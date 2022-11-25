Medical Report: More bad news for sugary beverages

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A new study involving 900,000 people has found a link between drinking two or more sugar-sweetened beverages a day and the risk of developing obesity-related cancers.

The CDC has linked 13 types of cancer with obesity, including breast and colon cancer. In the study, they found an even closer association with death from pancreatic cancer.

Researchers know that being obese is linked to an increased risk of cancer, but many people are not aware of the connection. Increased consumption of sugary drinks is also a sign that overall dietary choices may be poor as well.

