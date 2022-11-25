ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

jtv.tv

Monday, November 28, 2022

All new Monday JTV News presents The Morning Show. Today, Andy and Jenifer’s guests: Undersheriff Chris Simpson, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department “Stuff a Cop Car”. Kelly Pettito, House of Color. Laura Koszegi, Skin Deep Day Spa. 9 AM and 11 AM. Monday on The Bart Hawley...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver

Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Car smashes into Battle Creek pizza shop

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Pizza lovers in Battle Creek might have to wait for a slice, as an operation closed because of a crash Friday evening. The Hungry Howie's located on Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek, shut down after an SUV crashed right into the store front. Last year:...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WILX-TV

Car crashes into Lansing Meijer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A car crashed into a busy store during the holiday weekend. It happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday during Thanksgiving weekend. The car crashed into the store next to the grocery entrance of the South Pennsylvania Avenue Meijer. Police said no one was injured and that what happened was an accident.
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Lansing Catholic’s Hannah Pricco announces commitment to Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Less than a month after a stellar season running for the Lansing Catholic cross country team, Hannah Pricco announced her commitment to run for the University of Michigan next year. Before realizing her potential to become a Big Ten runner though, Pricco envisioned herself playing another sport at the next level. […]
LANSING, MI
Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
ROMULUS, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing BWL introduces payment kiosks in 6 Quality Dairy stores

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are more ways to pay your Lansing Board of Water and Light bills. BWL has launched fee-free payment kiosks in six Quality Dairy stores across Lansing and East Lansing. The utility said the kiosks are a convenient and accessible way for customers to pay. The...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Dinosaurs come to Lansing in ‘Dinosaur Adventure’ event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dinosaurs took over The Lansing Center the weekend after Thanksgiving. The Dinosaur Adventure event came to Lansing on Saturday and dino lovers of all ages went to interact with their favorite dinosaurs. Some of the dinos included a baby triceratops and a T-Rex. There were several...
LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

UPDATED: Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard November 26, 2022

Lumen Christi Catholic High School quarterback Joe Lathers celebrates an 18-yard touchdown run during the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 7 state final at Ford Field on Saturday. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. Football. MHSAA State Final. Division 7 at Ford Field. Lumen Christi 15, Traverse City St....
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
jtv.tv

JAG Looks to Continue Recent Success in Gymnastics

Jackson Area Gymnastics member Alyssa Budd performs during a home meet last season. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. (November 27, 2022 8:00 AM) A couple of times a year Napoleon High School athlete Alyssa Budd faces her gymnastics teammates on opposite ends of sporting events. Each time Budd and...
JACKSON, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Historic home on Moores River Drive is receives TLC

“Eye Candy of the Week” is our look at some of the nicer properties in Lansing. It rotates with Eyesore of the Week and Eye for Design. If you have a suggestion, please e-mail eye@lansingcitypulse.com or call Berl Schwartz at 517-999-5061. A historic home on Moores River Drive is...
LANSING, MI

