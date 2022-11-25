Read full article on original website
WaPo's Taylor Lorenz defends China's zero-COVID policy while blaming US for killing 'millions' by reopening
Controversial Washington Post columnist Taylor Lorenz defended the Chinese Communist Party's zero-COVID policy while slamming the United States' handling of the pandemic.
Russia wants to break Ukraine with the cold and dark. It hasn’t succeeded – so far
On 17 November, Kyiv woke to its first snow of the winter, the now familiar sound of air-raid sirens and explosions, and the news that, yet again, scores of Russian missiles were cutting through Ukraine’s skies headed for power plants and electricity substations. The destruction of civilian infrastructure is...
MEPs’ spyware inquiry targeted by disinformation campaign, say experts
European parliament is investigating Pegasus, a powerful surveillance tool used by governments around the world
KRQE News 13
Putin decries media ‘lies’ at meeting with soldiers’ mothers
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday hit out at what he said were skewed media portrayals of Moscow’s military campaign in Ukraine as he met with mothers of Russian soldiers fighting there. “Life is more difficult and diverse that what is shown on TV screens...
Niece of Iran's supreme leader speaks out against his 'murderous and child-killing regime' as protests continue
Farideh Moradkhani, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's niece, called on people worldwide to support Iran's protests before she started a 15-year jail sentence.
KRQE News 13
Iran bolsters border security to prevent ‘infiltration’
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iran has sent additional units of special forces to fortify its northern border with Iraq and clamp down on what it says is infiltration by Kurdish opposition groups, Iranian state media reported on Friday. Gen. Mohammad Pakpour, chief of ground forces of the paramilitary Iranian Revolutionary...
