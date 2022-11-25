ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Cleveland Cavaliers bounce back with a win against the Detroit Pistons

Cleveland Cavaliers get back into the winning column. The Cleveland Cavaliers bounced back from a tough loss to secure a 102-94 win on the road against an equally undermanned Detroit Pistons team. With a less-than-dominant evening this time around, the Cavs did just enough to stave off their resilient division rivals on the road to improve to 13-7.
DETROIT, MI
Projected College Football Playoff rankings after Michigan downs Ohio State

Michigan’s emphatic victory over Ohio State will shake up the College Football Playoff rankings and put the Wolverines in line for some first-place votes. Ohio State was a sizable favorite over Michigan despite sitting just one place ahead of them in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wolverines proved it was a mistake to doubt them by wallopping their rivals.
COLUMBUS, OH
Miami Dolphins: 10 observations from Week 12 win vs. Texans

The Miami Dolphins improved their record to 8-3 with a win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. But what did we learn, if anything?. The Miami Dolphins played host to the Houston Texans for their Week 12 contest, and things went about as you’d expect while the teams were at full strength.
HOUSTON, TX
Alabama Basketball takes down North Carolina in 4OT

Alabama basketball bounced back from its loss to Connecticut, outlasting no. 1 North Carolina 103-101 in a quadruple-overtime thriller. With the win, Alabama improves to 6-1 and finishes in third place in the Phil Knight Invitational. The Crimson Tide overcame a lot of adversity in its defeat of North Carolina....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Atlanta Falcons lost what appeared to be a perfect trade

Bryan Edwards’ time with the Atlanta Falcons has come to an end with perhaps his most memorable play for Atlanta coming against the Rams. With a chance to put Atlanta back on top and complete what would have been a comeback for the ages, Mariota forced a throw to Edwards who was shown up by Jalen Ramsey as Ramsey went over the top of Edwards and snatched the pass away to end Atlanta’s comeback bid.
ATLANTA, GA
Luke Fickell is a game-changing move for Wisconsin Football

Wisconsin football made a game-changing move on Sunday, hiring a head coach in Luke Fickell that seemingly everybody wanted. It shouldn’t shock anyone that Luke Fickell is leaving Cincinnati for a Power-5 head coaching coach. That was always going to happen. What should surprise people is that Luke Fickell...
MADISON, WI
