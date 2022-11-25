Read full article on original website
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Ollie
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a sweet and mellow senior cat, meet Ollie!. This week’s Pet with Potential is a male senior cat who loves making friends. He has a small heart murmur and some litter box issues but has been doing great at the shelter.
Housing becomes flashpoint in Burlington’s East District city council race
East District residents will vote on Dec. 6 to fill the seat vacated by Jack Hanson. The three candidates vying for the role have sought to draw distinctions based on their own housing experiences. Read the story on VTDigger here: Housing becomes flashpoint in Burlington’s East District city council race.
Bursts of gunfire collide with other uses on 825-acre property in Windsor
Vermont Fish & Wildlife prohibits target practice at any location on their properties apart from a designated shooting range. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bursts of gunfire collide with other uses on 825-acre property in Windsor.
mynbc5.com
Singleton Store in Cavendish burglarized, police trying to identify suspect
CAVENDISH, Vt. — Vermont State Police have yet to identify a man caught on camera burglarizing the Singleton Store in Cavendish early Saturday morning. A police report said that the burglary happened just before 2 a.m. The initial call was for two men inside the store, but security videos only show one man stealing various items. He is seen in dark clothing, specifically wearing a "Rick and Morty" sweatshirt.
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with negligent operation in Windsor
WINDSOR — A 44-year-old man from New Hampshire was cited in Windsor yesterday. Authorities say they were conducting speed enforcement on I-91 at around 5:50 p.m. They observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic. The vehicle was stopped without...
WCAX
Search underway for gunman who hit St. Albans quick stop Friday morning
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Sheriff’s deputies are searching for the man who robbed a St. Albans quick stop at gunpoint Friday morning. It happened just after 6:30 a.m. at the Colonial Mart on Swanton Road. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a man with a gun demanded cash...
The Valley Reporter
Instant family - unintended - but fully intentional for the Bishops
Rebekah Stone and Mike Bishop, Warren, recently announced the adoption of their daughter on November 9 in The Valley Reporter. Their daughter Olivia Bishop was adopted after 830 days as their foster daughter and joined her biological brother Emerson, adopted in January 2021. Stone and Bishop were not actively seeking...
mynbc5.com
‘Gratitude is my Religion:' Thankful Vermont cancer survivor launching aviation nonprofit
HIGHGATE, Vt. — A woman from Vermont’s Franklin County is pledging to live every day as if it is Thanksgiving, expressing deep gratitude to be alive and channeling that energy into uplifting youth through a new nonprofit. “I used to say, ‘Gratitude is my religion,’” Beth White said...
mychamplainvalley.com
Despite concerns of inflation, Black Friday in Plattsburgh in full swing
For the first time since 2019, shopping in-person was back to full capacity for Black Friday, and shoppers at the Champlain Centre mall were happy to see it. “It’s been awhile since I’ve gone out for Black Friday, but there’s so many people out, if you look around the mall just here where we’re standing, you can see lines and people are happy and they’re excited to be out,” said shopper Sue Hagar. “I found some great deals, and it’s great to see family and friends out again.”
Sheffield man arrested after gunfire incident
Joseph Mosher is accused of firing gunshots at an occupied house on Route 122 Friday morning.
VT cannabis dispensaries gear up for holiday season
WCAX
Crash temporarily closes Interstate 93 northbound in Littleton
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - A crash closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 93 in Littleton, New Hampshire, on Tuesday. New Hampshire State Police say at about 2 p.m., a pickup crashed into a car just past the Exit 42 on-ramp. The driver of the car had injuries that were not...
WCAX
Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
itinyhouses.com
24′ Tiny House for Sale Is a Minimalistic Dwelling!
If you don’t mind making some tweaks here and there and furnishing your home, check out this 24′ Tiny House for sale. At $28K, it’s one of those steal deals you simply cannot ignore!. Read on to find out more about this rustic residence:. Tiny Home Size.
nbcboston.com
Vermont Landmark Flips Switch on ‘Winter Lights' for Holiday Season
A Vermont landmark is ready to flip the switch on its holiday celebration known as Winter Lights. Fourteen buildings and gardens on the grounds of Shelburne Museum are decked out in what is estimated to be more than 250,000 LED bulbs. One of the highlights is the early 1900s Steamboat...
Police say Vermont man injured 2 people in 48-hour ‘crime spree’
David Oleson, 38, was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans and has been charged with aggravated operation of a vehicle without the owner’s consent, leaving the scene of an accident that results in injury, and possessing stolen property. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police say Vermont man injured 2 people in 48-hour ‘crime spree’.
mynbc5.com
Burlington police find stolen handgun, illegal drugs after arresting man for disorderly conduct
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A man who was arrested for disorderly conduct in Burlington was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun and illegal drugs. Burlington Police received a call on Friday about a man causing a disturbance outside of Esox in Burlington. Officers said employees at the pub asked them to help remove 33-year-old Tajon Lytch for trespassing, and when they tried to intervene he became disorderly.
mynbc5.com
200 runners take on central Vermont Gobble Wobble 5K on Thanksgiving
BARRE, Vt. — People in central Vermont worked off all the turkey, pies and sides they ate on Thanksgiving with a Gobble Wobble 5k turkey trot. Barre’s Congregational Church welcomed around 200 participants for the 5K race at Barre Town School on Thursday. Not only did runners get in a good workout before feasting, but the money raised at the event will also go towards helping those in need in the community.
WCAX
House damaged by fire in Hanover, New Hampshire
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Fire damaged a house in Hanover, New Hampshire, on Wednesday. Crews were called to the blaze on Greensboro Road at about 4 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the windows. No one was inside the house and no one was injured, but the fire caused...
WCAX
Recently identified remains of soldier killed in Korean War to be buried in NH
LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - More than 70 years after his death in a prisoner-of-war camp, a New Hampshire man will finally be laid to rest next month in his hometown of Littleton. Army Sgt. Alfred Sidney was reported missing in action in May 1951 after his unit was attacked in...
