ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Police tell Idaho victim’s family only one of the slain students was the target

By Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M9eWh_0jNCGSzV00

The family of one of the Idaho victims has claimed that law information officials have given them “vague” information about the case and whether it was just one student who was the target in the murders.

Kaylee Goncalves’ father, Steve Goncalves, said that he was “a little in denial” about the killings and is focused on getting justice for his daughter despite the lack of information.

Authorities have remained largely silent about any breakthroughs in the tragedy , in which students Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21, were found dead on 13 November.

“I’ve been told it’s one [target], but then again, there’s the bigness like it’s purposely big. I’m hoping, but it confuses everyone, yeah, because nobody knows what that really means other than maybe somebody had a different kind of attack footprint,” Mr Goncalves said in an interview with CNN.

“We all want to play a part in helping, and we can’t move if we don’t have any real substantial information to work from.”

When asked if any law enforcement officials had shared that Kaylee was “targeted”, her mother, Alivea Goncalves, replied: “They won’t confirm who that was to us.”

“It’s just a rumour at this point,” said Mr Goncalves.

Mr Goncalves also said the police were not sharing much information with him .

“They’re not sharing much with me... I mean I, yesterday I asked about the stalker question and they couldn’t confirm anything, and then today I hear that they’re reaching out to the community saying that there’s a stalker involved, so I don’t know what to make of that.”

“They’re just so vague with everything that they say and then they like slowly peel it back later until you like find the real story,” said Steven Goncalves, Kaylee’s brother.

“It all started with a sharp edged weapon. What was the use in telling the community that a sharp edge weapon was used instead of just coming out and telling us that it was a knife from the beginning. I don’t understand the purposeness of being so vague. You’re not holding the integrity of the case together by not telling anybody anything,” he added.

Meanwhile, questions are mounting about a potential link between the murder of four University of Idaho students and a 2021 stabbing murder in Salem , Oregon, which also remains unsolved.

Both cases involved an assailant breaking into a home at around 3am in the morning and attacking victims in their beds with a knife while other people were in the house.

When asked about the case in a press conference on Wednesday, Moscow police chief James Fry confirmed he had received a tip and that there is “stuff that we are going to follow up on”.

Comments / 172

gravelord nito
2d ago

The police can't tell the parents what they know because this is an on going investigation... they can't release to the public what information they have because people talk just like these parents are talking to the press... the police have to keep what the know about the killer(s) to themselves until they have a person of interest they know for sure that did this.... people have to understand the person who did this is out there listening to what's going on with the case just as the public is

Reply(10)
187
Motex11
2d ago

The cops tell you point blank that one of the victims was the target, and you say when asked if any law enforcement officials had shared that Kaylee was “targeted”, her mother, Alivea Goncalves, replied: “They won’t confirm who that was to us.”“It’s just a rumour at this point,” said Mr Goncalves.????? So you are telling us it's a rumor???? Cops don't work this way. They won't tell you that if it's not a fact. The family members are mudding up the water and getting in the way of the investigation. I know they want answers, but catching the person who did this is not easy and they aren't helping, but instead actually hurting. The sister is going on social media telling everybody stuff the cops are telling them and if you think the guy who did this isn't paying attention, you're crazy. The cops are wanting to let the families know what they think and are doing so they can get some peace of mind. If they wanted to tell everybody, they'd have a press conference.

Reply(13)
62
James Kelsch
2d ago

Detective work is like poker, never show your hand. The police are doing their job, but with the media being on things so quick and splashing what ifs out every day rumors run rampant. they are not going to release specific pertinent information as it would tip off the killer(s). Some of the victims family members keep seeking out media or will not shut up so the cops are right not to put info out there. I believe they are vague because they are trying to please the media, and people think they are incompetent because they are vague. they have a lot to process. State and federal help is probably involved as to assist local authorities whom are not used to this sort of event.

Reply
29
Related
TheDailyBeast

Idaho Cops Address Rumor That Slain University Student Had a Stalker

Cops in Idaho said Wednesday that there is no evidence to substantiate rumors circulating that slain university student Kaylee Goncalves, 21, had a stalker in her final months alive. Moscow PD Captain Roger Lanier said detectives have parsed through “hundreds of pieces of information” about the stalker theory but no person of interest has been identified. The captain said detectives are continuing to investigate the rumor, however, acknowledging they’d received tips from people close to Goncalves who said she’d spoke of a potential stalker. Lanier conceded in a Wednesday press conference that new details in the investigation are sparse. He begged the community to continue calling in tips that may help the stalling investigation, which has been shrouded in mystery ever since Goncalves and three of her roommates were found stabbed to death in their beds on Nov. 13.Read more at The Daily Beast.
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Neighbors Of Murdered University Of Idaho Students Say Crime Scene Location Was 'Party House' With People Going In & Out 'Frequently'

Neighbors of the four University of Idaho students murdered last weekend have recently spoken out to claim the residence where the killings took place was a “party house,” RadarOnline.com has learned.The concerning development comes nearly ten days since students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were murdered by what investigators believe to be an assailant using a “Rambo”-style knife on the morning of Sunday, November 13 in Moscow, Idaho.The Moscow Police Department has yet to name any suspects in the case, figure out a motive for the killings, or locate the murder weapon used to take the...
MOSCOW, ID
Law & Crime

Minnesota Dad Executed Daughter’s Boyfriend and Buried Him After Telling Landlord He’d ‘Already Dug the Hole’: Sheriff

A 45-year-old Minnesota father was arrested for allegedly executing his daughter’s 23-year-old boyfriend in a storage locker and then burying the man’s body in a makeshift grave. Michael Lee Laflex was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of Bryce Brogle, court documents reviewed by Law&Crime show.
CROW WING COUNTY, MN
RadarOnline

Quadruple Murder Breakthrough: Police Zero In On University of Idaho Reserve Officers' Training Corps For Possible ‘Rambo’-Style Knife

Cops investigating the grisly quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students who were found brutally murdered on Nov. 13 are probing a possible link to the Reserve Officers' Training Corps, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.A Reserve Officers' Training Corps — or ROTC — is a college program offered at the students’ colleges campus that prepares young adults to become officers in the U.S. Military.Investigators believe the weapon used in the brutal slaying was a combat knife and it could’ve been sourced for the University of Idaho ROTC program, said a law enforcement source.No murder weapon has been found as of...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Police reveal key new detail in Idaho college murders 911 call as ‘private party’ ruled out as suspect

Police have offered their latest update on the investigation into the murder of four University of Idaho students last weekend, though details like a suspect, murder weapon, or motive remain illusive.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were believed to have been killed in the early morning hours of 13 November at an off-campus residence.Moscow, Idaho police announced on Saturday that an anonymous “private party” drove Goncalves and Mogen home. (Police had previously described them taking an Uber home.)“At this time, detectives have investigated the private party driver who took Kaylee and Madison home on November 13th...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Oklahoma governor’s ‘intoxicated’ son, 20, is caught on bodycam telling police: ‘My dad’s the governor’

Body-camera footage from a Halloween incident involving the Oklahoma governor’s son has gone viral as it appears to show the intoxicated 20-year-old brushing off police concerns due to who his father is. The footage obtained by OKC Fox shows Governor Kevin Stitt’s son John, who goes by Drew, standing in front of an officer with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office on Halloween night.Deputies from the local sheriff’s office had been deployed to Guthrie Haunts, a 30,000-sqft indoor scare space located just 37 miles north of Oklahoma City, after finding a box that contained two rifles, two pistols, several magazines,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Mother of murdered Oregon man speaks out after police reveal possible link to Idaho student slayings

The grieving mother of a 26-year-old man murdered in Oregon last year says she has been given “hope” that the case will finally be solved after police revealed they are exploring a potential link to the murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow.Myra Juetten told The Independent on Thursday that finding out who killed her son Travis Juetten in a brutal stabbing attack in his home in Silverton, Oregon – and also catching the killer of the slain students in Idaho – would be “the best Christmas present ever”.“I want answers for all five of them,” she said...
SILVERTON, OR
The Independent

Body of Miles Stanton, 21, is found four weeks after he vanished in Oregon, family say

The body of Miles Stanton has been found four weeks after the 21-year-old disappeared in Oregon, his family have confirmed.Stanton was reported missing in Marion County, Oregon, last month after finishing an afternoon shift as a FedEx driver.He was last seen on surveillance video at a gas station in Auora, Oregon, but less than an hour after stopping there his cell phone stopped pinging.The Marion County Sheriff’s Office stated on Monday that a body had been found but that their investigation would continue.“Writing a message to post seems so insignificant right now as my heart is shattered and vacant, but...
MARION COUNTY, OR
The Independent

Housemate who survived Idaho University murders gets tattoo in tribute of victims

The surviving roommate of the four University of Idaho murder victims has gotten a tattoo in their honour. As tributes continue to pour in for Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, and Madison Mogen more than ten days after they were stabbed to death, their roommate has chosen to immortalize their legacy on her skin, The Sun reports. On Tuesday, the survivor posted a picture of her ink featuring angel wings and the victims’ initials — MKXE — on VSCO. The wings are reminiscent of a tattoo Mogen also had on the back of her arm. The Independent has...
MOSCOW, ID
Law & Crime

‘I Just Killed My Whole Family’: Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Wife and Two Children

A Texas man who implicated himself in the murder of his entire family last year during a 911 call finally made his admission formal on Friday. “I just killed my whole family,” Michael Paton, 38, told emergency dispatchers on the night of Feb. 19, 2021. He later said his house was on fire but was not sure how any of the events had transpired, saying he “woke up and they were dead and the gun was in my hand.”
CELINA, TX
newsnationnow.com

Idaho police: Surviving roommates called friends to residence before 911

(NewsNation) — Police in Moscow, Idaho are asking the community to come forward with any outside security footage from businesses or homes in hopes of identifying the person who killed four University of Idaho students. Detectives released a map of the area they are investigating and say even footage...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

The Independent

942K+
Followers
307K+
Post
479M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy