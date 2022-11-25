ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FourFourTwo

Ghana goalscorer responds to criticism for 'Siu' celebration: "My upbringing doesn’t permit me to be disrespectful to elders"

By Ryan Dabbs
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=065Uic_0jNCJAsw00

When Osman Bukari scored for Ghana at World Cup 2022 in the 89th minute of his tournament debut against Portugal, the moment would undoubtedly have been one of the proudest of his life - little did he know he would be heavily criticised on social media for his celebration instead.

Despite only bringing the scores back to 3-2 to Portugal, Bukari sprinted off after bagging past Diogo Costa, understandably overcome with emotion. The forward jumped into the air, spun around and landed with arms outstretched by his sides - reminiscent of a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese forward scored the first goal of the game, and subsequently performed that iconic 'Siu' celebration after dispatching a penalty. He was taken off with the game at 3-1, and, when Bukari replicated that synonymous image, he certainly didn't look too impressed.

Admittedly, it is unclear whether Ronaldo was fuming with his celebration being copied or because Ghana had scored and set up a tetchy final few minutes of the game.

See more

Regardless, Bukari has responded to the criticism he has faced on social media for performing the celebration, largely concentrated on the fact that his goal did nothing to alter the fact that Ghana were still losing.

"I have noticed my celebration today has generated comments claiming I was disrespectful towards Ronaldo," Bukari addressed. "This is incorrect.

"I was overcome by the emotion of the moment of scoring for my country on my World Cup debut leading to my celebration.

"My upbringing doesn’t permit me to be disrespectful to elders let alone one of my idols. Thanks for your support and we focus on our next game."

Ghana face South Korea in their next Group H match on Monday, and need a result if they are to progress to the knockout stages. Their final game of the group stages comes against Uruguay next Friday.

Comments / 18

Victor Etre
2d ago

Screw social media! People will learn you can’t please everyone and there will always be the easily triggered who seem to live on social media!

Reply
7
frank
1d ago

Dude celebrate the way you want to its a once in a lifetime to score in a WC. You do it for you. how you please to do so.

Reply(1)
5
william hanson
2d ago

Sissy sport but is still number one watch game in the world. Breaking bones doesn't make a man the strongest player in the world. we need intelligent people in sports and soccer provides that. Sorry loser.

Reply(6)
2
Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 'are being targeted by the Saudi government in an audicious bid to bring both superstars to their domestic league'... with the Portugal forward available on a free transfer after his Man United exit

The Saudi Arabian government are eager for both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to join their domestic league according to the Mirror. Ronaldo is a free agent after a mutual termination of his Manchester United contract on Tuesday. It came after he launched a scathing attack on the club, boss...
Daily Mail

'Worst hosts EVER!': Football fans rip into Qatar after they become first side to be knocked out of the 2022 World Cup... with many 'glad' at their elimination after two games, calling it 'poetry in motion'

Football fans are revelling in Qatar's misery as the World Cup hosts became the first team to be eliminated from the group stage. A 3-1 defeat to Senegal, coupled with Holland's 1-1 draw with Ecuador, means hosts Qatar became the first side dumped out of the competition, with zero points and just one goal from their opening two games.
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Advocate

Reported Rape of Gay Man Amps Up Concerns About World Cup in Qatar

Concerns about Qatar hosting the World Cup continue, and now there’s been a report that a gay man says he was gang-raped by police in the nation in 2018. The Middle Eastern nation has some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Homosexuality is illegal there and can be punished with up to seven years in prison. Qatar is also repressive toward women, and migrant workers have been abused there. Qatari officials have defended the nation’s policies, with one doing so in an interview Monday.
Yardbarker

Qatar are officially the worst host nation in World Cup history

It turns out that money can’t buy everything. After their loss to Senegal, Qatar has been ejected from the tournament, the earliest of any host nation ever!. South Africa was the only other host nation to be eliminated in the group stage but they lasted a game longer and even got a win over France.
The Independent

‘It was embarrassing’: Boos ring out in fan zones across the country as England disappoints against USA

Boos and jeers could be heard ringing out in fans zones across the country after England strained to a 0-0 draw with the US in their second World Cup 2022 game.The England team was hoping to have sealed qualification for the knockout stages with a win but came away with a point against the US side at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.It comes after England opted to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community by lighting up the Wembley arch in rainbow colours rather than protest in Qatar by wearing the OneLove armbands.They did not follow Germany’s lead...
The Independent

‘Humiliated’ plus-size model claims Qatar Airways denied her boarding for being ‘too fat for economy’

A Brazilian plus-size model has accused Qatar Airways of denying her boarding due to her weight.Model and influencer Juliana Nehme, who has 153,000 Instagram followers, posted a strongly-worded caption about the incident, as well as filming the staff member who she says barred her from flying.Ms Nehme starts by saying that she had flown with Air France on her outward journey to Lebanon, with no problems.“I came on an economy ticket and did not experience any embarrassment or harassment,” she says.While in Lebanon, she says, “I bought a return ticket to Brazil through Qatar, and arriving at the time to...
The Independent

USA fans enrage rival teams with ‘soccer’ chant at World Cup

As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy