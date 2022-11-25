Effective: 2022-11-28 18:00:00 Expires: 2022-12-02 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline, then head for shore when you get out of the current Target Area: Anatahan; Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...East facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

5 HOURS AGO