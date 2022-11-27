ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Idaho murders - live: Moscow police find no link between killings of students and 2021 stabbings in Oregon

By Andrea Blanco,Maroosha Muzaffar and Rachel Sharp
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34AcrP_0jNCGPLK00

Moscow police said they have found no viable evidence that the University of Idaho murders are linked to similar stabbings in Oregon a year before.

Authorities issued a statement on Friday that the August 2021 fatal stabbing of Travis Juettern, 26, in Salem, Oregon, is not believed to be linked to the killings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen.

“While these cases share similarities ... there does not appear to be any evidence to support the cases are related,” the statement read.

This week, similarities were drawn between the knife attack on Juetten and his wife, who survived the violence, and the 13 November quadruple murders that took place at the victims’ off-campus rental home located 400 miles away in Moscow.

Juetten’s mother had told The Independent on Thursday she hoped investigators could get answers for all five slain victims.

Comments / 259

Denise Krupp
4d ago

sad to say but it was a party house to many people were coming and going there is a lesson to be learned don't let the world into your house 🏠

Reply(15)
63
Laura Bass
4d ago

why don't this chief just come out and say we CAN'T say what we know cause it could make it worse These are kids and someone is going to run their mouth real soon and admit it. maybe while getting drunk or drugs and somebody will hear them. just a matter of time

Reply(4)
49
Pedro Barrera
4d ago

They need the fbi to investigate this crime . It doesn’t look like this police dept knows how to investigate a crime . It’s already been too long since the crime has happened and they still don’t have a clue .

Reply(21)
37
 

