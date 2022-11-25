Read full article on original website
SB Nation
USMNT go toe-to-toe with England, battle to scoreless draw
Few gave the US Men’s National Team a fighting chance against previously dominant England, certainly outside of the USA itself, but the young Stars and younger Stripes certainly showed that they very much belong at this level. And perhaps if a few bounces had gone their way, they might...
NBC Sports
USA impress as they hold England to draw, keep last 16 hopes alive
The USA impressed massively as Gregg Berhalter’s young side drew 0-0 with England and were unlucky not to win their Group B game. Christian Pulisic hit the crossbar in the first half and Weston McKennie should have put them ahead as the young Americans were by far the more aggressive team.
BBC
Newcastle's women's team feel 'empowered' as they prepare for St James' Park return
Newcastle United women's skipper Grace Donnelly was partly responsible for the kick-off being delayed the last time her side played at St James' Park in May. The chance of fulfilling a childhood dream meant her local village organised a bus to transport all her friends and family to the match, as a record 22,000 fans watched the fourth-tier side beat Alnwick Town.
Tiger Woods, son Charlie announced as participants in 2022 PNC Championship
Last year at the 2021 PNC Championship, Tiger Woods played his first competitive golf since his accident in February that nearly took his life. Since then, Tiger has played golf a handful of times, including three majors this year, but he hasn’t been seen much in the public eye since missing the cut at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews in July.
CBS Sports
Rory McIlroy reveals he, Tiger Woods contracted COVID-19 ahead of 2022 British Open at St. Andrews
Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods made headlines this past summer at The 150th Open for two completely different reasons. In what was possibly Woods' last competitive stroll around the Old Course at St. Andrews, McIlroy ascended to the top of the leaderboard and went into the pivotal final round with a share of the lead. Yet just days before, the two were hardly feeling their best as McIlroy revealed in an interview with The Independent that the pair contracted COVID-19 in the lead-up to the final major championship of the year.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Incredibly Has A Handshake With Every Member Of The Lakers
LeBron James has always been a topic of interest around the NBA world for many reasons. Besides his talent to play basketball, LeBron is a fun person who doesn't hesitate to joke and entertain others. Moreover, there are other aspects of his persona that make him some sort of myth....
SB Nation
International Magpie Roundup: Nov. 25
The World Cup has arrived and there are six Magpies playing in the group stages: Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, and Callum Wilson for England, Garang Kuol is with Australia, Fabian Schar is part of the Swiss team, and Bruno plays for Brazil. Here’s a recap of all that went on...
Yardbarker
Roger Federer returns to Wimbledon but not as a player
It's been quite some time since Roger Federer played at the Wimbledon but he visited the All England Club a few times since then. In July, the Swiss Maestro returned to the Centre Court despite not competing at the third Grand Slam of the 2022 season as he joined celebrations of 100 years of the centre court. Now, he returned to Wimbledon again as fans already started discussing his potential comeback, which of course, is not really realistic. Back in July, before announcing his retirement, he said:
Bournemouth hand Gary O’Neil head coach’s job after caretaker spell
Bournemouth have confirmed Gary O’Neil as their head coach on a contract to the end of next season, with an option to extend
Golf.com
Tiger Woods has potential for largest-ever career OWGR jump at Hero
World No. 1,266 Tiger Woods is certainly not used to that prefix ahead of his name. However, what comes with sitting at the lowest ranking in his 30 years of playing Official World Golf Ranking-eligible events is the chance to make the largest single jump of his career next week at the Hero World Challenge.
BBC
Rangers: Michael Beale in talks over becoming new Ibrox manager
Rangers have held talks with Michael Beale about the Queens Park Rangers manager succeeding Giovanni van Bronckhorst. Discussions with Beale, who spent three years at Ibrox as part of Steven Gerrard's coaching staff, are believed to be at an advanced stage. Other candidates have also been considered and spoken to,...
Yardbarker
Arsenal star ready to leave amidst interest in his signature
Cedric Soares is claimed to be have clubs chasing his signature in the coming window, with the Portuguese keen to quit Arsenal in search of more regular playing time. The defender has fallen further down the pecking order this season following Ben White’s move to full-back in order to accommodate all of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba into the same starting XI. The move has worked wonders for the club domestically, with the Gunners flying high to top the Premier League table by five points at present, but with Takehiro Tomiyasu also ahead of Cedric in the fight for a starting spot, the latter is now considering his options.
