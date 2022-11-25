FORECAST: Black Friday to start out soggy and rainy, conditions to dry up by afternoon

Mostly cloudy Thanksgiving morning with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s. Isolated showers possible. A light East wind over cool waters may allow Sea Fog to develop along the Coast. Rain chances begin to go up by Noon. In the afternoon rain and storms will increase along the Coast and move North across the area. A squall line develops and moves from the West to the East early Friday morning. Some strong gusty winds possible in these storms along with locally heavy rain. Rain diminishes around 9 in the morning with cloudy skies Friday and highs in the low 70s. Breezy conditions. An upper low out West will begin to lift to the NE Saturday causing our rain and storm chances to increase Saturday afternoon into the evening. The good news is that the weather improves Sunday for the Saints game and people traveling.

4 DAYS AGO