Takeoff murder involvement suspect Lil Cam taken into custody in Houston

Less than a month after Takeoff‘s murder, some progress may be in the works toward bringing justice in the case. Lil Cam, whose real name is Joshua Cameron, was arrested for a felony charge of unlawful carry of a weapon. Cameron has reportedly been affiliated with Mob Ties records for about 16 years.
Man charged in Thanksgiving quadruple shooting in Houston, killed ex-wife

HOUSTON - A man has been charged by Houston police for shooting four people on Thanksgiving night. Houston police say Yonetsy Montriel Granado, 38, is charged with four felonies for shooting a woman and man to death and shooting a 15-year-old boy and another man, injuring them. PREVIOUS STORY: Thanksgiving...
Police investigating double shooting in northeast Houston, where 1 killed, another hospitalized

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly double shooting in northeast Houston, at two separate, but nearby scenes. Officers with the Houston PD said they were called to the 5300 block of E Houston Rd for a shooting around 2:20 a.m., where they found a suburban crashed into a ditch. Inside the passenger side, officials said, was an unidentified young man with gunshot wounds to the chest.
2 shot, 1 killed inside parked car after argument in Heights

HOUSTON - An argument between occupants in two vehicles led to a deadly shooting in the Heights, where authorities said the suspected shooter(s) remain at large. It's unclear what caused the argument exactly, but we're told around 8 p.m. Saturday, a Cadillac and another vehicle only described as a white sedan were parked at an apartment complex in the 600 block of E 11th St. Investigators said some sort of dispute occurred between the occupants and at some point, things escalated into a shooting.
Houston Police search for carjacking suspect with no shirt

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an aggravated robbery. According to police, the victims were leaving a donut shop at around 2 a.m. Nov. 10 and getting into their vehicle at the 1200 block of Westheimer, in Houston.
Police: Ex-spouse fatally shoots 2, hurts 2 in Houston home

HOUSTON (AP) — A man believed to be a former spouse entered a Houston-area home and shot four people who were celebrating Thanksgiving, killing two and wounding two others Thursday evening. A woman and a man were pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was in critical condition...
Two Dead After Man Walks in on Thanksgiving Dinner, Starts Shooting

A woman and man are among the dead while another two—including a 15-year-old male—were in hospital after a shooting Thursday night in the Spring Branch area of Houston, police said. Houston Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu fronted a press conference early Friday morning, confirming officers received a call at 9:18 PM regarding a shooting in process. When cops arrived, two were found dead while the 15-year-old, and another male, were found alive. The teenager is stable while the other male is critical. The families involved had just finished eating dinner on Thanksgiving night when the suspect, known to be the...
HCSO: Man shot, killed after attacking person at ex-wife's house in divorce confrontation in Cypress, Texas

CYPRESS, Texas — A man was shot to death after attacking a person at his ex-wife's house Friday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. According to the sheriff, the man showed up at his ex-wife's house in Cypress, Texas upset about the division of property in their divorce proceedings. The man reportedly proceeded to attack an adult at the house who responded by grabbing a pistol and shooting the man, Gonzalez said.
2-alarm fire damages 4 units in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Firefighters battled an apartment fire that damaged four units and left one woman displaced early Saturday. According to HFD Captain Sedrick Robinett, the fire broke out in the 8200 block of Kingsbrook Dr. near Chimney Rock Rd. at around 2 a.m. The fire was later upgraded to...
