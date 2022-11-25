Effective: 2022-11-28 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-29 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coachella Valley; Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San Diego County Deserts; San Diego County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 7 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph expected. Highest winds expected on the desert mountain slopes. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...From 10 AM Monday to 7 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO