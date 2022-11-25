Read full article on original website
Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison full fight video highlights
Watch Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco full fight video highlights from the main card of the PFL World Championship 2022 card, courtesy of the PFL and other outlets. PFL World Championship 2022 took place Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison took on fellow finalist Larissa Pacheco in the third meeting for the pairing in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view — a main card that served as the promotion’s first on pay-per-view.
Cris Cyborg reacts to Kayla Harrison losing at PFL Championship card: Larissa Pacheco ‘saved the PFL $3 million’
Cris Cyborg wasn’t celebrating Kayla Harrison suffering the first loss of her career but she definitely had a few words for the two-time Olympic champion on Friday night. The jaw-dropping result came after Larissa Pacheco put on a stunning performance to earn a unanimous decision win over Harrison in the PFL Championship main event. It was not only the first time Harrison tasted defeat in her career but the first time she had ever lost a round.
Kayla Harrison explains respect behind callouts of Amanda Nunes and Cris Cyborg: “You’re the best”
PFL women’s lightweight contender Kayla Harrison’s chase for greatness is driving her callouts of other champions. The Judoka is set to headline PFL 10 later tonight on pay-per-view. Standing opposite Harrison will be Larissa Pacheco. The Brazilian is riding a five-fight finishing streak but has already lost twice to the former Olympian by decision.
Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington announce pregnancy, Torres puts fighting on hold
Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington, two perennial UFC contenders, are embarking on a new journey. The fighters announced Thursday on social media that Torres is pregnant with their first child, with an anticipated arrival date in June. MMA Fighting confirmed the news with Torres. See their Instagram announcements here:. “We...
Aspen Ladd: Kayla Harrison, Larissa Pacheco resumes ‘absolutely nothing’ compared to mine
Fresh off her first win in almost three years, Aspen Ladd is ready to start the next chapter of her career. To her, she’s already vastly ahead of the PFL’s top female talent: Larissa Pacheco and Kayla Harrison. “I think Larissa has progressed incredibly,” Ladd said following her...
2022 PFL Championships video: Sheymon Moraes hands Marlon Moraes fifth straight TKO loss
The skid continues for Marlon Moraes, now across multiple promotions. Pitched as a new beginning, his PFL debut had a similar end result to his final UFC bout. After two dominant rounds in his favor, Moraes (23-11-1) was finished by Sheymon Moraes (15-6), who rallied for a TKO finish at the 0:58 mark of Round 3.
Larissa Pacheco predicts 3 straight wins over Kayla Harrison: ‘I see no evolution’ since 2019
Larissa Pacheco doesn’t think her rivalry with Kayla Harrison ends at 2022 PFL Championship event on Friday in New York City. On this week’s Trocação Franca podcast, Pacheco said she expects to share the cage with the two-time Olympic gold medalist at least twice more down the road.
Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Roman Gonzalez 3 date, start time, odds, schedule & card for 2022 boxing trilogy fight
An epic rivalry will look reach its conclusion, as Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman Gonzalez face off one more time. Estrada defends The Ring super-flyweight title against “Chocolatito” on December 3. The vacant WBC super-flyweight title is also on the line. Arizona's Desert Diamond Arena plays host to...
Michael Bisping says MMA fans are “fickle” for writing off Jorge Masvidal: “He’s as game as they come”
Michael Bisping doesn’t understand why fans are writing off Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal is currently on a three-fight losing streak but lost to Colby Covington by decision and lost back-to-back fights to Kamaru Usman for the belt. With that, he has only lost to two of the top three fighters at welterweight which is why Bisping is surprised people are giving up on Masvidal.
Alexander Volkanovski launches UFC 284 ‘Double Champ Camp’ series
Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will move up to the lightweight division at UFC 284 to try and win the lightweight title from Islam Makhachev. Ahead of the February 12 champion vs. champion showdown at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, “The Great” released a series to his YouTube channel titled, ‘Double Champ Camp’ where he takes viewers behind the scenes of his UFC 284 preparations.
Ante Delija knocks out Matheus Scheffel again to win 2022 PFL heavyweight season
It only really took one shot for Ante Delija to take care of Matheus Scheffel and make himself $1 million richer. Delija (23-5) needed a handful more to put away Scheffel (17-9), but one key punch started the sequence that put Scheffel on the canvas. Then Delija pounced on the chance to get the finish in his second shot at a PFL title.
PFL WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS 2022: Brendan Loughnane vs Bubba Jenkins: UK start time, how to watch, full card
After a life’s worth of work, Brendan Loughnane will fight Bubba Jenkins for the PFL featherweight title, and we’ve got the UK start time and all the details you need to ensure you don’t miss a second of the action. Back in 2019, the Manchester fighter looked...
Sadibou Sy says training with Khamzat Chimaev, Sean Strickland prepared him for PFL championship
Sadibou Sy’s journey to the PFL championship wasn’t an easy one, but his high-level training partners helped him reach his goal. SY (13-6-2) stuck and moved on Dilano Taylor (10-3) over the course of 25 minutes at 2022 PFL Championships at Madison Square Garden to win the welterweight championship. “The Swedish Denzel” has been with the promotion since 2018, and he says the steady improvement to reach the pinnacle made his crowning moment special.
Fight Roundup: Manel Kape returns to fight David Dvorak at UFC Vegas 66, Ovince Saint Preux books third UFC 282 opponent
Fights come together fast these days, and if you blink, you can easily miss them. In Fight Roundup, we bring you the latest reported matchups to keep you up to date with what’s on the horizon. All bouts featured have been officially announced or confirmed with MMA Fighting’s Guilherme...
Georges St-Pierre expects Jon Jones to be successful in UFC return at heavyweight: ‘He’s huge’
Georges St-Pierre is a believer in Jon Jones’ heavyweight experiment. “I’ve seen it on the red carpet when I got inducted into the [UFC] Hall of Fame. I took a picture and I put my arm around him, I was like, ‘Man, he’s solid like a rock.’ He’s huge,” St-Pierre recently told MMA Fighting. “Jon Jones, he’s solid like a rock, he looked huge.
Rob Wilkinson becomes first Australian PFL light heavyweight champion with brutal TKO
Rob 'Razor' Wilkinson has finished an impressive year off in style with a dominant TKO victory over Omari Akhmedov to claim the Professional Fighters League (PFL) light heavyweight belt and earn a big pay day in the process. "Eight months ago, I signed with the PFL and now I'm the...
Jon Anik remembers ‘larger than life’ Anthony Johnson: ‘It’s just an unquantifiable loss for the MMA community’
Like the rest of the MMA community, UFC commentator Jon Anik has fond memories of the late Anthony Johnson. On Sunday, Johnson passed away at the age of 38. Anik, having just called UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden the night before, was just as shocked by the news as the rest of the folks around the sport.
Video: UFC champ Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo face off at PFL World Championship event
Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo may be preparing for a fight week sooner rather than later. During Friday’s PFL World Championship event in New York City, MMA Fighting captured an impromptu staredown between the current UFC bantamweight champion, and the former 135-pound king. Check out the video of the...
USA tie vs. England social media reactions: Alex Morgan, Billie Jean King among those to praise USMNT
The U.S. men's national team made a strong account of itself in its 0-0 draw with World Cup favorites England. And the Americans' impressive showing captivated much of the nation's attention, including more than a fair share of celebrities luminaries. Plenty took to social media to share their support and...
