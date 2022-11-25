ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Coupa Software Shares Jumped Around 29%; Here Are 72 Biggest Movers From Wednesday

By Lisa Levin
 3 days ago
Gainers

Kalera Public Limited Company KAL jumped 76.9% to close at $0.1610 on Wednesday after gaining 9% on Tuesday. Kalera recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.05 per share.

Venus Concept Inc. VERO shares jumped 60% to close at $0.35 on Wednesday after climbing over 9% on Tuesday. Venus Concept recently announced completion of $6.72 million private placement financing.

Porch Group, Inc. PRCH climbed 40.9% to close at $2.10. Porch Group Director, CEO, CHAIRMAN AND FOUNDER Matt Ehrlichman acquired a total of 256,949 shares at an average price of $1.59.

Perfect Corp. PERF shares gained 39.3% to close at $7.34 after dropping 39% on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs, on Monday, initiated coverage on Perfect with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $7.8.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG NLSP jumped 38.5% to close at $0.72. NLS Pharmaceutics announced the launch of paid for named patient program with Mazindol ER for idiopathic hypersomnia, a serious sleep disorder with no approved treatment options in Europe.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO gained 35.8% to close at $1.63.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation NMTC gained 34.6% to close at $1.75 after gaining over 8% on Tuesday.

TeraWulf Inc. WULF gained 33.6% to close at $0.9274. The company recently posted a decline in quarterly sales.

Exagen Inc. XGN gained 32.8% to settle at $3.40.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. VGFC jumped 31.9% to close at $0.1029. The Very Good Food Company announced U.S. retail expansion with Wegmans Food Markets and significant distribution points gains across North America.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. CYTH jumped 30.5% to close at $1.24. Cyclo Therapeutics recently posted a Q3 net loss of $4.2 million.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE gained 29.6% to close at $0.7660.

Addentax Group Corp. ATXG surged 29.4% to close at $1.98.

Coupa Software Incorporated COUP gained 28.9% to close at $58.93 following a report suggesting Vista is said to explore a deal to acquire the company.

Latham Group, Inc. SWIM climbed 27% to close at $3.62. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly results.

Manchester United plc MANU jumped 25.8% to close at $18.80 after the company announced a process to explore strategic alternatives.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS shares gained 24.4% to close at $0.0840 on Wednesday after gaining more than 16% on Tuesday.

Loyalty Ventures Inc. LYLT climbed 23.7% to close at $2.35. Loyalty Ventures recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.01 per share.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. DBGI rose 23.4% to close at $5.28.

Apyx Medical Corporation APYX gained 22.8% to close at $1.72. Apyx Medical recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and lowered FY22 sales guidance below estimates.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL gained 22.7% to close at $0.1239.

IDEX Biometrics ASA IDBA surged 21.3% to close at $9.34.

IDEX Biometrics recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.01 per share.

Bioventus Inc. BVS gained 21% to close at $2.19. The company recently posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. GLSI jumped 20.1% to settle at $13.03.

Carvana Co. CVNA surged 19.4% to close at $8.12. Daniel J. Gill, Chief Product Officer at Carvana, reported a large insider buy on November 22, according to a new SEC filing.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC gained 19.3% to close at $3.15.

RLX Technology Inc. RLX rose 17.8% to close at $1.99.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. OPEN gained 17.7% to close at $1.93.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. NRGV jumped 17.3% to settle at $4.89.

Celularity Inc. CELU surged 16.9% to close at $1.66.

MICT, Inc. MICT gained 15.2% to close at $1.21.

Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC jumped 15.2% to close at $17.29.

2U, Inc. TWOU gained 14.6% to close at $7.61. Credit Suisse initiated coverage on 2U with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $8.

uniQure N.V. QURE jumped 14.6% to settle at $26.36. UniQure’s partner CSL Limited received FDA approval for Hemgenix (etranacogene dezaparvovec-drlb), a one-time gene therapy for hemophilia B.

Silence Therapeutics plc SLN gained 14% to close at $15.29.

Silence Therapeutics recently posted Q3 sales of £3.4 million.

Symbotic Inc. SYM gained 13.5% to settle at $12.22.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. YMM gained 13.2% to close at $6.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 adjusted earnings per ADS and sales results.

MultiPlan Corporation MPLN rose 13% to close at $1.65.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. CNK gained 12.6% to close at $13.82. Amazon is planning to invest $1 billion a year in movies cinemas, according to Bloomberg.

Outset Medical, Inc. OM shares climbed 11.2% to settle at $19.94. RBC Capital Markets recently initiated coverage on Outset Medical with an Outperform rating and a price target of $23.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. VBLT gained 10.9% to close at $0.1520. Vascular Biogenics recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.12 per share.

Core Scientific, Inc. CORZ gained 9.9% to close at $0.1475 after declining 20% on Tuesday.

Invitae Corporation NVTA climbed 9.7% to close at $2.82.

UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR climbed 9.5% to close at $4.94. UP Fintech Holding reported a third-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 8.8% year-on-year to $55.4 million.

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. XLO gained 6.7% to close at $2.72. Xilio Therapeutics recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.72 per share.

Losers

BIOLASE, Inc. BIOL shares tumbled 39.8% to close at $0.97 on Wednesday. Biolase filed for offering of units each consisting of one share of common stock, warrant to purchase one share of common stock.

ASAP, Inc. ASAP fell 31.3% to close at $1.25.

Prenetics Global Limited PRE shares dipped 23% to close at $1.7016. Prenetics Global recently posted Q3 sales of $79.68 million.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. MFH dropped 20.8% to close at $0.8553. Mercurity Fintech Holding announced results of annual shareholders meeting.

Grindr Inc. GRND fell 18.4% to close at $10.00 amid continued volatility after the stock began trading following the completion of its combination with Tiga Acquisition Corp.

SuperCom Ltd. SPCB dipped 18.3% to close at $1.83. SuperCom reported a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.

WaveDancer, Inc. WAVD fell 16.8% to close at $0.4950.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. CCCC fell 16.2% to close at $7.86.

Aenza S.A.A. AENZ dipped 16% to settle at $2.10.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. PAGS declined 14.6% to close at $10.26 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. JUPW dropped 14.3% to close at $1.02. Jupiter Wellness announced Q3 2022 financial results.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP SNMP dipped 14.2% to settle at $0.1716.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. WISA dropped 13.5% to close at $0.17.

FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO shares fell 13.3% to close at $0.6240 after climbing around 48% on Tuesday.

Cuentas Inc. CUEN dropped 12.7% to close at $0.2920.

PainReform Ltd. PRFX fell 12.1% to close at $0.5002.

Jeffs' Brands Ltd JFBR fell 11.8% to close at $1.75. Jeffs' Brands recently entered into a letter of intent (LOI) with SciSparc, a specialty pharmaceutical and food supplements company, to form a joint venture.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation CLIR dropped 11.5% to close at $0.6452.

Maxar Technologies Inc. MAXR fell 11.2% to close at $23.11. On November 16, Chostar unit entered into amendment to contract with Maxar for the Jupiter 3 Satellite Program.

Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM fell 10.3% to close at $6.10 after jumping 51% on Tuesday. The company recently posted a Q3 loss of $7.29 per share.

Meta Materials Inc. MMAT declined 9.4% to close at $1.84.

Infobird Co., Ltd IFBD fell 7.9% to close at $0.8199.

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. OIG fell 7.5% to close at $0.20 after dropping over 8% on Tuesday. The company recently reported third-quarter revenue growth of 302.2% year-on-year to $99.8 million, missing the consensus of $132.1 million.

AngioDynamics, Inc. ANGO slipped 7% to close at $13.61.

Credit Suisse Group AG CS fell 6.4% to close at $3.83. Credit Suisse Group on Wednesday flagged a massive loss for the fourth quarter, as it goes about setting its house in order.

Autodesk, Inc. ADSK shares fell 5.7% to close at $197.07. Autodesk posted in-line earnings for its third quarter, but issued weak guidance for the year.

Nordstrom, Inc. JWN shares fell 4.2% to settle at $21.69. Nordstrom posted upbeat earnings and sales results for its third quarter. The company said it expects full-year revenue growth to be between 5% and 7% and adjusted earnings to be between $2.30 and $2.60 per share.

Benzinga

Benzinga

Benzinga

Benzinga

Benzinga

Benzinga

Benzinga

Benzinga

Benzinga

Benzinga

Benzinga

Benzinga

