Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Breaking: Liverpool To Hold Talks With PSVs Cody Gakpo Immediately After The World Cup
According to a report out of Holland today, Liverpool and FSG plan to hold talks with Dutch forward Cody Gakpo's representatives once his involvement in the World Cup is over.
Emirates FA Cup: Manchester City Learn Third Round Opponents
For the second time already this season, Manchester City will take on Chelsea in the Third Round of the Emirates FA Cup, having played the Blues just 19 days ago in the EFL Cup.
SB Nation
FA Cup Draw: Manchester City Get Chelsea Again
The draw for the third round of the FA Cup has been made and City will face Chelsea again to progress to the next round. Just as it was in the League Cup, City will welcome the Stamford Bridge outfit to Manchester, meaning the two teams will play each other at least four times this season.
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 9: Cameroon vs. Serbia; South Korea vs. Ghana; Brazil vs. Switzerland; Portugal vs. Uruguay
What drama awaits today as we finish out the second round of group games at the 2022 World Cup? Will we see more upsets? More comebacks? And who will bring their true selves? No one seems to know what will happen at this World Cup with any certainty, but in a way, that’s fantastic!
BBC
FA Cup third-round draw: Man City host Chelsea, Liverpool v Wolves
Premier League champions Manchester City will host Chelsea in the FA Cup third round. Elsewhere, holders Liverpool will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Anfield, while Manchester United are at home to Everton in another all-Premier League tie. National League Dagenham and Redbridge or League Two Gillingham will host 2021 winners Leicester...
O’Neil appointed permanent manager at Bournemouth
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth announced the appointment of Gary O’Neil as its manager on a permanent basis on Sunday. O’Neil signed an initial 1 1/2 year deal with the option of a further 12-month extension. The 39-year-old O’Neil had been interim manager since Scott Parker was...
SB Nation
Chelsea to play 4 Premier League and FA Cup games in 11 days in mid-January
Two of Chelsea’s matches were postponed back in mid-September thanks in part to some ad-hoc and short-sighted decision-making from the Premier League in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. One of those two games, Fulham away and Liverpool at home, have now been rescheduled, and as expected...
SB Nation
Liverpool Academy Roundup: U21s Wallop Fleetwood While U18s Drop Local Derby
Both of Liverpool’s Academy sides were in action this past weekend, with the U21 side playing a friendly away to Fleetwood while the U18 side were “on the road” to local rivals Everton. For Barry Lewtas’ U21 squad, it was an opportunity to get some competitive minutes...
SB Nation
Liverpool Appoint New Club Doctor Ahead of Dubai Training Camp
Following the departure of Liverpool’s club doctor over the summer, the Reds have been without a head for their medical staff to start the 2022-23 season. While other members of the medical team remain, some have questioned if this absence may have played a role in the club’s injury struggles to start the year.
SB Nation
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City Contract Extension Good for Both Parties
Being at the right club at the right time with the best conditions of service is the desire of every football manager. Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have been like a perfect match. But that has not insulated them from the highs and lows of the game. Despite winning the biggest trophies on offer in England, the club has not been able to win its most sought-after piece of silverware, under the Catalan manager. Even after six years of being in charge.
Eddie Jones facing review amid RFU concern over England’s autumn results
The RFU described England’s campaign as ‘really disappointing’ and the head coach should learn his fate within the next two weeks
SB Nation
Chelsea to reconvene on Tuesday, ahead of Abu Dhabi training camp trip — report
Chelsea players who are not at the World Cup and who are not injured are set to reconvene at Cobham tomorrow, Tuesday for the start of midseason pre-season, beginning preparations for the resumption of the season in about four weeks’ time. Those senior players are likely to be joined...
SB Nation
Konaté and France Secure World Cup Advancement while England Struggle
After playing a key role in France’s game one victory over Australia at the World Cup, Ibrahima Konaté made way for Raphaël Varane against Denmark on Saturday but was introduced in the second half and was on the pitch for France’s second goal in a 2-1 win.
SB Nation
Official: Former Red Kolo Toure Named Manager of Wigan Athletic
After following Brendan Rodgers to Celtic and then taking on a coaching role under the former Liverpool manager, first with Celtic and then at Leicester City in the Premier League where he was a first team coach, Kolo Toure today has made the step up to manager. The former Liverpool...
SB Nation
Liverpool Ownership “Enter Talks” With Consortiums From Saudi Arabia And Qatar
Liverpool enjoyed a relatively long stretch of stability as a club over the last half decade, which has resulted in trophies galore. Now, it seems as if there is turmoil at every turn, with changes coming thick and fast in leadership roles such as sporting director and the head of data analysis. This all comes, of course, on top of the recent announcement that FSG are now actively looking for a person or a group to buy the club.
SB Nation
Tottenham January transfer window primer: Talkin’ Goalkeepers
We are continuing with the January transfer window primer series today, and this time the focus is on goalkeepers. Hugo Lloris has been between the sticks at Tottenham Hotspur for what feels like forever, and he’s been an extremely reliable option since he joined the club from Lyon in 2012. Hugo’s elite shot-stopping ability is what has established him as one of the best goalkeepers in the past decade, which includes his status as the French national team’s number one in that same period. However, Lloris has always had mistakes in his locker in large part due to lapses of concentration, and at times has shown some discomfort in having the ball at his feet and playing out of the back.
SB Nation
Gareth Southgate on Phil Foden Dilemma
Manchester City star Phil Foden has undergone a revelation after Gareth Southgate has spoken on his situation and why the player has not been prominently featured for England at the World Cup. Let’s see what he had to say- On the player. “He is a super player. We think...
SB Nation
Everton drawn away against Manchester United in FA Cup Third Round
Everton have been drawn away at fellow Premier League side Manchester United in the FA Cup Third Round. The tie will take place over the weekend of Friday 6th January to Monday 9th January. The fixture date, kick-off time and ticket details will be confirmed in due course. The game will come for the Blues between two home games, against Brighton on 3rd January and against Southampton 14th January.
SB Nation
Tuesday Cannon Fodder: World Cup Day 10
The pivotal (for some) third matches of the World Cup group stage are upon us. Group A and Group B wrap things up today, all four places in the knockout stage still up for grabs. The tiebreakers are goal difference, goals scored, points in head-to-head matches, goal difference in head-to-head matches, goals-scored in head-to-head matches, and fair play points, in that order.
Comments / 0