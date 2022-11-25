Read full article on original website
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
Explore the Abandoned Village of Henry River Mill in North CarolinaTravel MavenHickory, NC
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville neighbors: Obituaries for November 28
Read through the obituaries published today in Statesville Record and Landmark . (4) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
Twenty-five years ago: Record & Landmark, Nov 28-Dec. 4, 1997. Leaf crews: “Beginning their days at 7 a.m., these workers are responsible for picking up the leaves citizens have collected and piled where city streets meet private property. The city collects 2,000 tons of leaves per season.” (11/28)
WXII 12
Christmas in the Triad: Tanglewood’s Festival of Lights offers unique experience during holidays
CLEMMONS, N.C. — Watch the 2020 Tanglewoods festival of lights above. The Tanglewood Park festival of lights is once again taking up the stage during the holiday seasons in the triad. The shows run from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. in Clemmons. Organizers said Thursday through Sunday show are...
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of North Carolina but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to The Garden Christmas Lights Display at the beautiful Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden. Keep reading to learn more.
Tears, Tributes: North Carolina meteorologist memorial services
Hundreds waited in line for hours to share their condolences, heartbreak, and memories of late WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers with family Friday evening.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville club grows, shares with others
During the Nov. 10 meeting of the Able and Ready Exchange Club, some new members were inducted, including Exchange Club’s National President David Johnson. Johnson’s wife, Kathy, South Carolina’s district president, along with Gary Leonard, Region 10 vice president, and his wife Cheryl, were also in attendance to witness the induction ceremony, conducted by N.C. District President J.D. Ketterman.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Nov. 13-19
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Nov. 13-19. American Deli, 1036 Crossroads Drive, Statesville, 99/A. Arby’s ARG #1889, 3209 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, 95.50/A. Barker’s Grocery LLC, 104 Houpe Road, Statesville, 99/A. Buckos, 546 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 95/A. Circle K #2720172, 354 S....
Statesville Record & Landmark
Community support needed for Iredell's foster children
This year marks 62 years of support for the Lonely Children’s Fund Drive by the Statesville Record and Landmark, and for the past four years the drive has been championed and supported by the Mooresville Tribune. This fund and effort that began in 1960 allows the children in foster care to have Christmas gifts, and other needs that occur throughout the year.
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North Carolina
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over North Carolina in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Mecklenburg County tradition to your list.
lincolntimesnews.com
Lincoln County Man of the Year is the gift that keeps on giving
LINCOLN COUNTY – This year’s Lincoln County Man of the Year is one of those gifts that keep on giving. He’s humble and says that he does all that he does because of his faith, not for recognition. Bob Smith has been a champion to many, including Kelly Withrow, principal at G.E. Massey Elementary School in Lincolnton. Smith and Bill Muir are working on an outdoor classroom for the children at G.E. Massey. It’s turning into an outdoor classroom extraordinaire thanks to the work of Smith, Muir and others, in addition to generous donations from the community.
wfirnews.com
Make the drive to Galax for High Country Lights
Make the drive to Galax on weekends between now and New Years for “High Country Lights,” at Felts Park. The Christmas lights spectacular also features carriage rides, live music – and a special visit from Santa this Saturday. This is the 18th year for High Country Lights at Felts Park in Galax; admission is free. William Bottomley is the organizer behind the event:
Statesville Record & Landmark
5 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $479,000
MOVE-IN READY HOME! Brand NEW homes close to Lake Norman, with easy access to I-77 and I-40. This 3-story Cypress plan has five bedrooms, four full baths, and almost 2,900 square feet. The designer kitchen features white cabinets with soft-close doors, quartz counters, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop. The main floor also includes a formal dining room and a guest suite. The upstairs features the primary suite, two secondary bedrooms and a loft, and the third floor has a large bedroom and full bath. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear covered porch, patio, balcony, and front porch. Additional 'extras' include a gas fireplace, EVP flooring throughout the main living spaces, quartz counters in all bathrooms, and composite stairs with metal balusters. Ask about the SMART features included. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates - however, any dates provided are subject to change.
WXII 12
A Winston-Salem man is inspiring others with cancer
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is feeling grateful for his family and hospital staff as he continues his battle with lung cancer, and he wants to inspire other cancer patients to look for hope. Tim Shepherd said it's because of his family he was able to keep going,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Nov. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Statesville
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Statesville: Mostly clear skies. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on statesville.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Statesville Record & Landmark
5 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $670,000
Sellers are offering a 2/1 RATE BUY DOWN for the first two years assisting buyers with a HUGE SAVINGS with our preferred lender. See attachments for details. Lake Life! Lake Norman access community. Gazebo and steps into the lake to launch your kayak or canoe. Other amenities include large pool with cabana, dog park, walking trails, playground and pickle ball courts. Ready to fall in love? This home is loaded with character from the quaint front porch entry area to the 100 year old barn wood framing the kitchen entryways and custom builtins in the family room. Full house water filtration and reverse osmosis drinking water system. Luxurious primary suite boasts a double door entry and sitting room. Open loft area, tons of storage. Backyard is beautifully landscaped and private, perfect for entertaining with fire pit and screened in porch. Includes full yard irrigation. All in the highly sought after Lakewalk community minutes from shopping, restaurants and I-77 access.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville bladesmith creates knives as stress reliever, to help community
Finding a way to unwind after a long workday is almost as important to someone as the job itself. There are many different ways that people go about achieving that goal, but the objective is the same: to relax and decompress from the workday. However, where most hobbies are there...
Statesville Record & Landmark
ROUNDUP: Lake Norman routs Ardrey Kell
Lake Norman 73, Ardrey Kell 26: MOORESVILLE—Kirsten Lewis-Williams finished two steals shy of a triple-double as Lake Norman thumped Ardrey Kell 73-26 on Friday. Lewis-Williams pumped in 29 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and made eight steals for the Wildcats, who led 26-4 after the first quarter and 46-10 at halftime.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County new business names: Nov. 13-19
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 13-19. Rick’s Tree Service, Richard D. Walker, Iredell County. Pinnacle Sales, Pinnacle Sales and Direct Mail, LLC, Iredell County. Loyal Goods, Checkout Sales & Consulting, LLC, Mooresville. Handymaines’s Home Services, The S&L...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots November 25th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, November 25th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
North Carolina man taken to hospital after being shot in finger, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man was shot in the finger and taken to the hospital on Friday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 7:02 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on Hemlock Drive. While they were on the way to Hemlock Drive, officers were told that the victim, a […]
