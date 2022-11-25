Brendon McCullum insisted England will not deviate from the positive attacking cricket they showed over the summer as they look to continue entertaining in their first red-ball series in Pakistan since 2005.England are due to start their first Test on Pakistani soil for 17 years on December 1, having played seven T20I matches in the country during September and October.McCullum’s side are the second of the major cricketing nations to embark on a Test tour of Pakistan after a long absence on security grounds, following Australia’s three-match series in March.On that occasion, the first two Tests ended in high-scoring draws...

47 MINUTES AGO