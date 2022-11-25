Revenge Tour: Former Ohio State Buckeyes recall the fire required to avenge loss to Michigan

Read full article on original website
COLUMBUS, Ohio --It’s always interesting talking with Ohio State football players’ parents, regardless of the subject. Sometimes you’re talking to Alana Babb about finally getting a chance to see her son Kamryn Babb play football after years of hardships because his body keeps failing him. Sometimes it’s a conversation with Trevor Stover about how his son Cade Stover emerged as a team leader while going from roster journeyman to standout tight end. Or maybe it’s a series of different parents giving their perspective of a rivalry game lost that happened a year ago but still weighs heavy on their children’s minds.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Michigan win over Ohio State football that will go down in the annals of The Game drew a television audience unparalleled in the last decade. According to Fox, Saturday’s broadcast drew 17 million viewers, making it the network’s most-watched regular-season college football game ever. It also said the game was the most-watched regular-season game on any network since 2011.
Michigan’s football program has plucked another recruit out of the state of Ohio. Avon’s Luke Hamilton, a four-star offensive tackle in the 2024 class, announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Sunday afternoon in a post on Twitter. He becomes the second Ohio recruit to verbally pledge to the Wolverines since their 45-23 win over Ohio State on Saturday afternoon, joining 2023 Cincinnati Winton Woods three-star cornerback Cameron Calhoun.
It's a rainy, miserable day in Columbus that seems to reflect the mood Ohio State fans are feeling. Over on campus, the Buckeyes have some serious soul-searching to do. I shouldn't have to start by stating the obvious to Ohio State fans, but perhaps you are reading this and you're not a die-hard Buckeye: beating Michigan is the only thing that matters when you play for the Scarlet and Gray.
Even in rivalry games, the act of planting a flag on the opponent’s logo can prove quite controversial. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh does not share that opinion, though. Michigan players celebrated their win over Ohio State on Saturday by planting a flag on the famous “O” logo at midfield of Ohio Stadium.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Before Saturday’s 45-23 loss to Michigan, no team had scored 40 or more points on Ohio State football’s defense, and only two had even reached 30. But the Wolverines managed to pile on the point thanks to a multitude of explosive plays that ended in touchdowns. The day started out quality for Jim Knowles’ unit forcing a 10-play drie to end in a field goal followed up by back-to-back three-and-outs. But two of Michigan’s next four plays went for touchdowns of 69 and 75 yards, thus opening up the floodgates for an offense OSU couldn’t figure out how to stop.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first crack in Ohio State football’s defensive dam Saturday seemed almost fluky — a high-risk, high-reward play call gone terribly wrong. Then Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy connected with another receiver on a big scoring play. Then another. Without a trace of the precipitation that had blanketed 2021′s loss in Ann Arbor, a proverbial snowball was rolling downhill, growing in size and speed and bearing down on OSU’s season.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football lost to Michigan again, 45-23, while its offense spent the afternoon laying an egg. It’s the third time all season the Buckeyes were held under 40 points and they only manged too scoroe a field goal in the second half after leading 20-17 in an uninspiring first half.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Brian Hartline and the Buckeyes have been waiting patiently for this day. When Hartline was handed the microphone to address the packed house at St. John Arena for Ohio State’s final Skull Session of the season, he acknowledged that the Buckeyes have heard all of the chatter from Michigan since a year ago.
They came, they saw, they kicked some (butt)! On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan football team walked into the Horseshoe in Columbus with plenty of confidence, and they walked out with big smiles on their face after defeating Ohio State by a score of 45-23. Following the game, Ohio State tweeted out the final score, and, since the Wolverines clearly live in their heads 24/7/365, they had to use a red ‘X’ rather than an “M” in Michigan’s name. Well, the Wolverines were not about to just let that go.
Kirk Herbstreit had a surprising ranking for Ohio State following Saturday’s loss to Michigan. Herbstreit was on the call for the USC-Notre Dame game on ABC Saturday. After USC won 38-27, Herbstreit unveiled his top six teams. Here is how Herbstreit had the teams ranked:. 1. Georgia. 2. Michigan.
Ohio State got burned by a big pass interference call in the fourth quarter of their rivalry game against Michigan on Saturday. Long before the Wolverines broke the game open with two long Donovan Edwards touchdown runs in the fourth quarter, the Buckeyes were playing the Wolverines closely. Michigan was...
Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gFTWy6. Fans hit hard by Ohio State’s loss to Michigan. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3gFTWy6. Evening Weather Forecast 11-27-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GPdIBM. Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. Girl, 13, shot in southeast Columbus apartment. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3iiPUw7.
The Wolverines football team took the ice after a resounding victory over the Buckeyes.
Ohio State suffered a loss on the opening kickoff of The Game on Saturday. Freshman CJ Hicks collided with teammate Xavier Johnson on his return and went down to the ground with an apparent leg injury. Hicks needed to be tended to on the field and was unable to exit the field under his own power. The LB didn’t put any pressure on his right leg as he was being escorted off the field by two trainers.
Urban Meyer offered a damning quote about Ohio State after the team’s 45-23 loss to rival Michigan in “The Game” on Saturday. The Buckeyes led 20-17 at halftime, but they got blown out in the second half as Michigan completely ran away with the game late. Both...
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second year in a row by destroying No. 2 Ohio State 45-23 at The Horseshoe. Despite trailing at halftime 20-17 at halftime, the Wolverines dominated the second half on their way to what is one of the biggest wins in program history. Just moments ago, the Michigan football team learned who they will play in next Saturday’s championship game in Indianapolis.
