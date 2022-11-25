ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORECAST: Black Friday to start out soggy and rainy, conditions to dry up by afternoon

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • Black Friday will start out soggy for shoppers and rain showers will crawl through the area throughout the morning.
  • The rain will taper off later this morning and will make for a dry evening.
  • Though it will be a rainy start to the day, high temperatures will be in the low 60s.
  • We stay nice and sunny on Saturday with highs even warmer in the mid 60s.
  • Another batch of rain will roll in on Sunday morning.

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

