New York City, NY

MMA Fighting

Larissa Pacheco vs. Kayla Harrison full fight video highlights

Watch Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco full fight video highlights from the main card of the PFL World Championship 2022 card, courtesy of the PFL and other outlets. PFL World Championship 2022 took place Nov. 25 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Two-time lightweight champion Kayla Harrison took on fellow finalist Larissa Pacheco in the third meeting for the pairing in the main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+ pay-per-view — a main card that served as the promotion’s first on pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting

Cris Cyborg reacts to Kayla Harrison losing at PFL Championship card: Larissa Pacheco ‘saved the PFL $3 million’

Cris Cyborg wasn’t celebrating Kayla Harrison suffering the first loss of her career but she definitely had a few words for the two-time Olympic champion on Friday night. The jaw-dropping result came after Larissa Pacheco put on a stunning performance to earn a unanimous decision win over Harrison in the PFL Championship main event. It was not only the first time Harrison tasted defeat in her career but the first time she had ever lost a round.
MMA Fighting

Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington announce pregnancy, Torres puts fighting on hold

Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington, two perennial UFC contenders, are embarking on a new journey. The fighters announced Thursday on social media that Torres is pregnant with their first child, with an anticipated arrival date in June. MMA Fighting confirmed the news with Torres. See their Instagram announcements here:. “We...
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping says MMA fans are “fickle” for writing off Jorge Masvidal: “He’s as game as they come”

Michael Bisping doesn’t understand why fans are writing off Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal is currently on a three-fight losing streak but lost to Colby Covington by decision and lost back-to-back fights to Kamaru Usman for the belt. With that, he has only lost to two of the top three fighters at welterweight which is why Bisping is surprised people are giving up on Masvidal.
MMAWeekly.com

Alexander Volkanovski launches UFC 284 ‘Double Champ Camp’ series

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will move up to the lightweight division at UFC 284 to try and win the lightweight title from Islam Makhachev. Ahead of the February 12 champion vs. champion showdown at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, “The Great” released a series to his YouTube channel titled, ‘Double Champ Camp’ where he takes viewers behind the scenes of his UFC 284 preparations.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sadibou Sy says training with Khamzat Chimaev, Sean Strickland prepared him for PFL championship

Sadibou Sy’s journey to the PFL championship wasn’t an easy one, but his high-level training partners helped him reach his goal. SY (13-6-2) stuck and moved on Dilano Taylor (10-3) over the course of 25 minutes at 2022 PFL Championships at Madison Square Garden to win the welterweight championship. “The Swedish Denzel” has been with the promotion since 2018, and he says the steady improvement to reach the pinnacle made his crowning moment special.

