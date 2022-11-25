ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Cold, Dry Tonight; Windy on Saturday

By Steven Matregrano
 3 days ago

Hey everyone!

Clear skies will continue right through tonight and Saturday. Temperatures will also drop into the low and mid-30s overnight and for the early morning hours on Saturday.

Now, if you’re hoping to get some of those decorations put up or perhaps search for this year’s Christmas tree, you’ll be battling a stiff northwest wind making things feel much colder out there.

Daytime highs will be near 50 for most, but feels like temperatures will remain back in the 40s.

This has prompted a Gale Warning for coastal waters. It goes into effect this afternoon and continues through to tomorrow afternoon at one o’clock. Seas out in the open water will be anywhere from about 4 to 6 feet.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

This weekend looks to be a 50/50 split. Saturday will be sunny and dry but windy and cool. Meanwhile, Sunday looks warmer and still windy, but more cloudy with another chance for rain.

