Minden, NE

NebraskaTV

The Christmas City hosts its annual Christmas parade

MINDEN, Neb. — Minden has started it's holiday festivities with the annual Christmas parade. Families went out to the courthouse square for the parade where candy was thrown to kids, lights turned on and Santa made an appearance. “I live in Colorado but a lot of my family and...
MINDEN, NE
KSNB Local4

‘Bargain Barn’ enjoys Black Friday success in first year

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A new Grand Island store hopes to help Nebraskans who are looking for a deal for this holiday. The Bargain Barn is a new retail store that sells overstock items. They’ve been open a little more than four months and are open from Friday-Tuesday from...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Jeremy Nunes is coming to Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - Jeremy Nunes will be performing live on Saturday, December 3rd, at the Hastings City Auditorium. This event will serve as a fundraiser MentoringWorks. Stand-up comedian Jeremy Nunes is changing the way the comedy world does business. For 20 years, Jeremy Nunes has been performing his...
HASTINGS, NE
NebraskaTV

GI teen sentenced to 30 to 45 years for Fentanyl distribution

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen will spend decades behind bars for distributing Fentanyl. According to Hall County District Court records, Daniel Cervantes, 18, was sentenced Tuesday to 35 to 45 years in prison on one count of possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl) with intent to distribute. He was given credit for 174 days served.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

