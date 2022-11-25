Read full article on original website
thevistapress.com
Oceanside Theatre Company Presents “Not Your Normal Nutcracker”
More December Events to Fill the Holidays – Featuring Art, Dance, Poetry, Music, and Comedy, Oceanside Theatre Company’s December Events Highlight the Brooks as a Beacon for the Arts in North County. A true center for the arts with an eclectic mix of art, dance, poetry, music and...
guitargirlmag.com
INSIDE THE INDUSTRY BARBARA WIGHT: CFO OF TAYLOR GUITARS
Barbara Wight is the CFO for Taylor Guitars in El Cajon, CA, and brings a level of excellence to the company. Wight’s love for her position shows in her passion and dedication to the projects she is involved in. Wight serves on the Board of Directors for the Regional...
nomadlawyer.org
El Cajon: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In El Cajon, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In El Cajon, California. Located just 17 miles east of downtown San Diego, El Cajon is an interesting city that offers a wide variety of recreational activities. It is also home to a variety of cultural landmarks and beautiful scenery. El Cajon is home to...
Business Roundup: Some La Jolla restaurants to close while new ones emerge along with other establishments
Truluck's, Great Maple and Herringbone are bidding farewell.
a-z-animals.com
See One Of The First Great White Sightings in San Diego This Year
See One Of The First Great White Sightings in San Diego This Year. The narrator in this video starts by explaining that it’s March and that it’s sunny. Well, of course, this is definitely Southern California where there are hardly any notable seasons. Really, what you get to experience is a lot of sunlight on a regular basis with very mild weather.
UCSD Guardian
The New Neighbor Next Door
The ongoing expansion of UCSD has affected the San Diego community and brought forth growing environmental and social concerns. Pradeep Khosla was appointed as the chancellor of UC San Diego in 2012. Since then, UCSD has been experiencing dramatic growth, with construction and project planning expected to extend into the 2030s.
coolsandiegosights.com
Saturday morning at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market.
Look at all the activity today at Tuna Harbor Dockside Market!. Every Saturday morning, local fishermen bring their fresh catches to the pier between Seaport Village and Tuna Harbor, and lovers of seafood line up to buy fish and crabs and sea urchins and other edibles found in the ocean off San Diego.
Hillcrest LGBTQ club The Rail adds metal detectors in the wake of the deadly Colorado Springs shooting
SAN DIEGO — One week after a gunman entered a Colorado Springs LGBTQ club and allegedly killed five people, communities are on alert, including the San Diego LGBTQ community. And, an iconic San Diego area bar is taking steps to prevent a similar tragedy from happening. Every guest entering...
pethelpful.com
Animals' 'Selfies' at the San Diego Zoo Have Us Ready to Book a Visit
Thanks to their huge facility and important conservation efforts, the San Diego Zoo has been one of the country's most famous zoos for years. The organization keeps finding new ways to educate the public about wildlife while providing the animals with top-notch care. This time, some of the zoo's residents took to TikTok to participate in the viral 'phone hack camera roll' video trend.
Counties sending the most people to San Diego County
Stacker compiled a list of counties sending the most people to San Diego County, California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Mystery eggs discovered at Imperial Beach | What are they?
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Experts are looking into a mystery found in Imperial Beach. A man walking on the beach this morning says he had to scare away sea gulls from peaking at mystery eggs. He called lifeguards and they took the eggs away in buckets of sand. CBS...
How a family-run Mexican restaurant became a popular chain — and a Southwest phenomenon
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Roberto's, Alberto's, Filiberto's, Juanberto's ... If you have lived in or around the Southwest states, odds are you've seen a variation of a "Berto's" Mexican fast-food restaurant, the majority possessing an identifiable orange and yellow color scheme and a logo in a cursive font. Over the...
cohaitungchi.com
27 Perfect Things to Do in San Diego Alone (2022)
SoCal’s second-largest city is home to gorgeous beaches, fascinating museums, diverse culture, and plenty of delicious eats. Whether you’re in San Diego for a solo vacation, a business trip, a tour of the university, or just passing through on the way to another destination, you’re going to want to make the most of your time in this sunny city!
chulavistatoday.com
A Chula Vista resident was selected as a MolinaCares Community Champion
A Chula Vista resident was among two San Diego residents who were recognized by Molina Healthcare of California and received a $5,000 grant to pay forward to the nonprofit organization of their choice. Sebastian Martinez of Chula Vista, Monica Rocha of San Diego, and Jerry Troyer of La Mesa were...
localemagazine.com
San Diego’s MRKT Space Is a One-Stop Shop When It Comes to Holiday Hosting
This Community-Focused Convenience Store Will Make You Look Like the Hostess With the Mostess. The holidays are here, and not only are we reveling in the crisp weather, but we’re also prepping our homes for some merrymaking! This year, we’re heading to MRKT Space for all the goodies needed to host a holiday soirée. With two convenient locations in Encinitas and La Jolla, this one-stop shop combines a community-minded cafe, an Insta-worthy cocktail scene, a local gift store and a high-quality supermarket packed with single-batch products and international goods. Here’s why MRKT Space is about to be your new holiday-hosting go-to for seasonal sips, wow-worthy gifts and gorgeous event spaces.
thevistapress.com
36th Annual Holiday Home Tour 2022
Tickets are now on sale..for 36th Annual Holiday Home Tour. December 18th to December 23rd. Purchase tickets online or call 760-630-5000 ext 1139 or visit www.supportvcc.org. Four elegantly designed holiday homes (featuring Jazzercise, founder & company CEO, Judi Sheppard Missett’s home). Designer-led tours and Online auction. All proceeds will...
coolsandiegosights.com
USA battles England at the Rady Shell!
An epic battle was observed in San Diego today! A huge crowd gathered at the Rady Shell to watch USA battle England during the 2022 World Cup!. The free outdoor event, made possible by the San Diego Symphony and San Diego Loyal SC, was called Pride and Glory!. The soccer...
Bakersfield Channel
7 rescued and 2 dead after boat capsized near San Diego coast
(KERO) — Seven people were rescued and at least two people died after their boat capsized off the California coast on Saturday morning. The Coast Guard believes it was a panga boat involved in a human smuggling operation. Nine suspected undocumented immigrants were pulled from the frigid Pacific Ocean...
Bakersfield Channel
18 rescued from stranded boat off San Diego coast
SAN DIEGO — 18 people were rescued off the coast of San Diego on Wednesday night, November 23rd, after becoming stranded in their overcrowded boat for days with no food and no water while in dangerous waters. The Coast Guard says the small motorized boat was over capacity, 16...
Missing at-risk juvenile last seen in San Marcos
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk juvenile.
