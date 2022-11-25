Read full article on original website
Disturbing video shows Iran’s police brutally beating anti-regime protestor
Iran’s police mowed down a helpless protestor with a motorcycle, live ammunition and beatings while the death toll of Iranians demonstrators killed by the regime reached at least 277 protestors as of Wednesday.
Saudi Arabia sounds alarms of imminent Iranian attack within kingdom: Report
Saudi Arabia has reportedly shown U.S. officials intelligence indicating that Iran could carry out attacks within the kingdom as Iran scrambles to contain the civil unrest that has shaken the country since earlier this year.
The Jewish Press
Drama in the Skies: Israeli Soldier Lands in Iran
An IDF soldier who was on a flight from Uzbekistan to the United Arab Emirates last week ended up spending nine hours at an Iranian airport. The 19-year-old soldier, who speaks Russian, was visiting her family in Uzbekistan, and boarded a civilian flight from Tashkent to Dubai. But the flight...
The Jewish Press
US Denies Attack on Iranian Oil and Weapons Convoy near Al Bukamal, Eastern Syria
The US military told reporters in Iraq it was not involved in a raid on a pro-Iran militia convoy in eastern Syria near the border with Iraq that killed an estimated 15 members of a pro-Iranian militia overnight Wednesday. The airstrike hit a convoy of “fuel tankers and trucks loaded with weapons,” in the Al Bukamal area of the border, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.
BBC
Iranian protesters set fire to Ayatollah Khomeini's house
Protesters in Iran have set fire to the ancestral home of the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. Images posted on social media show part of the structure in the city of Khomein being set ablaze. News agencies have verified the videos' location, but regional authorities denied there...
Head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards warns that Saturday is 'last day' of protests
The head of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards has told Iranians to end the weeks-long demonstrations that have gripped the country, warning that Saturday would be their "last day" of protest.
Iran media blames humiliating World Cup loss on protests
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Iran was reeling Tuesday from the humiliation of starting the World Cup with a lopsided 6-2 loss against England in a match overshadowed by protests on and off the field. Hard-line Iranian media sought to blame the defeat on the unrest that has gripped the...
The Jewish Press
Strange War: France and Iran Against Israeli Ally
The war in Ukraine had a devastating influence on the whole world and pulled up to the surface very strange and intricate connections and alliances between different countries. The most recent one is a bizarre communion between France, Iran and Russia, who joined forces against Azerbaijan and Israel in Caucasus.
The Jewish Press
Israel Warns Syria It Will Step Up Attacks over Iranian Weapons Transfers
Israel has warned Syria that it will step up attacks if Syria continues to help Iran send weapons to the area, Al Arabiya reported. According to unnamed sources, Iran is sending weapons disguised as aid to Syria and Lebanon via air, land and sea. The report came after Israel was...
Iranian journalist: Aging ayatollahs 'don't understand a movement led by young women'
Christiane Amanpour speaks with journalist and author Maziar Bahari on the widespread protests in Iran and how the government is using sexual violence to suppress them.
Protests rage on Iran's streets as officials renew threats of harsh crackdown
Demonstrators commemorated those killed in a bloody crackdown in southeastern Iran 40 days ago in which activists say 100 people died.
US News and World Report
Iran Warns Saudi Arabia 'Our Strategic Patience' May Run Out - Fars
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's intelligence minister told its regional rival Saudi Arabia on Wednesday that there is no guarantee of Tehran continuing its "strategic patience," according to semi-official Fars news agency. "Until now, Iran has adopted strategic patience with firm rationality, but it cannot guarantee that it will not run out...
EU targets Iran’s Revolutionary Guard over Russia war drones
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on the chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, the corp’s Aerospace Force and a company making drones that the bloc says have been used by Russia in its war against Ukraine. Ukraine’s Western-reinforced air defenses are making it...
The Jewish Press
Iran Loses its Secret War in the Middle East, Cyprus and Caucasus?
According to the sources in the Israeli intelligence community and Iranian sources, one of the militants, detained in Azerbaijan, during recent operations to neutralize Iranian agents in Azerbaijan, was involved in an unsuccessful terrorist attack against Israeli businessmen on Cyprus last year. The purge of Iranian agents in Azerbaijan was...
France 24
'We'll shoot you': violence stalks EU-Libya migrant deal
The German doctor was in a spotter aircraft for the rescue charity Sea-Watch when she encountered the Fezzan patrol boat as it picked up migrants in Maltese waters on October 25. "Get away from Libyan territorial (waters), otherwise we'll shoot you by SAM (surface-to-air) missiles," warned the vessel, one of...
U.S. accuses Russia, China of abandoning U.N. responsibility over North Korea
UNITED NATIONS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The United States accused Russia and China on Friday of providing "blanket protection" to North Korea from further U.N. Security Council action and said the pair had "bent over backwards" to justify Pyongyang's ballistic missile launches.
Iran defiant as Germany leads push against recent crackdowns
Western diplomats and the U.N. human rights chief appealed Thursday to Iran's government to halt a bloody crackdown against protesters at a special Human Rights Council session to discuss a bid for greater scrutiny of the country's “deteriorating” rights situation.Iran's envoy, in response, was defiant and unbowed, blasting a "politically motivated" initiative.The 47-member-state council was set to consider a proposal, presented by Germany and Iceland and backed by dozens of other countries, to set up a team of independent investigators to monitor human rights in Iran as the protests and crackdown continue.The protests were triggered by the death more...
Khamenei's niece arrested after calling for foreign governments to cut ties with Iranian regime
Farideh Moradkhani, the niece of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been arrested after calling on foreign governments to cut all ties with the Iranian government.
Study: Majority of Iranians want regime change as country's protests continue to grow
A new study by the Tony Blair Institute published today shows that Iranian society has become more secular, spanning both genders, all age groups, and rural-urban areas. Most Iranians want a regime change.
Niece of Iran’s supreme leader calls on other countries to cut ties with regime
Rights activist Farideh Moradkhani releases video describing government as ‘murderous and child-killing’ after her arrest
