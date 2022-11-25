FORECAST: Black Friday to start out soggy and rainy, conditions to dry up by afternoon
- Black Friday will start out soggy for shoppers and rain showers will crawl through the area throughout the morning.
- The rain will taper off later this morning and will make for a dry evening.
- Though it will be a rainy start to the day, high temperatures will be in the low 60s.
- We stay nice and sunny on Saturday with highs even warmer in the mid 60s.
- Another batch of rain will roll in on Sunday morning.
