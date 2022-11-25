Effective: 2022-11-28 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet; Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST /11 AM MST/ TODAY TO 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph today. West winds 40 to 60 mph with gusts of 70 to 85 mph Tuesday. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...From noon CST /11 AM MST/ Monday to 7 PM CST /6 PM MST/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Light low flying aircraft can expect severe turbulence near the mountains. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

CULBERSON COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO