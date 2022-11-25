Read full article on original website
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-28 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST /11 AM MST/ TODAY TO 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph today. West winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts of 70 to 85 mph Tuesday. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From noon CST /11 AM MST/ Monday to 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Light low flying aircraft can expect severe turbulence near the mountains. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
High Wind Watch issued for Davis Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Davis Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Davis Mountains above 5550 ft. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel could be difficult. Light low flying aircraft can expect severe turbulence near the mountains.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Andrews, Davis Mountains, Davis Mountains Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-25 14:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-26 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In New Mexico, the latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-432-4269. In Texas, the latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 800-452-9292. Target Area: Andrews; Davis Mountains; Davis Mountains Foothills; Eastern Culberson County; Gaines; Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Loving; Marfa Plateau; Reeves County Plains; Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST /11 AM MST/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 inches in plains to 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible in the mountains. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast New Mexico and southwest and western Texas. * WHEN...Until noon CST /11 AM MST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
