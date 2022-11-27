Idaho murders - live: Moscow police find no link between killings of students and 2021 stabbings in Oregon

Moscow police said they have found no viable evidence that the University of Idaho murders are linked to similar stabbings in Oregon a year before.

Authorities issued a statement on Friday that the August 2021 fatal stabbing of Travis Juettern, 26, in Salem, Oregon, is not believed to be linked to the killings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen.

“While these cases share similarities ... there does not appear to be any evidence to support the cases are related,” the statement read.

This week, similarities were drawn between the knife attack on Juetten and his wife, who survived the violence, and the 13 November quadruple murders that took place at the victims’ off-campus rental home located 400 miles away in Moscow.

Juetten’s mother had told The Independent on Thursday she hoped investigators could get answers for all five slain victims.