High Wind Watch issued for Davis Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Davis Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Davis Mountains above 5550 ft. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel could be difficult. Light low flying aircraft can expect severe turbulence near the mountains.
High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST /11 AM MST/ TODAY TO 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph today. West winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts of 70 to 85 mph Tuesday. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From noon CST /11 AM MST/ Monday to 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Light low flying aircraft can expect severe turbulence near the mountains. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
