NOLA.com
Claims that agency is not transparent are 'unfounded,' Orleans Sheriff's Office says
Following formal allegations that the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has failed to provide dozens of documents related to a flurry of violent incidents within the New Orleans jail to the attorneys who represent the people held in the lockup, the agency responded this week, arguing that any missing materials are the result of the “gargantuan” task of completing thorough investigations.
Bogalusa’s young mayor-elect calls for police chief to resign in wake of federal lawsuit
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa’s 23-year-old mayor-elect called for the resignation of the city’s police chief Friday (Nov. 26), in the wake of a federal civil rights lawsuit filed Tuesday by the family of a man who died in police custody last December. “I believe it is in...
Where’s the paperwork? Sheriff goes to court to defend against accusations
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson is reacting to complaints that her department lacks transparency. Hutson has taken to court documents and interviews that the Sheriff’s Department shares information and data with defense attorneys.
theadvocate.com
18-year-old Baton Rouge man dies in fatal NO.O shooting; suspect from Plaquemine, police say
An 18-year-old man from Baton Rouge was fatally shot Saturday night on Canal Street in New Orleans; the suspected shooter is a 15-year-old male from Plaquemine, the New Orleans Police Department said. The 18-year-old was walking in the 700 block of Canal Street at 8:40 p.m. Saturday, when the suspect...
15-year-old arrested for Canal Street murder
New Orleans Police have booked a child with the Saturday murder of a man on Canal Street between Bourbon and Royal Street. Today November 27, 2022, NOPD officers arrested a 15-year old juvenile on second degree murder
NOLA.com
Faced with more overdoses, suicides and killings, Orleans Parish coroner asks for budget bump
Overdoses in New Orleans are close to the pace of last year’s record total, and suicides are well above of their pre-pandemic rate, the Coroner’s Office said this week as it asked the City Council for a $1.5 million budget increase to respond to the tide of death.
NOLA.com
Slidell Police looking for suspected car thief who was fired upon by vehicle owner
The Slidell Police Department is looking for a car thief who escaped unscathed after a car's owner shot at him as he drove away from a Circle K gas station in the stolen vehicle on Saturday night. Police said they responded at 7 p.m. Saturday to a call of vehicle...
NOLA.com
18-year-old shot and killed on Canal Street Saturday night; suspect arrested
A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the murder of 18-year-old who was shot and killed in the 700 block of Canal Street (map) Saturday night, the New Orleans Police Department said. The victim was walking on Canal Street at about 8:42 p.m. when another male approached and fired multiple...
bigeasymagazine.com
Hano Residents Deserve a Strong Tenant Advocate
Fierce public housing advocate Sharon Jasper and her supporters are furious over Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s planned removal of Jasper from the board of the Housing Authority of New Orleans (HANO). They call the removal unwarranted and “illegal” because Cantrell failed to initially follow state law which requires a reason for the dismal be provided. Cantrell’s office subsequently claimed that Jasper neglected her duties and committed other unspecified acts of misconduct while in office.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Educate public about safety, importance of carbon storage
Indignation is in plentiful supply in Livingston Parish, where a couple of carbon storage projects are exciting memories of past industrial accidents and pollution in the suburbs of Baton Rouge. “I, for one, am tired of Livingston Parish being everybody else's dumping ground. I'm tired of it,” Parish Council President...
NOLA.com
Dispute over home values weighs on Gordon Plaza residents' relocation
Residents of Gordon Plaza, the New Orleans subdivision built atop a toxic landfill, were relieved when the city agreed to their long-sought demand to be relocated. But five months later, they say the plan has become bogged down in disputes over how their homes are being valued and the legality of a fund to pay for their moving costs.
NOLA.com
Louisiana law enforcement violated suspect's civil rights, lied to cover it up, lawsuit says
A new federal lawsuit accuses Bogalusa police and Washington Parish deputies of violating the civil rights of a 28-year-old man who died late last year in police custody and of lying to cover it up. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle collision about 11 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2021, and found...
3 more constitutional amendments for Louisiana to consider Dec. 10
After considering eight amendments to the Louisiana Constitution on the Nov. 8 ballot — and rejecting five of them – voters will decide the fate of three more changes to the state charter Dec. 10. The early voting period for the election is currently underway. This proposal would add language to the Louisiana Constitution that […] The post 3 more constitutional amendments for Louisiana to consider Dec. 10 appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Three-term Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere faces challenger from political newcomer
Early voting is underway and one of the big items on the December 10th ballot is the 3rd District Louisiana Public Service Commission Race as New Orleans Democrat Lambert Boissiere seeks a fourth term, but is facing a significant challenge from Davante Lewis. Boissiere has been on the PSC since 2005 and he says he’s kept utility rates in check.
NOLA.com
Bogalusa elected a 23-year-old to be its next mayor. Here's how he plans to improve the rural town.
Residents of Bogalusa, once called “The Magic City,” are looking to a 23-year-old to lead the Washington Parish seat into the future after decades of decline. The city's population reached a height of about 21,400 in the 1960s following the opening of a paper mill, and it stood as an economic epicenter, drawing people from miles away to shops lining its main road, Columbia Street.
an17.com
LOSFM: Three Tangipahoa Parish arson cases result in arrests
The State Fire Marshal’s Office has made arrests in three separate arson investigations, one dating back as far as 2018. Datril Nichols, 47, has been booked on one count each of Simple Arson and Taking of a Motor Vehicle in connection with an Independence car fire in August 2022.
NOLA.com
Two years of schooling in one: This Jefferson Parish program hopes to get students back on track
Javier Cortez had almost given up on his education. Having been held back twice, the 14-year-old felt like he’d never catch up with his peers. But his outlook changed when he learned he'd been admitted to Jefferson Parish’s Star Academy. Located at Marrero Middle on the west bank,...
NOLA.com
Tornado seen over Paradis; residents of multiple parishes warned to take shelter
Residents of most of St. Charles, Jefferson, Washington and St. Tammany parishes were encouraged to take shelter Saturday afternoon when weather forecasters confirmed a tornado over Paradis. The tornado warning was issued initially until 2:45 p.m., for a twister moving northeasterly toward Hahnville at 30 mph. Interstate 10 between mile...
WDSU
Tornado warning New Orleans Metro
At 2:22 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located over Paradis or near Hahnville, moving northeast at 30 mph. There is a current tornado warning for St. Tammany and Washington Parish until 4:00 p.m. Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed....
NOLA.com
Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend
A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
