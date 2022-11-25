ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Qatar are officially the worst host nation in World Cup history

It turns out that money can’t buy everything. After their loss to Senegal, Qatar has been ejected from the tournament, the earliest of any host nation ever!. South Africa was the only other host nation to be eliminated in the group stage but they lasted a game longer and even got a win over France.
Yardbarker

Canelo Alvarez issues threat to Lionel Messi over perceived Mexico jersey disrespect

Canelo Alvarez is not happy with Lionel Messi over what he perceived to be a disrespectful act from the Argentine soccer star. Argentina beat Mexico 2-0 in Group C play at the World Cup in Qatar on Saturday. Messi is said to have swapped a shirt with a Mexican player after the match. Messi apparently had that Mexican jersey with him in the locker room after the match, which is when things went bad.
The Atlantic

At Last, the Americans Have Arrived

The worst American soccer chant goes, “I … I believe … I believe that we will win.” It betrays the anxieties of those who bellow it; far from arrogantly assuming victory, it seems to argue that the success of the United States men’s soccer team is a matter of prayerful thinking. Beating England is not a dream, if you will it.
The Independent

Brazil vs Switzerland predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup 2022

Brazil will be without Neymar as they face Switzerland in Group F of the World Cup 2022.The star forward was taken off late on in their opening win over Serbia and has been ruled out of the group stages due to an ankle injury.Brazil coach Tite has an abundance of options to replace Neymar, but his injury may also force a change in approach.Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their opening match and both teams know that victory would earn them qualification for the last 16.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Brazil vs Switzerland?The match will kick off at...
Yardbarker

Arsenal star ready to leave amidst interest in his signature

Cedric Soares is claimed to be have clubs chasing his signature in the coming window, with the Portuguese keen to quit Arsenal in search of more regular playing time. The defender has fallen further down the pecking order this season following Ben White’s move to full-back in order to accommodate all of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba into the same starting XI. The move has worked wonders for the club domestically, with the Gunners flying high to top the Premier League table by five points at present, but with Takehiro Tomiyasu also ahead of Cedric in the fight for a starting spot, the latter is now considering his options.

Comments / 0

