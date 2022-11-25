Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Activists Are Taking Action for Climate Change.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
United Airlines Uses 100% Sustainable FuelJudyDWashington, DC
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Related
Westbrook, Hield, Turner: Five questions to answer before the proposed Lakers-Pacers trade
Ahead of Monday's game, Dave McMenamin sheds light on the on-again, off-again trade talks and the looming impact of moving picks and players such as Russell Westbrook, Myles Turner and Buddy Hield.
Cleveland Cavaliers bounce back with a win against the Detroit Pistons
Cleveland Cavaliers get back into the winning column. The Cleveland Cavaliers bounced back from a tough loss to secure a 102-94 win on the road against an equally undermanned Detroit Pistons team. With a less-than-dominant evening this time around, the Cavs did just enough to stave off their resilient division rivals on the road to improve to 13-7.
Projected College Football Playoff rankings after Michigan downs Ohio State
Michigan’s emphatic victory over Ohio State will shake up the College Football Playoff rankings and put the Wolverines in line for some first-place votes. Ohio State was a sizable favorite over Michigan despite sitting just one place ahead of them in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines proved it was a mistake to doubt them by wallopping their rivals.
Miami Dolphins: 10 observations from Week 12 win vs. Texans
The Miami Dolphins improved their record to 8-3 with a win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. But what did we learn, if anything?. The Miami Dolphins played host to the Houston Texans for their Week 12 contest, and things went about as you’d expect while the teams were at full strength.
College Football Week 14 Schedule, Odds, Lines and Over/Unders (Every Team's Betting Odds for Championship Week)
USC quarterback Caleb Williams may have wrapped up the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night in their victory over Notre Dame, but the Trojans star needs one more victory to have a shot at the College Football Playoff. With a win this Friday over Utah in the Pac-12 Championship game...
Alabama Basketball takes down North Carolina in 4OT
Alabama basketball bounced back from its loss to Connecticut, outlasting no. 1 North Carolina 103-101 in a quadruple-overtime thriller. With the win, Alabama improves to 6-1 and finishes in third place in the Phil Knight Invitational. The Crimson Tide overcame a lot of adversity in its defeat of North Carolina....
Atlanta Falcons lost what appeared to be a perfect trade
Bryan Edwards’ time with the Atlanta Falcons has come to an end with perhaps his most memorable play for Atlanta coming against the Rams. With a chance to put Atlanta back on top and complete what would have been a comeback for the ages, Mariota forced a throw to Edwards who was shown up by Jalen Ramsey as Ramsey went over the top of Edwards and snatched the pass away to end Atlanta’s comeback bid.
Luke Fickell is a game-changing move for Wisconsin Football
Wisconsin football made a game-changing move on Sunday, hiring a head coach in Luke Fickell that seemingly everybody wanted. It shouldn’t shock anyone that Luke Fickell is leaving Cincinnati for a Power-5 head coaching coach. That was always going to happen. What should surprise people is that Luke Fickell...
FanSided
297K+
Followers
573K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0