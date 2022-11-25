Read full article on original website
Qatar are officially the worst host nation in World Cup history
It turns out that money can’t buy everything. After their loss to Senegal, Qatar has been ejected from the tournament, the earliest of any host nation ever!. South Africa was the only other host nation to be eliminated in the group stage but they lasted a game longer and even got a win over France.
USA's chances of reaching round of 16 greatly increase with shocking Iran-Wales result
The U.S. men's national team gave away a golden opportunity to get three points in the group stage in Monday's 1-1 tie against Wales. After a stunning 2-0 Iran victory over Wales on Friday, the U.S. is in a great position to reach the round of 16. England and Iran...
Viral Wales video hangs over World Cup clash with England
If England needs added motivation in its final World Cup group game against Wales, it only has to watch a video from 2016
Arsenal star ready to leave amidst interest in his signature
Cedric Soares is claimed to be have clubs chasing his signature in the coming window, with the Portuguese keen to quit Arsenal in search of more regular playing time. The defender has fallen further down the pecking order this season following Ben White’s move to full-back in order to accommodate all of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba into the same starting XI. The move has worked wonders for the club domestically, with the Gunners flying high to top the Premier League table by five points at present, but with Takehiro Tomiyasu also ahead of Cedric in the fight for a starting spot, the latter is now considering his options.
Canelo Alvarez issues threat to Lionel Messi over perceived Mexico jersey disrespect
Canelo Alvarez is not happy with Lionel Messi over what he perceived to be a disrespectful act from the Argentine soccer star. Argentina beat Mexico 2-0 in Group C play at the World Cup in Qatar on Saturday. Messi is said to have swapped a shirt with a Mexican player after the match. Messi apparently had that Mexican jersey with him in the locker room after the match, which is when things went bad.
(Video) Mexico and Argentina fans involved in brutal fight inside stadium during World Cup clash
Mexico and Argentina fans were involved in a brutal fight inside the stadium during their World Cup clash. Mexico against Argentina was always going to be a fiery affair on the pitch. Lionel Messi stole the headlines after scoring his eighth World Cup goal to give Argentina the lead, with Enzo Fernandez sealing the game late on.
South Korea v Ghana: World Cup 2022 – live!
Minute-by-minute updates on the Group H encounter with both teams looking for a first win. Join Barry Glendenning
Roger Federer returns to Wimbledon but not as a player
It's been quite some time since Roger Federer played at the Wimbledon but he visited the All England Club a few times since then. In July, the Swiss Maestro returned to the Centre Court despite not competing at the third Grand Slam of the 2022 season as he joined celebrations of 100 years of the centre court. Now, he returned to Wimbledon again as fans already started discussing his potential comeback, which of course, is not really realistic. Back in July, before announcing his retirement, he said:
