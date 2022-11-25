ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waitsfield, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Ollie

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a sweet and mellow senior cat, meet Ollie!. This week’s Pet with Potential is a male senior cat who loves making friends. He has a small heart murmur and some litter box issues but has been doing great at the shelter.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Singleton Store in Cavendish burglarized, police trying to identify suspect

CAVENDISH, Vt. — Vermont State Police have yet to identify a man caught on camera burglarizing the Singleton Store in Cavendish early Saturday morning. A police report said that the burglary happened just before 2 a.m. The initial call was for two men inside the store, but security videos only show one man stealing various items. He is seen in dark clothing, specifically wearing a "Rick and Morty" sweatshirt.
CAVENDISH, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with negligent operation in Windsor

WINDSOR — A 44-year-old man from New Hampshire was cited in Windsor yesterday. Authorities say they were conducting speed enforcement on I-91 at around 5:50 p.m. They observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving in and out of traffic. The vehicle was stopped without...
WINDSOR, VT
The Valley Reporter

Instant family - unintended - but fully intentional for the Bishops

Rebekah Stone and Mike Bishop, Warren, recently announced the adoption of their daughter on November 9 in The Valley Reporter. Their daughter Olivia Bishop was adopted after 830 days as their foster daughter and joined her biological brother Emerson, adopted in January 2021. Stone and Bishop were not actively seeking...
WARREN, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Despite concerns of inflation, Black Friday in Plattsburgh in full swing

For the first time since 2019, shopping in-person was back to full capacity for Black Friday, and shoppers at the Champlain Centre mall were happy to see it. “It’s been awhile since I’ve gone out for Black Friday, but there’s so many people out, if you look around the mall just here where we’re standing, you can see lines and people are happy and they’re excited to be out,” said shopper Sue Hagar. “I found some great deals, and it’s great to see family and friends out again.”
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Crash temporarily closes Interstate 93 northbound in Littleton

LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - A crash closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 93 in Littleton, New Hampshire, on Tuesday. New Hampshire State Police say at about 2 p.m., a pickup crashed into a car just past the Exit 42 on-ramp. The driver of the car had injuries that were not...
LITTLETON, NH
WCAX

Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
RANDOLPH, VT
itinyhouses.com

24′ Tiny House for Sale Is a Minimalistic Dwelling!

If you don’t mind making some tweaks here and there and furnishing your home, check out this 24′ Tiny House for sale. At $28K, it’s one of those steal deals you simply cannot ignore!. Read on to find out more about this rustic residence:. Tiny Home Size.
DANVILLE, VT
VTDigger

Police say Vermont man injured 2 people in 48-hour ‘crime spree’

David Oleson, 38, was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans and has been charged with aggravated operation of a vehicle without the owner’s consent, leaving the scene of an accident that results in injury, and possessing stolen property. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police say Vermont man injured 2 people in 48-hour ‘crime spree’.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Burlington police find stolen handgun, illegal drugs after arresting man for disorderly conduct

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A man who was arrested for disorderly conduct in Burlington was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun and illegal drugs. Burlington Police received a call on Friday about a man causing a disturbance outside of Esox in Burlington. Officers said employees at the pub asked them to help remove 33-year-old Tajon Lytch for trespassing, and when they tried to intervene he became disorderly.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

200 runners take on central Vermont Gobble Wobble 5K on Thanksgiving

BARRE, Vt. — People in central Vermont worked off all the turkey, pies and sides they ate on Thanksgiving with a Gobble Wobble 5k turkey trot. Barre’s Congregational Church welcomed around 200 participants for the 5K race at Barre Town School on Thursday. Not only did runners get in a good workout before feasting, but the money raised at the event will also go towards helping those in need in the community.
BARRE, VT
WCAX

House damaged by fire in Hanover, New Hampshire

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Fire damaged a house in Hanover, New Hampshire, on Wednesday. Crews were called to the blaze on Greensboro Road at about 4 p.m. and found heavy smoke coming from the windows. No one was inside the house and no one was injured, but the fire caused...
HANOVER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy