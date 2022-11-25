Effective: 2022-11-29 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Davis Mountains HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Davis Mountains above 5550 ft. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Travel could be difficult. Light low flying aircraft can expect severe turbulence near the mountains.

BREWSTER COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO