Related
SB Nation

FA Cup Draw: Manchester City Get Chelsea Again

The draw for the third round of the FA Cup has been made and City will face Chelsea again to progress to the next round. Just as it was in the League Cup, City will welcome the Stamford Bridge outfit to Manchester, meaning the two teams will play each other at least four times this season.
BBC

FA Cup third-round draw: Man City host Chelsea, Liverpool v Wolves

Premier League champions Manchester City will host Chelsea in the FA Cup third round. Elsewhere, holders Liverpool will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Anfield, while Manchester United are at home to Everton in another all-Premier League tie. National League Dagenham and Redbridge or League Two Gillingham will host 2021 winners Leicester...
The Associated Press

O’Neil appointed permanent manager at Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth announced the appointment of Gary O’Neil as its manager on a permanent basis on Sunday. O’Neil signed an initial 1 1/2 year deal with the option of a further 12-month extension. The 39-year-old O’Neil had been interim manager since Scott Parker was...
SB Nation

Chelsea to play 4 Premier League and FA Cup games in 11 days in mid-January

Two of Chelsea’s matches were postponed back in mid-September thanks in part to some ad-hoc and short-sighted decision-making from the Premier League in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. One of those two games, Fulham away and Liverpool at home, have now been rescheduled, and as expected...
SB Nation

Liverpool Academy Roundup: U21s Wallop Fleetwood While U18s Drop Local Derby

Both of Liverpool’s Academy sides were in action this past weekend, with the U21 side playing a friendly away to Fleetwood while the U18 side were “on the road” to local rivals Everton. For Barry Lewtas’ U21 squad, it was an opportunity to get some competitive minutes...
SB Nation

Liverpool Appoint New Club Doctor Ahead of Dubai Training Camp

Following the departure of Liverpool’s club doctor over the summer, the Reds have been without a head for their medical staff to start the 2022-23 season. While other members of the medical team remain, some have questioned if this absence may have played a role in the club’s injury struggles to start the year.
SB Nation

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City Contract Extension Good for Both Parties

Being at the right club at the right time with the best conditions of service is the desire of every football manager. Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have been like a perfect match. But that has not insulated them from the highs and lows of the game. Despite winning the biggest trophies on offer in England, the club has not been able to win its most sought-after piece of silverware, under the Catalan manager. Even after six years of being in charge.
SB Nation

Konaté and France Secure World Cup Advancement while England Struggle

After playing a key role in France’s game one victory over Australia at the World Cup, Ibrahima Konaté made way for Raphaël Varane against Denmark on Saturday but was introduced in the second half and was on the pitch for France’s second goal in a 2-1 win.
SB Nation

Official: Former Red Kolo Toure Named Manager of Wigan Athletic

After following Brendan Rodgers to Celtic and then taking on a coaching role under the former Liverpool manager, first with Celtic and then at Leicester City in the Premier League where he was a first team coach, Kolo Toure today has made the step up to manager. The former Liverpool...
SB Nation

Liverpool Ownership “Enter Talks” With Consortiums From Saudi Arabia And Qatar

Liverpool enjoyed a relatively long stretch of stability as a club over the last half decade, which has resulted in trophies galore. Now, it seems as if there is turmoil at every turn, with changes coming thick and fast in leadership roles such as sporting director and the head of data analysis. This all comes, of course, on top of the recent announcement that FSG are now actively looking for a person or a group to buy the club.
SB Nation

Tottenham January transfer window primer: Talkin’ Goalkeepers

We are continuing with the January transfer window primer series today, and this time the focus is on goalkeepers. Hugo Lloris has been between the sticks at Tottenham Hotspur for what feels like forever, and he’s been an extremely reliable option since he joined the club from Lyon in 2012. Hugo’s elite shot-stopping ability is what has established him as one of the best goalkeepers in the past decade, which includes his status as the French national team’s number one in that same period. However, Lloris has always had mistakes in his locker in large part due to lapses of concentration, and at times has shown some discomfort in having the ball at his feet and playing out of the back.
SB Nation

Gareth Southgate on Phil Foden Dilemma

Manchester City star Phil Foden has undergone a revelation after Gareth Southgate has spoken on his situation and why the player has not been prominently featured for England at the World Cup. Let’s see what he had to say- On the player. “He is a super player. We think...
SB Nation

Everton drawn away against Manchester United in FA Cup Third Round

Everton have been drawn away at fellow Premier League side Manchester United in the FA Cup Third Round. The tie will take place over the weekend of Friday 6th January to Monday 9th January. The fixture date, kick-off time and ticket details will be confirmed in due course. The game will come for the Blues between two home games, against Brighton on 3rd January and against Southampton 14th January.
SB Nation

Tuesday Cannon Fodder: World Cup Day 10

The pivotal (for some) third matches of the World Cup group stage are upon us. Group A and Group B wrap things up today, all four places in the knockout stage still up for grabs. The tiebreakers are goal difference, goals scored, points in head-to-head matches, goal difference in head-to-head matches, goals-scored in head-to-head matches, and fair play points, in that order.

