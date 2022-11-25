Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pin-ups for Vets is empowering female veterans and supporting troops by channeling classic looksB.R. ShenoyClaremont, CA
Aldi Opens New Store in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
The San Bernardino MLK Day Parade & Extravaganza Returns to San Bernardino's WestSideCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Sandals Church Fights to Help Inland Empire Teens with New CenterCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Mikki Cichocki Receives Teacher of the Year AwardCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Fireworks spark fire at historic Mission Inn in Riverside
A fireworks display caused a roof fire at the historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside on Friday night. The fire broke out on a portion of the roof located in the backside of the resort, Riverside Police confirmed. The flames were noticed shortly after the show began at 5 p.m., officials said. The […]
NBC Los Angeles
Irvine Illuminated: ‘Hikari — A Festival of Lights' at Tanaka Farms
"Loosely translated, 'Hikari' means 'shine' in Japanese," shares the Tanaka Farms team, a beautiful experiential quality that is sought by so many as the holidays grow near. We're looking for a bit of Hikari, or shine, in our friendships, in our adventures, in the music we enjoy and gifts we share.
NBC Los Angeles
This Grand Christmas Parade Will Ho, Ho, Ho Through Hollywood
"What's happening in Hollywood?" has been a commonly asked question over the decades, with people pausing to wonder what major premiere, awards show, or special entertainment event is taking place in the heart of the Movie City. But if it is the Sunday after Thanksgiving, you can bet it is...
foxla.com
Hollywood Christmas Parade kicks off holiday season in Socal
The 90th Hollywood Christmas Parade took over the streets of Hollywood Sunday. People camped out for hours to get the best spots along the parade route.
Monday kicks off week of cooler temps in SoCal
Southern California will feel a bit more like the winter holiday season as cold temperatures and some snow and rain may resume later in the week.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Family Owned Christmas Tree Business Tells Their Story
No matter when you choose to get into the Christmas spirit, whether that’s before or after Thanksgiving… It’s safe to say now, is the time to start pulling out those Christmas decorations. If you still need a tree, look no further than one local family who has...
150 animals adopted during 'Black Saturday' event at shelter in Riverside
Many people who watched CBS2's coverage of an animal adoption event in Riverside decided themselves to adopt. The "Black Saturday" event--a twist on "Black Friday and "Small Business Saturday"--was a success with 150 dogs and cats being adopted following the coverage. "I did see it on your show and I was like, "Oh, the adoption . . ." said one woman who went over to the Riverside Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley. The shelter was offering free adoptions of pets Saturday. It says it has been experiencing a bed shortage and an overpopulation of pets. The shelter says it has not seen lines like Saturday's since prior to the pandemic.
foxla.com
Hope and homes for foster youth
LOS ANGELES - Did you know about 50% of those experiencing homelessness were once in the foster system?. An organization called "A Sense of Home" is making a dent in that dire statistic and recently held a star-studded event to raise money for the cause. In seven years, A Sense...
Bakersfield Channel
Santa Ana winds arrive in Southern California for Thanksgiving
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KERO) — Howling Santa Ana winds came to visit Southern California for the Thanksgiving holiday, and they brought with them some spot power outages. "It is crazy," said Yadira Auceda, a resident of Santa Maria. "We are not local and it's not like this where we are from, so I'm in shorts. I'm wearing shorts. It's just crazy."
claremont-courier.com
Soldier’s journey brings him ‘home’ to Claremont
This time of year, many people reflect on the meaning of Thanksgiving. For one man the answer encompasses the gift of narrowly escaping death, the opportunity to see his family grow and finally moving to Claremont. Sergeant first class Rudy Recinos told his story as the keynote address during this...
cohaitungchi.com
Amazing Hikes With Views Found In The Inland Empire Area
Skip the hiking trails in Los Angeles and head to the Inland Empire area to experience hikes with the most stunning views. This is because much (but not all) of the Inland Empire, also called the IE, is located in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest and San Gabriel Mountains. Here you can expect some zigzagging bends, trudging gently uphill for expansive views of the IE.
vvng.com
Superior Grocers supermarket to replace Indoor Swapmeet in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A Southern California-based grocery chain is seeking to repurpose the recently shuttered High Desert Indoor Swap meet on 7th Street and La Paz Drive. The company is requesting approval to allow for the establishment of a new Superior Grocers supermarket in the shopping center currently...
The Friday Flyer
City invites all to Dec. 3 Winter Wonderland event
The Canyon Lake Town Center will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland on Dec. 3 where the city Christmas tree lighting ceremony will take place and children will enjoy a variety of free games and rides. The City of Canyon Lake, in collaboration with the Canyon Lake Family Matters Club,...
pasadenanow.com
Enjoy Beautiful Homes Decked Out in Holiday Decorations and Festive Music at the Holiday Look-In Tour for the Pasadena Symphony
Four homes, decorated professionally by floral designers, will showcase festive interiors, unique architecture and musical accompaniment during this year’s Holiday Look-In Tour. Organized by the Pasadena Symphony Association’s Women’s Committee, the 55th edition of the Holiday Look-In Tour will be held in-person on Dec. 3 and 4 to help...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Fond memories of growing up in Redlands in the 1960s
Actor Vaughn Armstrong was born in Sonora, California. At age 3, he, his brother and their parents lived in a tent by the river. His dad was breaking rocks for a living, working on a dam project in Nevada. “My first cooking instruction was my dad saying, ‘come on let’s...
Free Tesla charging Thanksgiving weekend around the High Desert
HESPERIA -- Through Thanksgiving weekend Tesla is offering free charging, during off peak hours, throughout Southern California including Hesperia, Barstow and Yermo stations. In efforts to reduce the backlog of Tesla drivers at its Supercharger charging stations, the company is offering an incentive to charge its electric vehicles at dozens of California charging stations along select travel routes in the state, as well as a site in Nevada.
foxla.com
Fire damages home in Irvine
IRVINE, Calif. - Fire Sunday damaged a two-story multi-family residential structure in Irvine, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 4 a.m. to the 300 block of Deerfield Avenue had the blaze out within 84 minutes of their arrival, the Orange County Fire Authority reported. ``A mayday was declared during the incident...
18-mile gridlock on California-Nevada border amid slammed holiday travel day
An 18-mile stretch of I-15 is a parking lot as drivers attempt to get home after Thanksgiving.
The Citadel Outlets all-night shopping party continues into Black Friday
Shoppers are grabbing the deals this morning at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce. The shopping center is in the midst of its 27-hour shopping spree, with most stores opening last night, Thanksgiving, around 8 p.m. and keeping their doors open, overnight, until 11 p.m. this Black Friday. Early this morning lines were long, one customer called them Disneyland lines. Shopper Aleli Gita said it's her first Black Friday ever. "Im so happy, I even videoed some of the queue here and I told my friends it's longer than disney." The lines show it -- the National Retail Federation projected an 8 percent increase in retail sales this year. The Citadel Outlets offer extended hours through the weekend, with visits from Santa as well.
vvng.com
Fire erupts at Homeless encampment in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Victorville Fire Department is working to extinguish a fire that broke out at a homeless encampment. The fire broke out just before 11:20 am, November 25, 2022, in the area the Palmdale Road and Highway 395. According to witnesses in the area, the fire...
