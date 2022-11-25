Read full article on original website
cortlandvoice.com
Third time's a charm: Mahar gets first win at the Dome (Photos included)
Cortland native Eamonn Mahar and the Bryant University men’s basketball team (5-1) stunned the Syracuse Orange (3-3) with a 73-72 victory on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome. Senior Sherif Gross-Bullock dropped in the game-winning bucket with 0.8 seconds in regulation to help the Bulldogs edge the Orange. “(This...
Syracuse basketball box score vs. Bryant
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 73-72 loss to Bryant on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Bryant_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE BASKETBALL. In a chippy game...
waer.org
Syracuse Recruiting Falls Short of ACC Standard
When Syracuse football takes the field today, it will be for the final time this regular season. A slew of injuries to starters have made it an unexpectedly tough run to the finish line. Just like every season, Dino Babers and the Orange have a new slew of recruits coming to the 315 for next season, but compared to the rest of the ACC, that might not be much comfort.
Syracuse guard Judah Mintz on having to watch loss following his ejection: ‘It was just painful’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Judah Mintz was at the center of Syracuse’s 73-72 loss to Bryant on Saturday despite playing only 9 minutes, as he was ejected for hitting a Bryant player in the first half of the game. The Bryant player, senior guard Doug Edert, then slapped Mintz...
Syracuse’s Judah Mintz, Bryant’s Doug Edert plus 2 other players ejected from game (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse point guard Judah Mintz and Bryant guard Doug Edert were ejected in the first half of Saturday’s game at the JMA Wireless Dome after exchanging slaps. The play occurred with 7:35 left in the first half with Bryant leading 25-17. Mintz was called for...
Syracuse basketball hosts Bryant: What to Know
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team returns home after a brief trip to New York City to host the Bryant Bulldogs on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange went 1-1 in the Empire Classic in a pair of overtime games in Brooklyn, downing...
Look: 2 College Basketball Players Ejected After Slapping Each Other
Two players were ejected during Saturday's college basketball matchup between Bryant and Syracuse. Syracuse guard Judah Mintz was frustrated with a call and took his anger out with a light slap to the face of Bryant's Doug Edert. After a moment of shock and confusion, Edert responded with a harder slap of his own.
Syracuse’s John Bol Ajak had no idea he would fill in for a sick Benny Williams: ‘I was ready to go’
Syracuse, N.Y. – John Bol Ajak had no idea he would play at all on Saturday, much less play such a key role in the Syracuse’s loss to Bryant at the JMA Wireless Dome. Ajak, a 6-foot-10 redshirt junior, had appeared in just one of Syracuse’s first five games of the seasons. His only action had been 4 minutes in SU’s season-opening romp over Lehigh.
Two College Basketball Players Slapped Each Other on Court [WATCH]
The college basketball year is still young and things are already heating up on the court. Watch as a Syracuse basketball player slaps a Bryant Bulldogs player, then the player for Bryant slaps him back. However, when a fellow Syracuse player saw what happened, the much smaller player for Bryant...
Syracuse men’s soccer beats Cornell, 1-0 on late goal to move one win away from College Cup (video)
Syracuse, N.Y — In a sudden jolt, Syracuse men’s soccer shocked Cornell with a late, breakaway goal to advance to the quarterfinal round of the NCAA tournament on Sunday afternoon at the SU Soccer Stadium. Giona Leibold scored on a counter-attack in the 82nd minute, sprinting down the...
Doug Edert Slaps Back: NJ Star Baller Ejected After On-Court Brawl At 'Cuse (VIDEO)
The Bryant University guard — who made headlines during Saint Pete's run to the Elite 8 — was ejected from the Saturday, Nov. 26 game at Syracuse University apparently after being slapped by and then slapping an Orange player. It began with with 7:35 left in the first...
Syracuse offensive lineman Enrique Cruz ejected from Boston College game after throwing multiple punches
Chestnut Hill, Mass. — Syracuse football will be down an offensive lineman as it attempts to mount a comeback against Boston College. Redshirt freshman Enrique Cruz was ejected late in the second quarter after punching BC right edge Donovan Ezeiruaku several times in the back of his helmet. Cruz...
Syracuse football box score at Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 32-23 victory at Boston College on Saturday night at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_BC_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE FOOTBALL. Syracuse...
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse football performance at Boston College
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse football team for its 32-23 victory at Boston College on Saturday night at Alumni Stadium? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? Coaches?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on your mobile device, click here.
Which bowl will Syracuse football play in? These 3 games make a lot of sense
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 7-5 after a 32-23 victory at Boston College on Saturday night. The Orange now awaits its bowl destination, to be announced Dec. 4 after the completion of the conference championship games.
Syracuse freshman Justin Taylor scores 25 points in loss to Bryant: ‘He’s a good shooter’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse coaches kept telling Justin Taylor to stay ready, that his chance would come. That chance arrived Saturday in an intense, bizarre game that cracked Taylor’s opportunity wide open.
Syracuse dominates 4th quarter in 32-23 win at Boston College, snapping long losing streak (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team takes on the Boston College Eagles at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. The game will air locally on YES Network, which is available to stream on DirecTV Stream. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh...
How to stream Syracuse soccer vs. Cornell: NCAA tournament Sweet 16
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse men’s soccer team continues its run through the NCAA tournament with a Sweet 16 matchup against CNY neighbor Cornell on Sunday, Nov. 27 at the SU Soccer Stadium. The game is at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN Plus. It...
Childhood ‘brothers’ Symir Torrence and Charles Pride meet in the Dome when Syracuse plays Bryant
Syracuse, N.Y. – They met in Pop Warner football. They were probably 5 or 6 years old. Symir Torrence, the wide receiver, was one of the biggest kids on the Sherman Park team. Charles Pride, a year older, was a quarterback and receiver.
Dyaisha Fair scores season-high 25 for Syracuse in win over Bucknell
A season-high 25-point performance courtesy of senior guard Dyaisha Fair propelled Syracuse (5-1) to a 65-48 victory against Bucknell (2-4) inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Friday night. Tonight’s win marked the first time since the 2020-21 season that Syracuse has started 5-0 at home. Twenty of Fair’s points...
