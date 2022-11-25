A woman and man are among the dead while another two—including a 15-year-old male—were in hospital after a shooting Thursday night in the Spring Branch area of Houston, police said. Houston Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu fronted a press conference early Friday morning, confirming officers received a call at 9:18 PM regarding a shooting in process. When cops arrived, two were found dead while the 15-year-old, and another male, were found alive. The teenager is stable while the other male is critical. The families involved had just finished eating dinner on Thanksgiving night when the suspect, known to be the...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO