next to Brax Landing Restaurant. The man was not injured, however the Harwich Fire and Rescue transported him to Cape Cod Hospital as a precaution. Harwich Police are investigating the cause.
HARWICH, MA
Dianna Carney

How to See Cape Cod's Famous Holiday Light 'Giants'

You're invited to see massive sculptures that will light up your holiday season!Photo by(Photo by Elina Fairytale) (SANDWICH, MA) If you're looking for an evening of adventure, fun, and lots of lights then you'll want to visit the oldest town on Cape Cod! Since 1998, the town of Sandwich has been home to enormous glowing light sculptures. These stunning designs are created by a local art studio and have become known by the locals as the holiday 'Giants' of Sandwich!
SANDWICH, MA
Dianna Carney

4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to Miss

WHERE: Brant Rock (278 Ocean St, Marshfield, MA 02050) TIME: Festivities begin at 4:15 & the tree lighting will be at 5 PM. The Jetty, who is hosting this year's event, invites you to the Brant Rock Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 3rd at 4:15 PM! There will be treats and drinks available prior to the main event; the tree lighting will be at 5:00 PM. The family-friendly event has also announced that"Theatre Plus will be performing a great array of Holiday music prior to the tree lighting."
MARSHFIELD, MA
Whole Foods Decision to Pull Lobster Divides Groups

PORTLAND, ME (AP) — Environmental groups are once again at odds with politicians and fishermen in New England in the wake of a decision by high-end retail giant Whole Foods to stop selling Maine lobster. Whole Foods recently said that it will stop selling lobster from the Gulf of...
MAINE STATE
Driver airlifted, family displaced after car slams into house in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A car slammed into a house in Yarmouth just before 1 AM Sunday. The driver was reportedly ejected from the vehicle upon impact at 393 Highbank Road. The driver was rushed to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. The occupants of the house were not injured but the extensive damage left the house uninhabitable. The Red Cross is providing temporary shelter. Yarmouth Police called for The Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction team as part of the investigation into the cause of the crash.
YARMOUTH, MA
Animal Rescue League Receives $20,000 Grant

BREWSTER – The Animal Rescue League of Boston announced it has received a $20,000 grant to help animals facing behavioral and medical issues at the group’s Brewster facility. The money will support the organization’s efforts to take care of an increasing number of animals with complex health issues....
BREWSTER, MA
Two injured in West Barnstable crash

WEST BARNSTABLE – Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in West Barnstable shortly before 3:30 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Route 149 at Osterville/West Barnstable Road. Both victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in...
BARNSTABLE, MA
Falmouth Continues to Question State’s Septic System Proposal

FALMOUTH – More objections were made to the state’s proposed changes concerning septic system regulations at a recent meeting of the Falmouth Select Board. Plymouth/Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran spoke about the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s proposal at the board’s November 21 meeting. In an...
FALMOUTH, MA
Off-duty Hyannis firefighter injured when car slammed into Hingham Apple store

HINGHAM – Cape Wide News has confirmed that an off-duty Hyannis firefighter was one of 16 people injured when a car slammed into the Apple Store in Hingham this past Tuesday. Hyannis Fire Chief Peter Burke confirmed this information to CWN. The chief added that “Out of respect for the families privacy we’ve only reported that an off duty firefighter was injured in the incident.” No update on the condition of the firefighter was given. A New Jersey man was killed and 16 others were injured in the incident which left a gaping hole in the front of the store.. The driver Bradley Rein, 53, was charged with Reckless Homicide by Motor Vehicle. Apple CEO Tim Cook visited victims in the South Shore Hospital on Saturday.
HINGHAM, MA
Unique Somerset restaurant known for big portions closes its doors

A Somerset restaurant has closed its doors and it is currently unclear what will become of it. The Railway Cafe announced on social media on Wednesday that the restaurant will no longer be in business at 938 Lees River Avenue. “It is with great sadness that we have to share...
SOMERSET, MA
Man nearly drowns in Yarmouth hotel pool

YARMOUTH – A man was pulled from a pool at a Yarmouth hotel Thursday afternoon. Rescuers rushed to the Colonial Acres Resort on Standish Way shortly before 4 PM. Bystanders were performing CPR on the victim who was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
YARMOUTH, MA
Ty D.

This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts

It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
PLYMOUTH, MA

