Meet The Chevrolet FNR-XE Concept: An All-New Ultium-Based Electric Sports Sedan
General Motors China has just unveiled the striking Chevrolet FNR-XE Concept, an electric sedan based on the Ultium platform with some seriously good looks. The vehicle made its debut at GM China Tech Day 2022, where the automotive group announced the rollout of 15 new electric cars by 2025 in the world's biggest car market. As you'd expect, the sleek concept car is based on the highly flexible Ultium technology, which is used in existing vehicles such as the Cadillac Lyriq and the GMC Hummer EV.
torquenews.com
Faster Than A Corvette? Cars the New 2023 Toyota Prius Prime Can Smoke In a Race
The all-new 2023 Toyota Prius Prime is the top trim in the line. Here’s a list of some cars it is quicker than from 0-60 MPH. The new 2023 Prius Prime will have 220 hp and be capable of a 0-60 MPH sprint in 6.6 seconds, according to Toyota. We looked to Zeroto60times.com to come up with a list of vehicles slower than the new Prius. Here’s a quick rundown of some slowpokes that will need to move aside to let the Prius Prime pass.
gmauthority.com
20,000 Customers On Waitlist For GMC Sierra EV
GM’s Investor Day presentation o November 17th revealed some interesting information about the demand for the company’s upcoming fully electric portfolio of crossovers and pickup trucks. According to GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra, the GMC Sierra EV now has roughly 20,000 customers on the waitlist. “GMC already...
gmauthority.com
GMC Canyon Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In November 2022
For November 2022, a GMC Canyon discount offers low-interest financing for up to 72 months on the 2022 Canyon, plus a $250 Purchase Allowance for current owners of a 2008 model year or newer vehicle or lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle. The Professional Grade brand also...
gmauthority.com
OnStar No Longer Available In Older GM Vehicles
GM subsidiary OnStar has recently announced that older GM vehicles will no longer be compatible with OnStar and Connected Services. Effective through November and December, 2014 model-year and older GM vehicles, as well as select 2015 model-year vehicles, will lose access to OnStar. This affects current GM brands (Chevy, GMC, Buick, Cadillac), in addition to vehicles sold by discontinued brands (Pontiac, Oldsmobile, Saturn, Saab, Hummer).
Not 1 Toyota Compact Crossover SUV Is a Consumer Guide 2022 Best Buy
The 2022 Toyota RAV4 is a seriously popular fan favorite. But according to Consumer Guide, it isn't one of the best. In fact, not one Toyota SUV made the list for Best Buy compact crossover SUVs of 2022. The post Not 1 Toyota Compact Crossover SUV Is a Consumer Guide 2022 Best Buy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado Gets New Sterling Gray Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Radiant Red Tintcoat, Harvest Bronze Metallic, and Sterling Gray Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Gray hue. Assigned RPO code GXD and touch-up paint code WA-130H, Sterling Gray Metallic is one of 10 exterior...
gmauthority.com
Upcoming Buick Electra E4 To Debut Next Year In China
In addition to confirming the imminent debut of the all-new Buick Electra E5 crossover in China, General Motors has just announced that Buick‘s second Ultium-based EV will be revealed next year in the Asian country, which will be the Buick Electra E4. GM will accelerate the deployment of all-electric...
gmauthority.com
We Render A 6×6 GMC Hummer EV SUV
The GMC Hummer EV is positioned as the go-anywhere, do-anything all-electric supertruck. However, what if customers are looking for something just a little more extreme or outrageous? Well, just for fun, GM Authority has just rendered a 6×6 GMC Hummer EV SUV. The first feature of this Hummer EV...
Here Are the 4 Most Reliable 10-Year-Old Used Sedans
If you're shopping for a used sedan, consider these 4 decade-old options that are still reliable today. The post Here Are the 4 Most Reliable 10-Year-Old Used Sedans appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
GM’s Cruise Publishes Its First Safety Report
When it comes to self-driving technologies, one of the biggest concerns for consumers is safety, which is no surprise given how uncomfortable it can be to ride in a vehicle that drives and steers on its own. To help customers stay at ease, GM’s Cruise has just crossed the 500,000-driverless-mile mark without any major incidents. To commemorate this event, Cruise has released its first Safety Report to publicly demonstrate how hard GM has been working on this technology.
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Sierra HD SLE: First Pictures
GM pulled the covers off the fully refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD back in October, revealing a long list of updates, changes, and upgrades. At the time, GM only revealed the Denali, (new for 2024) Denali Ultimate, and AT4 trim levels – while not showing the lower-end Pro, SLE or SLT trims. Luckily, GM Authority’s eagle-eyed photographers have exclusively captured the very first photos of the refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD in the SLE trim level.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Ranks Low In J.D. Power 2022 Mexico Vehicle Dependability Study
Chevy has been ranked near the bottom of the latest J.D. Power 2022 Mexico Vehicle Dependability Study. In the J.D. Power 2022 Mexico Vehicle Dependability Study, Chevy scored 277 PP100 in the Mass Market Brand Ranking list, placing it sixteenth among the 17 mass-market brands studied. Dodge was last on the list with 289 PP100, while Ford was thirteenth with 251 PP100.
MotorAuthority
2022 GMC Sierra 1500, Jay Leno, 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T: The Week In Reverse
We experienced the 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate, had a stint behind the wheel of the 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera T, and learned that Jay Leno has left hospital. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. We found the 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate cruises past the...
Top Speed
Top 10 Classic Japanese Motorcycles
Japan burst into the American motorcycle scene like a maelstrom in the 1960s, eroding the market share of traditional British and American manufacturers. Reliable and affordable, they often matched or bested the best the U.S. and UK had to offer in terms of speed. By the 1980s, Japanese makers put British makers such as BSA, Triumph, and Norton out of business and nearly buried Harley-Davidson. Over these 30 years, Japanese manufacturers produced some truly innovative, stylish, and high-powered machines. Here is a list of 10 of the best classic Japanese motorcycles produced from the 1960s through the 1980s.
A new report sheds light on the future of airless tire technology
The global airless tires market was valued at $49.36 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $77.72 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.70% over the forecast period. This is according to the Brand Essence detailed market intelligence report on the global airless tires market released on Tuesday. The report applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weigh upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate the global airless tires marketplace for the forecast of 2022 to 2028.
Carscoops
The Only EV To Lose Consumer Reports Recommendation Is The Ford Mustang Mach-E
Consumer Reports just dropped its annual Reliability scores and seven different vehicles have fallen off of its recommendation list due to poor performances. One of those cars is the Ford Mustang Mach E and it’s the only all-electric vehicle out of the bunch. Here’s what knocked it out of the ring.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac CTS-V Owner Revs Engine, Sets Car On Fire: Video
The Cadillac CTS-V is one very hot ride, throwing down with a supercharged powerplant and oodles of V8 horsepower. Unfortunately, this particular example offers a different interpretation of the term “burnout,” as seen in the following brief social media video. Clocking in at less than 30 seconds, the...
gmauthority.com
2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali Ultimate Won’t Feature Power Tilt, Telescoping Column
GM pulled the sheets off the refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD back in October, delivering a long list of updates, changes, and upgrades. Among these was the debut of the new 2024 GMC Sierra HD Denali Ultimate, an all-new flagship trim level offering a wealth of luxury and technology. However, GM Authority has learned that, despite having a wide range of luxuries and features, the range-topping trim will curiously forego a power-adjustable (tilt and telescoping) steering column, resorting instead to a manually-adjustable solution.
