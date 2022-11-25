Read full article on original website
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Monday, November 28, 2022
All new Monday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Undersheriff Chris Simpson, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department “Stuff a Cop Car”. Kelly Pettito, House of Color. Laura Koszegi, Skin Deep Day Spa. 9 AM and 11 AM. Monday on The Bart Hawley...
Detroit News
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver
Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
WWMTCw
Car smashes into Battle Creek pizza shop
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Pizza lovers in Battle Creek might have to wait for a slice, as an operation closed because of a crash Friday evening. The Hungry Howie's located on Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek, shut down after an SUV crashed right into the store front. Last year:...
WILX-TV
Car crashes into Lansing Meijer
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A car crashed into a busy store during the holiday weekend. It happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday during Thanksgiving weekend. The car crashed into the store next to the grocery entrance of the South Pennsylvania Avenue Meijer. Police said no one was injured and that what happened was an accident.
Lansing Catholic’s Hannah Pricco announces commitment to Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Less than a month after a stellar season running for the Lansing Catholic cross country team, Hannah Pricco announced her commitment to run for the University of Michigan next year. Before realizing her potential to become a Big Ten runner though, Pricco envisioned herself playing another sport at the next level. […]
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
WILX-TV
Lansing BWL introduces payment kiosks in 6 Quality Dairy stores
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are more ways to pay your Lansing Board of Water and Light bills. BWL has launched fee-free payment kiosks in six Quality Dairy stores across Lansing and East Lansing. The utility said the kiosks are a convenient and accessible way for customers to pay. The...
WILX-TV
Dinosaurs come to Lansing in ‘Dinosaur Adventure’ event
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dinosaurs took over The Lansing Center the weekend after Thanksgiving. The Dinosaur Adventure event came to Lansing on Saturday and dino lovers of all ages went to interact with their favorite dinosaurs. Some of the dinos included a baby triceratops and a T-Rex. There were several...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Disappearance of 3 Skelton brothers has haunted Morenci, Michigan, for more than a decade
MORENCI, Mich. – The disappearance of the Skelton brothers has haunted the small town of. , Michigan, for more than a decade. It has been 12 years since Tanner, 5, Alexander, 7, and Andrew, 9, were last seen with their father John Skelton at his Morenci home. Their father...
jtv.tv
UPDATED: Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard November 26, 2022
Lumen Christi Catholic High School quarterback Joe Lathers celebrates an 18-yard touchdown run during the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 7 state final at Ford Field on Saturday. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. Football. MHSAA State Final. Division 7 at Ford Field. Lumen Christi 15, Traverse City St....
jtv.tv
JAG Looks to Continue Recent Success in Gymnastics
Jackson Area Gymnastics member Alyssa Budd performs during a home meet last season. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. (November 27, 2022 8:00 AM) A couple of times a year Napoleon High School athlete Alyssa Budd faces her gymnastics teammates on opposite ends of sporting events. Each time Budd and...
lansingcitypulse.com
Historic home on Moores River Drive is receives TLC
“Eye Candy of the Week” is our look at some of the nicer properties in Lansing. It rotates with Eyesore of the Week and Eye for Design. If you have a suggestion, please e-mail eye@lansingcitypulse.com or call Berl Schwartz at 517-999-5061. A historic home on Moores River Drive is...
Lansing stabbing leads to 1 arrest, 2 in hospital
Police said that the person responsible for the stabbing knew both of the victims.
Sweet old dog needs a permanent home
Could you provide the forever home for Old Timer the dog?
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police: 12-gauge shotgun, 2 pistols seized in Thanksgiving traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in Delta Township on Thanksgiving resulted in Michigan State Police seizing three guns and an arrest. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post conducted a traffic stop at about 1:30 a.m. on Saginaw Street, near Garfield Avenue. Police said...
‘It’s true and it’s forever’: Michigan courts celebrate Adoption Day
Courts across the state hosted events Tuesday to unite foster children with families in celebration of Adoption Day.
Qdoba restaurant closed following structure fire in Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A minor structure fire has temporary closed one of Jackson’s most popular Mexican restaurants. Shortly before 8 p.m. Nov. 23, firefighters from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire at the Qdoba Mexican Eats restaurant located at 1101 Boardman Road, north of Jackson.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Jim Harbaugh solidifies himself as a Wolverines legend with win over Buckeyes
Jim Harbaugh has become a dual-legend at Michigan. Following the No. 3-ranked Wolverines’ 45-23 win over the No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, Harbaugh should now be mentioned among the likes of Bo Schembechler, who went 5-4-1 against OSU during the 10-Year War from 1969-1978. Sure, Harbaugh has...
Michigan State football's suspended players not at Penn State; several others out
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Michigan State football traveled a skeleton roster to Beaver Stadium for its regular-season finale against No. 10 Penn State on Saturday. Needing one win to get bowl eligible, the Spartans (5-6, 3-5 Big Ten) are without a number of key players in the secondary and along the offensive and defensive lines:
