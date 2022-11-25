ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Qatar are officially the worst host nation in World Cup history

It turns out that money can’t buy everything. After their loss to Senegal, Qatar has been ejected from the tournament, the earliest of any host nation ever!. South Africa was the only other host nation to be eliminated in the group stage but they lasted a game longer and even got a win over France.
The Independent

Brendon McCullum vows England will continue to entertain in Pakistan

Brendon McCullum insisted England will not deviate from the positive attacking cricket they showed over the summer as they look to continue entertaining in their first red-ball series in Pakistan since 2005.England are due to start their first Test on Pakistani soil for 17 years on December 1, having played seven T20I matches in the country during September and October.McCullum’s side are the second of the major cricketing nations to embark on a Test tour of Pakistan after a long absence on security grounds, following Australia’s three-match series in March.On that occasion, the first two Tests ended in high-scoring draws...
Yardbarker

Canelo Alvarez issues threat to Lionel Messi over perceived Mexico jersey disrespect

Canelo Alvarez is not happy with Lionel Messi over what he perceived to be a disrespectful act from the Argentine soccer star. Argentina beat Mexico 2-0 in Group C play at the World Cup in Qatar on Saturday. Messi is said to have swapped a shirt with a Mexican player after the match. Messi apparently had that Mexican jersey with him in the locker room after the match, which is when things went bad.

