Qatar are officially the worst host nation in World Cup history
It turns out that money can’t buy everything. After their loss to Senegal, Qatar has been ejected from the tournament, the earliest of any host nation ever!. South Africa was the only other host nation to be eliminated in the group stage but they lasted a game longer and even got a win over France.
USA's chances of reaching round of 16 greatly increase with shocking Iran-Wales result
The U.S. men's national team gave away a golden opportunity to get three points in the group stage in Monday's 1-1 tie against Wales. After a stunning 2-0 Iran victory over Wales on Friday, the U.S. is in a great position to reach the round of 16. England and Iran...
China’s state-owned television is editing maskless fans out of its World Cup coverage
Fans of Morocco team during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on Nov. 27 2022. Footage of maskless World Cup fans crowded into Qatari stadiums from all corners of the world has become a thorn in China’s zero-COVID policy. As protestors demonstrate against COVID restrictions across China, the country’s...
(Video) Mexico and Argentina fans involved in brutal fight inside stadium during World Cup clash
Mexico and Argentina fans were involved in a brutal fight inside the stadium during their World Cup clash. Mexico against Argentina was always going to be a fiery affair on the pitch. Lionel Messi stole the headlines after scoring his eighth World Cup goal to give Argentina the lead, with Enzo Fernandez sealing the game late on.
South Korea v Ghana: World Cup 2022 – live!
Minute-by-minute updates on the Group H encounter with both teams looking for a first win. Join Barry Glendenning
Canelo Alvarez issues threat to Lionel Messi over perceived Mexico jersey disrespect
Canelo Alvarez is not happy with Lionel Messi over what he perceived to be a disrespectful act from the Argentine soccer star. Argentina beat Mexico 2-0 in Group C play at the World Cup in Qatar on Saturday. Messi is said to have swapped a shirt with a Mexican player after the match. Messi apparently had that Mexican jersey with him in the locker room after the match, which is when things went bad.
At Last, the Americans Have Arrived
The worst American soccer chant goes, “I … I believe … I believe that we will win.” It betrays the anxieties of those who bellow it; far from arrogantly assuming victory, it seems to argue that the success of the United States men’s soccer team is a matter of prayerful thinking. Beating England is not a dream, if you will it.
Brazil vs Switzerland predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup 2022
Brazil will be without Neymar as they face Switzerland in Group F of the World Cup 2022.The star forward was taken off late on in their opening win over Serbia and has been ruled out of the group stages due to an ankle injury.Brazil coach Tite has an abundance of options to replace Neymar, but his injury may also force a change in approach.Switzerland defeated Cameroon 1-0 in their opening match and both teams know that victory would earn them qualification for the last 16.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Brazil vs Switzerland?The match will kick off at...
Arsenal star ready to leave amidst interest in his signature
Cedric Soares is claimed to be have clubs chasing his signature in the coming window, with the Portuguese keen to quit Arsenal in search of more regular playing time. The defender has fallen further down the pecking order this season following Ben White’s move to full-back in order to accommodate all of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba into the same starting XI. The move has worked wonders for the club domestically, with the Gunners flying high to top the Premier League table by five points at present, but with Takehiro Tomiyasu also ahead of Cedric in the fight for a starting spot, the latter is now considering his options.
