NebraskaTV
Reindeer and John Deere: Aurora celebrates the season with tractor parade
AURORA, Neb. — Santa depends on his reindeer but did you know he also relies on John Deere?. Hamilton County is one of the state's top corn producers and while lights keep farmers working late into the night during harvest, it doesn't look like this!. Folks decorated their tractors...
NebraskaTV
The Christmas City hosts its annual Christmas parade
MINDEN, Neb. — Minden has started it's holiday festivities with the annual Christmas parade. Families went out to the courthouse square for the parade where candy was thrown to kids, lights turned on and Santa made an appearance. “I live in Colorado but a lot of my family and...
KSNB Local4
‘Bargain Barn’ enjoys Black Friday success in first year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A new Grand Island store hopes to help Nebraskans who are looking for a deal for this holiday. The Bargain Barn is a new retail store that sells overstock items. They’ve been open a little more than four months and are open from Friday-Tuesday from...
Kearney Hub
Former Divas location gets a facelift, now a med spa in downtown Kearney
KEARNEY — Opening a med spa in Kearney was a defining moment for Julie and Emma Keaschall. It was one of the reasons they decided to name their new business Redefine Medical Aesthetics. “We love helping people. We kind of came about it through our name, Redefine. What defines...
klkntv.com
15-year-old accused of leading Nebraska authorities on 2-county chase in minivan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old had several Nebraska agencies chasing after them on Thanksgiving. We’re told the pursuit started in Hamilton County where the teen took off in a Chrysler minivan. The chase then entered Merrick County before ending on...
KSNB Local4
Jeremy Nunes is coming to Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - Jeremy Nunes will be performing live on Saturday, December 3rd, at the Hastings City Auditorium. This event will serve as a fundraiser MentoringWorks. Stand-up comedian Jeremy Nunes is changing the way the comedy world does business. For 20 years, Jeremy Nunes has been performing his...
NebraskaTV
Kearney Chamber: annual meeting, girls basketball showcase, and other events
Several events are happening in the Kearney area as 2022 ends and the new year begins. Kearney Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Derek Rusher talks more about dates to mark on your calendar, including the chamber's annual meeting and the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase.
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (26) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
NebraskaTV
GI teen sentenced to 30 to 45 years for Fentanyl distribution
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen will spend decades behind bars for distributing Fentanyl. According to Hall County District Court records, Daniel Cervantes, 18, was sentenced Tuesday to 35 to 45 years in prison on one count of possession of a controlled substance (Fentanyl) with intent to distribute. He was given credit for 174 days served.
