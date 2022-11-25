ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop local for holiday gifts at vendor fairs on Small Business Saturday and beyond

By Susan Dunne, Hartford Courant
Hartford is taking Small Business Saturday to a whole new level.

This year, three events will take place on Nov. 26 to celebrate up-and-coming Connecticut entrepreneurs who are selling items for the holiday shopping season. Two of the events will continue through mid-December.

Driving customers to small businesses — there are 360,127 in the state — is critical, said Catherine Marx, the district director for the Small Business Administration of Connecticut. “Small businesses need our support now more than ever as we pivot from the effects of the pandemic and transition to stable, steady growth,” Marx said.

Pratt Street Winter Village

For four weekends starting on Nov. 26, the downtown Hartford shopping district will host Pratt Street Winter Village, a gathering of local small businesses. The series is sponsored by The Hartford.

The entrepreneurs will set up shop under tents outdoors and sell their wares every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Dec. 18.

Vendors also will set up on Thursday, Dec. 8. for a midweek, midday market for people working in the city.

Fifty-five businesses will take turns putting up their work for sale.

In addition, 16 local performers will provide entertainment for shoppers, and other activities and demonstrations will be offered. Urban Lodge, the Manchester microbrewery that is building a location on Pratt, will host a beer garden. Santa and elves will wander through the market each day.

Businesses participating are The 8th Element, Anika Nicole Candles, AnnMarie’s Herbals, Bellatrix, Black Orchid Skin Care, Block 21 Prints, Born & Bred, Carib Creations, Charlie’s Traveling Treat Truck, Christina Lala Custom Designs, Cottage Potter, Crafted to a T Pottery, Dirt Studio, Curated CT Boxes, Elyse Cote Pottery, Goat Wolf Hot Sauce, Gold Leaf Home Decor, Habby Art, Harc’s Artisan Studio/Sock Starz, Hecho by Helena, Hollie Knits, Heidi Taschen, Infinite Dot Arts, Island of Misfit Crafters, Joan Blade Johnson Fiber Art, Just Clay by Christiane, Kate Lincoln Pottery, Katie Marie Sulick Original Artwork, Lunascence, Maple Craft Foods, Meliora Journals, Milly Bean Designs, Mindbrakes, Mountain Tree Studios, Oh D’Luxe Candles, Outbound Candle, Pachy’s Whimsy, Painted by Baylee, Perry’s Prints, Plum’s Macs, Rachel Antonia Designs, Shola Skincare, Soothing Nature, Sophia Michelle Designs, Start Talking Vintage, Strange Charm Glassworks, Stella’s Way, Still Waters USA, Studio T Ceramics, Taylor Martone Art, Terrishea Naturals, Tierra Soap Company, Verdilune, Wild Wednesdays and With Love.

For daily lineups and updates, visit prattstreetwintervillage.com .

Moxie Market

Parkville Market at 1400 Park St. in Hartford will host a “Moxie Market” on Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Twenty-five makers and artisans will set up shop on the second floor of the popular food hall.

Vendors include Apple Falls Prints, Barnard Home Crafters, Black Orchid Skincare, Bodhi Bear Apothecary, Boheme Wares, Cottage Potter, Crunchy Diva, Dena Sue Art, Florapothecarie, Hello Alice, Infinite Dot, Isankofa Skin Care, Kate Lincoln Pottery, Knots on Euclid, Light Laced Designs, Lujo Bar, Modern Twist Macrame, Outbound Candle Co., Quilibet, Sassy Black Yarns, Stace Lee Creations, Strange Charm Glass, Verdilune, Wild Carrot and With Love.

Details at makerswithmoxie.com .

Winterfair

Another market for up-and-coming makers, Winterfair will be in the Great Hall at Hartford’s Union Station, 1 Union Place. The event is presented by Greater Hartford Transit District.

More than 100 artisans and craftspeople will participate, with different lineups scattered through the days of the event. Winterfair will be held from Nov. 26 to Dec. 23, Fridays 5 to 9 p.m. and weekends noon to 5 p.m.

Among the vendors are 3rd Eye Studios, The92 Candle Company, A Clay Zone, African Adornments, Airis, All Stripes Apparel, Ally Bea, Ayana Mack Design, Bay Mountain AG, Ben & Jerry’s, Bright Raven Studio, Buckaroo Vintage, Built Right Studio, Cairo Stationery, Charlie’s Traveling Treat Truck, CLA design, Clayssic Designs, Coast-Art, Crafted to a T, Desde Almagro con Amor, Donnybrook Gallery, Double Or Nothing Apparel, Eunoia Uncommon, The Flowered Press, Fusion Permanent Jewelry, Gabanda’s Closet, Ghost Totem, Glossy Diva Cosmetics & Supplies, Ham Choi Market, Heather Hope Studio, Hecho By Helena, Henry & Jeffers Publishing House, Heritage Beauty, HollieKnits, HYDE NOR HARE, Inner Critters, Intune Essentials, Ital Creations, Jodi Cup of Health, K. Creed Candle, Kobey Enterprises, KristineNoelle Designs, Lady Bones, Light Encounters, Lindsay’s Handmade Desserts, Lunascence, Modern Saint Living, NorthEnd Rose, Oh D’Luxe Candle Company, Oliver’s Olive Oils, Open Door Tea, Ovelle Coffee, Overbite Treats, Panache, Papa Spyros Olive Oil, Risarranged by LMB, Sasha’s Whole Earth, The Sault Shoppe, Saunders Sweets, Send a Smile Cards and Gifts, Shadow Island Design, Author Sharika K Forde, Shola Skincare, Shopheartslikewildflowers, Sleeping Giant Hemp, Smithmade Essentials, SoChill, Socksbygeegee, Sophia De Jesus-Sabella, Soulitude, SpirLoSoul, SweetHouse Creations, SWISS, Tribal-Wire Unfolded, Wildwood Granola and Zuris Waist Beads.

Find out more at winterfairhartford.com .

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .

