This Is The Best Morning Beverage To Beat Bloating Once And For All

Shutterstock

It goes without saying that no one likes to deal with morning bloat. Waking up with a bloated stomach doesn’t just make it difficult to fit into your jeans while you’re getting dressed for work; it’s also incredibly uncomfortable. Luckily, although the issue can sometimes be unavoidable, there are several things you can do to find a bit of relief, from cutting out gas-causing foods to trying some stretches that aid digestion. In fact, there’s one bloat-beating habit that’s simpler than ever: staying hydrated! And there’s one electrolyte-packed beverage health experts swear by to get the job done: coconut water.

To learn more about the anti-bloating benefits of coconut water, we spoke to nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet. She told us that it’s one of the best beverages you can drink every morning to relieve painful bloat thanks to its high potassium and magnesium content. Find all of her insight below!

Coconut water

Staying hydrated with water is always a good idea for your overall health, especially if you're looking to kick morning bloat to the curb. However, Richards tells us that switching to coconut water in the morning can be one fantastic way to get your gut back on track.

Coconut water has recently been gaining a lot of fame in the wellness world—and for good reason! There's so much to love about this beverage: it's delicious, refreshing, and, most importantly, it can really pack in the health benefits. "Depending on the quality of the coconut water you purchase you can see some significant health benefits from adding it to your daily regimen, even reduced bloating," Richards explains.

This is largely thanks to the fact that coconut water is rich in valuable vitamins and minerals. "Coconut water is a great way to get in some important minerals, especially magnesium and potassium," Richards explains, noting that "both of these nutrients are able to prevent and lower bloating by reducing water retention in the body."

But the benefits don't just stop at coconut water's anti-bloating magic. She goes on to say that this beverage also "helps the body maintain a healthy heart and blood pressure and a cup of coconut water provides 17% of your daily potassium needs." Incredible!

So, there you have it: if you're getting bored of your tap water and are looking for something that can provide a bit more nutrients, helping you de-bloat in the process, it may be time to start stocking your fridge with coconut water—we know we will be!