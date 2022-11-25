Read full article on original website
Houston Sees a Lot of People Trapped in Their Own Houses After StormBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Uber driver shot in Houston by rider after refusing to take rider to a new destinationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Caught on Camera: Driver running red light causes crash then flees the scenehoustonstringer_com
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
This Houston singer has given away $500,000 this yearAsh JurbergHouston, TX
thesource.com
Takeoff murder involvement suspect Lil Cam taken into custody in Houston
Less than a month after Takeoff‘s murder, some progress may be in the works toward bringing justice in the case. Lil Cam, whose real name is Joshua Cameron, was arrested for a felony charge of unlawful carry of a weapon. Cameron has reportedly been affiliated with Mob Ties records for about 16 years.
fox26houston.com
Man charged in Thanksgiving quadruple shooting in Houston, killed ex-wife
HOUSTON - A man has been charged by Houston police for shooting four people on Thanksgiving night. Houston police say Yonetsy Montriel Granado, 38, is charged with four felonies for shooting a woman and man to death and shooting a 15-year-old boy and another man, injuring them. PREVIOUS STORY: Thanksgiving...
fox26houston.com
Police investigating double shooting in northeast Houston, where 1 killed, another hospitalized
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly double shooting in northeast Houston, at two separate, but nearby scenes. Officers with the Houston PD said they were called to the 5300 block of E Houston Rd for a shooting around 2:20 a.m., where they found a suburban crashed into a ditch. Inside the passenger side, officials said, was an unidentified young man with gunshot wounds to the chest.
fox26houston.com
2 shot, 1 killed inside parked car after argument in Heights
HOUSTON - An argument between occupants in two vehicles led to a deadly shooting in the Heights, where authorities said the suspected shooter(s) remain at large. It's unclear what caused the argument exactly, but we're told around 8 p.m. Saturday, a Cadillac and another vehicle only described as a white sedan were parked at an apartment complex in the 600 block of E 11th St. Investigators said some sort of dispute occurred between the occupants and at some point, things escalated into a shooting.
Click2Houston.com
Off-duty deputy opens fire on suspect caught breaking into his vehicle in west Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – An off-duty deputy reportedly opened fire on a suspect who was breaking into his vehicle in west Houston on Saturday, police say. According to the Houston Police Department, the incident took place in the 10400 block of Town and Country Way around 5:35 p.m. in the deputy’s apartment complex parking garage.
KWTX
Houston Police search for carjacking suspect with no shirt
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an aggravated robbery. According to police, the victims were leaving a donut shop at around 2 a.m. Nov. 10 and getting into their vehicle at the 1200 block of Westheimer, in Houston.
Investigation underway after 2 men found shot a mile apart in northeast Houston, police say
Houston police say one man is dead after he was found shot in a crashed SUV. The second victim was reportedly found a mile away in critical condition and was transported to the hospital.
Two separate double shootings in the Houston area leave two dead, two in the hospital
Two separate overnight shootings in the Houston area left two men dead, and two others in the hospital, (with one in critical condition) as police scramble to find out what happened and who is responsible.
Houston Chronicle
Police: Ex-spouse fatally shoots 2, hurts 2 in Houston home
HOUSTON (AP) — A man believed to be a former spouse entered a Houston-area home and shot four people who were celebrating Thanksgiving, killing two and wounding two others Thursday evening. A woman and a man were pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was in critical condition...
Click2Houston.com
Man shot while sitting inside vehicle near apartment complex in NE Houston, police say
An investigation is underway after one person was hit by gunfire while sitting in a vehicle outside a north Houston apartment complex Sunday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to reports of a possible drive-by shooting at the Park at Humble Apartments in the 9300 block of FM 1960 Road West near the Eastex Freeway.
Two Dead After Man Walks in on Thanksgiving Dinner, Starts Shooting
A woman and man are among the dead while another two—including a 15-year-old male—were in hospital after a shooting Thursday night in the Spring Branch area of Houston, police said. Houston Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu fronted a press conference early Friday morning, confirming officers received a call at 9:18 PM regarding a shooting in process. When cops arrived, two were found dead while the 15-year-old, and another male, were found alive. The teenager is stable while the other male is critical. The families involved had just finished eating dinner on Thanksgiving night when the suspect, known to be the...
Man shot, killed after showing up with mallet where ex-wife was present, HCSO says
Investigators said the man showed up unannounced at the ex-wife's home with a rubber mallet. That's when her brother, who was in the house with her, went to confront her ex before shooting him, deputies said.
fox26houston.com
FBI investigating after Southwest flight from Houston had to emergency land in Arkansas
HOUSTON - A Southwest flight from Houston to Ohio had to make an emergency landing in Arkansas, during the busiest travel weekend of the year. The airline says the diversion happened because of an unruly passenger involved in an alleged assault onboard. The Thanksgiving holiday marked the busiest travel period...
WFAA
HCSO: Man shot, killed after attacking person at ex-wife's house in divorce confrontation in Cypress, Texas
CYPRESS, Texas — A man was shot to death after attacking a person at his ex-wife's house Friday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. According to the sheriff, the man showed up at his ex-wife's house in Cypress, Texas upset about the division of property in their divorce proceedings. The man reportedly proceeded to attack an adult at the house who responded by grabbing a pistol and shooting the man, Gonzalez said.
Sheriff: Woman shot, killed in suspected domestic violence incident in NW Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was shot and killed Friday in what the Harris County deputies are calling a possible domestic violence incident. This happened at an apartment complex on Point Park Drive, which is just west of Highway 6 in northwest Houston. Deputies said Javian Paley, 28,...
Click2Houston.com
2-alarm fire damages 4 units in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Firefighters battled an apartment fire that damaged four units and left one woman displaced early Saturday. According to HFD Captain Sedrick Robinett, the fire broke out in the 8200 block of Kingsbrook Dr. near Chimney Rock Rd. at around 2 a.m. The fire was later upgraded to...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect accused of fatally shooting ex-wife and man, injuring 2 others in Spring Branch home arrested, charged: HPD
HOUSTON – A man who police say fatally shot his ex-wife and another man and then injured two others while they were having Thanksgiving dinner at a home in Spring Branch has been arrested and charged, according to the Houston Police Department. The 38-year-old suspect is facing two counts...
cw39.com
2 victims shot dead in parking lot in east Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people were shot and killed in a car Thursday afternoon outside of an apartment complex at the 200 block of Uvalde Road, near Highway 90. Harris County sheriff’s deputies said it appears that there was some sort of ‘transaction’ going on in the parking lot, before the shooting.
2 dead in double shooting at NE Harris County apartment complex, HCSO says
According to police, the shooting is believed to have happened inside the car the two victims were found in after an alleged transaction.
